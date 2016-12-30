What Had Happened Was: 12/30/16

Up Next

    Maryland Terrapins guard Kaila Charles (3) and guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) try to stop a long range shot by Connecticut Huskies guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33)during a NCAA women's basketball game on December 29, 2016, at Xfinity Center in College Park, MD. UConn defeated Maryland 87-81.
    Maryland Terrapins guard Kaila Charles (3) and guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) try to stop a long range shot by Connecticut Huskies guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33)during a NCAA women’s basketball game on December 29, 2016, at Xfinity Center in College Park, MD. UConn defeated Maryland 87-81. Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker

    The top-ranked University of Connecticut women’s basketball program is only three victories shy of its own NCAA-record 90 consecutive wins. Huskies guard Kia Nurse (19 points) and forward Gabby Williams (16 points) led the defending national champions to its 30th consecutive road win, another NCAA record, as the Huskies defeated No. 4 Maryland, 87-81, on Thursday night.

    UConn nearly squandered a 19-point lead, but forward Katie Lou Samuelson, who battled sickness throughout the game, came through for the Huskies, scoring 17 of her 23 points in the second half.

