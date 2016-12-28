What Had Happened Was: 12/28/16

Up Next
There were eight technical fouls called during Tuesday night’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets. So, to say they were knuckin’ and buckin’ and ready to fight in the Rockets’ 123-107 victory over their in-state rival would be quite the understatement.
James Harden was assessed one of the fouls after Mavericks center Andrew Bogut set a hard screen on the All-Star guard. That action also drew a flagrant foul and started a commotion. Harden had the last laugh, though, after amassing 34 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the contest, while continuing to deliver daggers after the game.
“That other team was trippin’ tonight, just disrespectful, unprofessional, players and coaches,” Harden said. “I don’t know what was their problem, but I think that got us going. They wanted to throw a little cheap shot and just woke us up a little bit, and it was over from there.”
Dozens of cities and states will raise their minimum wages in 2017.
West Virginia official who called Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” won’t keep job after all.
Watch Ramona Brant walk out of prison after 21 years, thanks to clemency from President Barack Obama.
Meet the chronicler of Philadelphia’s 20th-century black life exhibition at the Woodmere Art Museum.
Complaint board softened report on police use of Tasers after input from the New York Police Department and city hall.
