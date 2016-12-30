What Had Happened Was: 12/30/16

Maryland Terrapins guard Kaila Charles (3) and guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) try to stop a long range shot by Connecticut Huskies guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33)during a NCAA women’s basketball game on December 29, 2016, at Xfinity Center in College Park, MD. UConn defeated Maryland 87-81.

The top-ranked University of Connecticut women’s basketball program is only three victories shy of its own NCAA-record 90 consecutive wins. Huskies guard Kia Nurse (19 points) and forward Gabby Williams (16 points) led the defending national champions to its 30th consecutive road win, another NCAA record, as the Huskies defeated No. 4 Maryland, 87-81, on Thursday night.

UConn nearly squandered a 19-point lead, but forward Katie Lou Samuelson, who battled sickness throughout the game, came through for the Huskies, scoring 17 of her 23 points in the second half.

They simply never lose. UConn women hold off No. 4 Maryland 87-81 for an 87th straight win. The Huskies are 134-1 in their last 135 games. pic.twitter.com/VtZFo4AI2Q — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2016

Katie Lou Samuelson felt so sick that she vomited in a bucket. That didn't stop her from leading UConn to a W: https://t.co/G9oip5tg9B — espnW (@espnW) December 30, 2016

This Uconn Maryland game is good! — Skylar Diggins (@SkyDigg4) December 30, 2016

Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian in the sweetest way https://t.co/kzVgAVcciM pic.twitter.com/b4OmRlPcGW — People Magazine (@people) December 29, 2016

Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian with a poem on her Reddit account. pic.twitter.com/ftzwOEzgjl — NBCSN (@NBCSN) December 29, 2016

Remy Ma rating lyrics of various artists w/o the names attached is hilarious. I can't stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/czhHZkYN6w — deray mckesson (@deray) December 30, 2016

Long before the Holocaust, Germany killed tens of thousands of people in Namibia. The nation will soon recognize this as genocide.

Video appears to show a Texas cop shoot a black man in the back as he walks away, contradicting the cop’s account, the victim’s lawyer says.

The New York Police Department finally ends discriminatory policy banning Sikh officers from wearing turbans.

1. UH, HELP A BROTHER OUT?

There is my chance to finally be with my CRUSH so i need your help y'all ha….. Joel Embiid #NBAVote https://t.co/lzxoKq2n10 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 29, 2016

This is the truth… I was trying to get with this famous girl and she said " Come back when you're a All Star" bruhh pic.twitter.com/CFBnRqnKMA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 17, 2014

2. … BUT THE GAG IS

Arkansas’ Jeremy Sprinkle is suspended for trying to shoplift from Belk at the Belk Bowl where the bowl gift is a gift card to Belk. — SportsChannel8 (@SportsChannel8) December 29, 2016

3. THOSE WHO ASSUME

Oh Kemba Walker will be seeing this on highlights for all the wrong reasons for a long time to come. pic.twitter.com/kbjp94FUFO — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 30, 2016

Ex-NFL Safety Keion Carpenter Dies After Collapsing on Family Vacation https://t.co/4k4xRQhT8U — TMZ (@TMZ) December 29, 2016

Respect to the young fella Bucky Hodges for showing the VT great Keion Carpenter some love. Once a Hokie always a Hokie. RIP big bro Luv You pic.twitter.com/HiPUGia5b6 — OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) December 30, 2016

Entering the day, FBS teams were 3-902 over the last 10 seasons when trailing by 24+ points at the half Now they're 4-902 pic.twitter.com/KnddpHy0WP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2016

Nahhh they actually made 2016 into a horror movie LOOOOOOOOL 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PsxdFRMLN1 — jned (@Englistani) December 29, 2016