What Had Happened Was: 12/29/16

    Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after hitting the game winning shot against the UCLA Bruins on December 28, 2016 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.
    Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after hitting the game winning shot against the UCLA Bruins on December 28, 2016 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Steve Dykes/Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    After UCLA guard Bryce Alford missed a free throw with 8.9 seconds left in Wednesday night’s game, Oregon forward Dillon Brooks collected the rebound, hustled up the floor to the right wing and fired an off-balance trey with 0.8 ticks remaining, giving the No. 21 Ducks the upset win over the No. 2 Bruins.

    Brooks had 23 points and nine rebounds in the conference opener for both Pac-12 teams.

