What Had Happened Was: 1/24/17

    Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat celebrates with his team after making the game winning shot during the game against the Golden State Warriors on January 23, 2017 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
    Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat celebrates with his team after making the game winning shot during the game against the Golden State Warriors on January 23, 2017 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Everybody has their day in the sun, and for Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters, that was on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. Waiters capped off a 33-point, five-rebound, four-assist effort by hitting the game-winning trey with 0.6 seconds remaining in the Heat’s 105-102 victory. Play on, playa.

