Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/24/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you
GAME. BLOUSES.
Everybody has their day in the sun, and for Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters, that was on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. Waiters capped off a 33-point, five-rebound, four-assist effort by hitting the game-winning trey with 0.6 seconds remaining in the Heat’s 105-102 victory. Play on, playa.
Peep Miami’s Twitpic, y’all.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
A history of black cowboys and the myth that the West was white.
Solange Knowles attended Sankofa Video Books & Cafe, a black-owned book store in Washington, D.C., and bought 250 books for her fans.
Rep. John Lewis receives four literary awards for March: Book Three.
A poem about the Women’s March, by activist Johnetta Elzie.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. IT’S A NO FOR ME
2. WE GET ALL THE WAY TURNT UP
3. PAINS MY EARS