What Had Happened Was: 1/23/17

Jalen Collins #32 and Ricardo Allen #37 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrate with teammates in the locker room after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Truth be told, the memes and jokes regarding the NFL conference championships were more entertaining than the games themselves. The Atlanta Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers, 44-21, and Tom Brady led the New England Patriots over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 36-17.

The last time before today that both Conference Championship games were decided by at least 19 points was the 1978 season pic.twitter.com/zJtCgKpwgm — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 23, 2017

So, let’s get to those memes, shall we?

Falcons slice up the Packers 44-21! pic.twitter.com/By0ZJm6YWF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2017

Flop of the year by Alford 😂 pic.twitter.com/z7bDUQphYM — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) January 22, 2017

Maybe if Aaron Rodgers had Allstate instead of Statefarm he'd be protected from mayhem like this… pic.twitter.com/NLioOHAFsZ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 22, 2017

BLESSINGS

Issa conceptual hair shoot celebrating the diverse beauty of black women with fun hair and makeup concepts. pic.twitter.com/TSRgDtUKKa — Jess T (@JessTamazing) January 20, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Women's March Is The Biggest Protest In US History As An Estimated 2.9 Million March via @politicususa https://t.co/4KKkEE9JWk — zellie (@zellieimani) January 22, 2017

DC subway driver says over intercom: "ladies did we have fun today?" everyone cheers he continues: "thank you all for fighting for us" — henry goldman (@henrygoldman) January 21, 2017

Deborah Parker, one of the organizers of Indigenous Women Rise, talks about why she marched in Washington today. pic.twitter.com/7noyx26VRX — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 21, 2017

Let's use the momentum of our marches & get more women/girls running for office & leading our nation at the local, state & national levels — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 21, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

The Oregonian‘s first black employee, first black reporter, first black executive editor and first black editor-in-chief, dies at 89.

British cops used a Taser on a black man they thought was a robber. He was their race-relations adviser.

Wearing a hijab isn’t the way you should show support for Muslim women today — or ever.

Baltimore City Schools have received less state money — not more — than they did before the Horseshoe Casino opened.

San Francisco has the lowest percentage of children among the largest 100 cities in the U.S.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WOKE BABY

2. COOL, CALM AND COLLECTED

the look of a woman who contemplated makin a scene in public but then decided she was gon wait til they got home pic.twitter.com/GcqrkqK5ee — robyn (@somalijawn) January 20, 2017

3. COLD HARD FACTS

A fact vs. an alternative fact pic.twitter.com/wtHv8VOYdh — Michael Blackmon 💫 (@blackmon) January 22, 2017

ICYMI

Yordano Ventura pitched the best game of his career while paying tribute to Oscar Taveras, who died in a car accident. Now this. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/ynDMiJekGX — Jesse Spector 📎 (@jessespector) January 22, 2017

To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mC9EihLMXg — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 22, 2017

Breaking: Former MLB IF Andy Marte was killed in a car accident early Sunday in the Dominican Republic. He was 33. https://t.co/jqfbPvby2R pic.twitter.com/RduR6VzOih — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

"I do not weep at the world. I am too busy sharpening my oyster knife." Zora Neale Hurston #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/wQuSIw2vIn — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 21, 2017