What Had Happened Was: 12/30/16
The top-ranked University of Connecticut women’s basketball program is only three victories shy of its own NCAA-record 90 consecutive wins. Huskies guard Kia Nurse (19 points) and forward Gabby Williams (16 points) led the defending national champions to its 30th consecutive road win, another NCAA record, as the Huskies defeated No. 4 Maryland, 87-81, on Thursday night.
UConn nearly squandered a 19-point lead, but forward Katie Lou Samuelson, who battled sickness throughout the game, came through for the Huskies, scoring 17 of her 23 points in the second half.
Long before the Holocaust, Germany killed tens of thousands of people in Namibia. The nation will soon recognize this as genocide.
Video appears to show a Texas cop shoot a black man in the back as he walks away, contradicting the cop’s account, the victim’s lawyer says.
The New York Police Department finally ends discriminatory policy banning Sikh officers from wearing turbans.
