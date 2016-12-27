Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 12/27/16
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Another day, another win for the Dallas Cowboys. This time, the victims were the Detroit Lions, who came into Dallas simply seeking a win to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Well, the Lions got steamrolled, 42-21, by the Cowboys, who weren’t playing for anything other than to keep the good times rolling.
Things were going so well for the Cowboys that in addition to receiver Dez Bryant catching two touchdown passes, he also threw and completed his only NFL pass for a touchdown to tight end Jason Witten.
When I say things were going well for Dallas, it rubbed off on punter Chris Jones, who delivered a crushing hit on a Detroit return man.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
President Barack Obama signed the Emmett Till Act to reopen unsolved civil rights cases.
Astronomer Vera Rubin has died. She provided the first compelling evidence of dark matter and paved the way for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
To find a way to say goodbye to Michelle Obama as first lady of the Untied States.
When Aisha Hinds first stepped on set to play Harriet Tubman, she — a seasoned pro — instantly burst into tears.
Dear, Drexel University, there’s no such thing as “White Genocide.”
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED
2. WHOLE TIME WANNA TAKE THEIR PLACE
3. SHEESH, HOT OFF THE PRESS