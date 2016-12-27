What Had Happened Was: 12/27/16

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 26: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Another day, another win for the Dallas Cowboys. This time, the victims were the Detroit Lions, who came into Dallas simply seeking a win to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Well, the Lions got steamrolled, 42-21, by the Cowboys, who weren’t playing for anything other than to keep the good times rolling.

Things were going so well for the Cowboys that in addition to receiver Dez Bryant catching two touchdown passes, he also threw and completed his only NFL pass for a touchdown to tight end Jason Witten.

When I say things were going well for Dallas, it rubbed off on punter Chris Jones, who delivered a crushing hit on a Detroit return man.

Ezekiel Elliott has moved past Emmitt Smith's 1991 season where he ran for 1563 yards. pic.twitter.com/s2pkK08Yjk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 27, 2016

I shld put a congrats on passing me with his 66th TD 1st. Then say "THATS MY SON @DezBryant Wearing the 8's like he was born 2 wear them" — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) December 27, 2016

Dak Prescott has passed Sam Bradford (3,512) for the fifth-most pass ing yards by a rookie in NFL history — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2016

Dak to Dez to Witten #🐐 pic.twitter.com/lGYL9gwtiH — Kobe Bryant (@CountOn24) December 27, 2016

.@dak 3 TDs marked his 4th game of the season with 3+ passing scores to tie the most games by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/mq2INTZUoc — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 27, 2016

Cowboys are the 1st team in NFL history to have a rookie quarterback with 20 TD passes AND a rookie running back with 15 rushing TD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2016

BLESSINGS

BREAKING: Star gymnast Simone Biles voted AP Female Athlete of the Year after golden run at Rio Olympics. pic.twitter.com/YxtIRIsTD1 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) December 26, 2016

SOCIAL STATUS

These people of different races committed the same crimes, but received disparate sentences: pic.twitter.com/fsqjgxccuQ — Mic (@mic) December 26, 2016

FOR THE CULTURE

President Barack Obama signed the Emmett Till Act to reopen unsolved civil rights cases.

Astronomer Vera Rubin has died. She provided the first compelling evidence of dark matter and paved the way for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

To find a way to say goodbye to Michelle Obama as first lady of the Untied States.

When Aisha Hinds first stepped on set to play Harriet Tubman, she — a seasoned pro — instantly burst into tears.

Dear, Drexel University, there’s no such thing as “White Genocide.”

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED

Stay woke. But get some sleep. — zellie (@zellieimani) December 26, 2016

2. WHOLE TIME WANNA TAKE THEIR PLACE

Yo @EzekielElliott do me a favor and beat the Lions we still don't like y'all but we need this favor sincerely #REDSKINSNATION pic.twitter.com/443b4dt6ve — Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) December 27, 2016

3. SHEESH, HOT OFF THE PRESS

The morning journal has no chill😂 pic.twitter.com/GoVUaSrqtr — Lindsey Llewellyn (@lindseyllewllew) December 26, 2016

ICYMI

Love this pic so much. Katherine Johnson is 98 😳 #HiddenFigures pic.twitter.com/0FEJlQsJkz — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 26, 2016

The #HiddenFigures movie highlights the African American women who helped us send John Glenn into orbit. Learn more: https://t.co/ceUdiVvPWv pic.twitter.com/MIQugNDJod — NASA (@NASA) December 26, 2016

Katharine Johnson. Mary Jackson. Dorothy Vaughn. HIDDEN FIGURES. Worth seeing to learn of these brilliant minds. May they be #HiddenNoMore. pic.twitter.com/iPqh5627b2 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 26, 2016

It made half a million on Saturday on only 25 screens. https://t.co/PH5d2awMLl — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 26, 2016

Weekend box office: @HiddenFigures opens to $515,499, expected to post 1 of the top location averages https://t.co/8rtlylDKun #HiddenFigures pic.twitter.com/Rz8RSgbE5B — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 26, 2016

PICTURE PERFECT

Comedian Ricky Harris passes away at the age of 54 https://t.co/yDkxhLn8NH pic.twitter.com/KYZcenyB3e — Comedy Hype (@ComedyHype_) December 27, 2016