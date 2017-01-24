What Had Happened Was: 1/24/17

Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat celebrates with his team after making the game winning shot during the game against the Golden State Warriors on January 23, 2017 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Everybody has their day in the sun, and for Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters, that was on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. Waiters capped off a 33-point, five-rebound, four-assist effort by hitting the game-winning trey with 0.6 seconds remaining in the Heat’s 105-102 victory. Play on, playa.

Dion Waiters. Dropped the Dubs. Now chillin' in the club with his B-boy stance pic.twitter.com/RcZA6fq6cI — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 24, 2017

My man Dion Waiters lookin like he hasnt single-handedly blown 300 games in the past taking that same shot

DONT MATTER

SHOOTERS SHOOT pic.twitter.com/LziDBtn7fE — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 24, 2017

Miami snaps Golden State's 7-game win streak despite the Big 3 each dropping 20 Pts. Before tonight, the Warriors were 14-0 in such games. pic.twitter.com/oinuDVk1hj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2017

Peep Miami’s Twitpic, y’all.

BLESSINGS

In an unprecedented event, 9 black women were elected as judges in Jefferson County, Alabama. @lrpeoples interviews https://t.co/lmGmhzip8O — The Cut (@TheCut) January 23, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Jay Z is selling one-third of his Tidal streaming service to Sprint for $200 million: https://t.co/uEnaihhNC1 pic.twitter.com/eqCEfA2RNg — Forbes (@Forbes) January 23, 2017

Sprint Buys 33% of Jay Z's Tidal for $200 Million. They Will Offer Tidal to their 45 Mil Customers.

https://t.co/KHcNN7FHQP via @YouTube — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 23, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

A history of black cowboys and the myth that the West was white.

Solange Knowles attended Sankofa Video Books & Cafe, a black-owned book store in Washington, D.C., and bought 250 books for her fans.

Rep. John Lewis receives four literary awards for March: Book Three.

A poem about the Women’s March, by activist Johnetta Elzie.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. IT’S A NO FOR ME

Watch as hidden cameras capture the reactions of unsuspecting customers when Samara come for them IRL 😱 See #Rings in theaters 2.3.17 pic.twitter.com/vBukqX9N8N — Rings Movie (@RingsMovie) January 23, 2017

2. WE GET ALL THE WAY TURNT UP

Southern University Marching Band playing "We Get Turnt Up" and doing the dance. Too littt 🔥🎬 pic.twitter.com/dkJDwC3OFI — Don Dada 🇨🇱 (@WhoIsDonDada) January 22, 2017

3. PAINS MY EARS

ICYMI

Migos rapping a children's book over the "Bad and Boujee" beat 😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/3eqDbBvu4G — Rap Direct (@RapDirect) January 24, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

#NewEdition week is in full effect! Congratulations to @NewEdition on receiving their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! #NewEditionBET pic.twitter.com/LDRleRKoZ4 — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 23, 2017