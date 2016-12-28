What Had Happened Was: 12/28/16

DALLAS, TX – DECEMBER 27: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks passes the ball against James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 27, 2016 in Dallas, Texas.

GAME. BLOUSES.

There were eight technical fouls called during Tuesday night’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets. So, to say they were knuckin’ and buckin’ and ready to fight in the Rockets’ 123-107 victory over their in-state rival would be quite the understatement.

James Harden was assessed one of the fouls after Mavericks center Andrew Bogut set a hard screen on the All-Star guard. That action also drew a flagrant foul and started a commotion. Harden had the last laugh, though, after amassing 34 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the contest, while continuing to deliver daggers after the game.

“That other team was trippin’ tonight, just disrespectful, unprofessional, players and coaches,” Harden said. “I don’t know what was their problem, but I think that got us going. They wanted to throw a little cheap shot and just woke us up a little bit, and it was over from there.”

Tale of the 'Salty Tape' Mavs: 2 Flagrants, 3 Tech's Rockets: 3 Tech's Houston leads game 92-66 Houston leads series 3-0 — Craig Ackerman (@ca_rockets) December 28, 2016

#ROCKETS WIN! They sweep the regular season series vs the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since 96-97 and 97-98. https://t.co/kiBWvVVzkC — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) December 28, 2016

Replay Review (Game Crew): if Bogut committed a flagrant foul in Q2 of #HOUatDAL. Ruling: Flagrant 1 on Bogut. pic.twitter.com/jGodwna28Z — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 28, 2016

BLESSINGS

10-year-old Taylor Deckard wished to meet Cam Newton for Christmas. Cam chartered a flight to make sure it happened. (via @AuburnTigers) pic.twitter.com/Dl5iSoGhDb — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 28, 2016

SOCIAL STATUS

I'm really sorry everyone. This is so sad. I feel awful. #RIPCarrieFisher #sgtpepper2016 May the force be with 2017. pic.twitter.com/3HJM8mJPVQ — christhebarker (@christhebarker) December 27, 2016

List of prominent celeb deaths in 2016 pic.twitter.com/6cu2OucFHM — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 28, 2016

Watch Carrie Fisher audition for the role of Princess Leia with Harrison Ford: https://t.co/Q9SSls6qB1 pic.twitter.com/WBrErCSqX5 — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) December 28, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't just have an iconic role. She inspired millions who struggle with mental illness and addiction. That was her power. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was a great actress, but she should also be remembered for her frank conversations on mental health: https://t.co/SqhEuUABqb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 27, 2016

FOR THE CULTURE

Dozens of cities and states will raise their minimum wages in 2017.

West Virginia official who called Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” won’t keep job after all.

Watch Ramona Brant walk out of prison after 21 years, thanks to clemency from President Barack Obama.

Meet the chronicler of Philadelphia’s 20th-century black life exhibition at the Woodmere Art Museum.

Complaint board softened report on police use of Tasers after input from the New York Police Department and city hall.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. TRANSLATION: SHE GONE

"Indubitably we ask the population to establish a grandiose passel apropos our respective penetralia" https://t.co/b5MdzVHZpC — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 28, 2016

2. DOING TOO MUCH

3. I SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE

Double Employee of the Month with no coworkers https://t.co/q0jTDWBgJi — Saint Nickelless (@ILLCapitano94) December 28, 2016

4 Your Aisle Only pic.twitter.com/pbRgsMezsh — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 28, 2016

ICYMI

We keep it moving around here pic.twitter.com/zmbw6TvYBc — TRAP Karaoke (@trapkaraoke) December 27, 2016

PICTURE PERFECT

First millennial mainstream sitcom with modern black woman that ate sushi and did yoga and spoke Ebonics w/ law degrees👏🏾 https://t.co/XEnJ52p23b — Melanin Mama✨ (@brooklynalece_) December 27, 2016