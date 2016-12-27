Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 12/27/16

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Another day, another win for the Dallas Cowboys. This time, the victims were the Detroit Lions, who came into Dallas simply seeking a win to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Well, the Lions got steamrolled, 42-21, by the Cowboys, who weren’t playing for anything other than to keep the good times rolling.

    Things were going so well for the Cowboys that in addition to receiver Dez Bryant catching two touchdown passes, he also threw and completed his only NFL pass for a touchdown to tight end Jason Witten.

    When I say things were going well for Dallas, it rubbed off on punter Chris Jones, who delivered a crushing hit on a Detroit return man.

    President Barack Obama signed the Emmett Till Act to reopen unsolved civil rights cases.

    Astronomer Vera Rubin has died. She provided the first compelling evidence of dark matter and paved the way for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

    To find a way to say goodbye to Michelle Obama as first lady of the Untied States.

    When Aisha Hinds first stepped on set to play Harriet Tubman, she — a seasoned pro — instantly burst into tears.

    Dear, Drexel University, there’s no such thing as “White Genocide.”

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

