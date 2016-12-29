What Had Happened Was: 12/29/16

Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after hitting the game winning shot against the UCLA Bruins on December 28, 2016 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

GAME. BLOUSES.

After UCLA guard Bryce Alford missed a free throw with 8.9 seconds left in Wednesday night’s game, Oregon forward Dillon Brooks collected the rebound, hustled up the floor to the right wing and fired an off-balance trey with 0.8 ticks remaining, giving the No. 21 Ducks the upset win over the No. 2 Bruins.

Brooks had 23 points and nine rebounds in the conference opener for both Pac-12 teams.

Lonzo Ball hits 3 straight 3s in 2 minutes to bring UCLA from down 4 to up 5 over Oregon. pic.twitter.com/v3fFglEe5V — Derrek Li (@DerrekLi) December 29, 2016

Oregon men's basketball has 6 wins vs AP Top-2 teams. 5 of them are against UCLA. This was first since January 2007 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2016

And then there were five! No. 2 UCLA falls from the unbeaten club as Oregon wins it with less than a second to go: https://t.co/KsVESFW9xT — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2016

The 1994-95 UCLA team entered Pac-12 play undefeated, only to lose at Oregon in the conference opener. We all know what happened that year. — Matt Cummings (@mbcummings15) December 29, 2016

BLESSINGS

SOCIAL STATUS

My ankles were destroyed pic.twitter.com/ME7wbkhhlC — Gil (@GilllianJordan) December 28, 2016

FOR THE CULTURE

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. THE EVER EFFECTIVE SUBTLE JAB

Mike Tomlin says of Terry Bradshaw, "What do I know? I grew up a Dallas an, in particular a Hollywood Henderson fan." (1/2) — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 27, 2016

For all the kiddos at home, Hollywood Henderson once said Terry Bradshaw "couldn't spell 'cat' if you spotted him the 'c' and the 'a.'" — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 27, 2016

2. SCAMMING THE YEAR

If anyone "won" 2016 it was the Louisville Slugger bat tbh. pic.twitter.com/fFyk7thJER — Kendra James (@KendraJames_) December 28, 2016

3. PLOT TWIST

T.I. and Tiny are reportedly reconciling following their divorce filing https://t.co/s9IJTp5fNg pic.twitter.com/wz24mgPKrl — Rap-Up (@RapUp) December 28, 2016

ICYMI

Inventor of iconic red Solo cup dies at 84 https://t.co/yQDml42fPb pic.twitter.com/xgsjX2UbGI — People Magazine (@people) December 28, 2016

BREAKING: Actress Debbie Reynolds, the mother of the late Carrie Fisher, has died at 84. https://t.co/ExlrVGMl9m — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. (1950s) pic.twitter.com/4bwDV0QxdV — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 29, 2016

PICTURE PERFECT

Researching the science found in @WrinkleInTime led me to the great #VeraRubin. What a mind. Now among the stars. xo pic.twitter.com/hqaUqrzO9W — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 28, 2016