What Had Happened Was: 1/23/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Truth be told, the memes and jokes regarding the NFL conference championships were more entertaining than the games themselves. The Atlanta Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers, 44-21, and Tom Brady led the New England Patriots over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 36-17.
So, let’s get to those memes, shall we?
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
The Oregonian‘s first black employee, first black reporter, first black executive editor and first black editor-in-chief, dies at 89.
British cops used a Taser on a black man they thought was a robber. He was their race-relations adviser.
Wearing a hijab isn’t the way you should show support for Muslim women today — or ever.
Baltimore City Schools have received less state money — not more — than they did before the Horseshoe Casino opened.
San Francisco has the lowest percentage of children among the largest 100 cities in the U.S.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. WOKE BABY
2. COOL, CALM AND COLLECTED
3. COLD HARD FACTS