What Had Happened Was: 1/25/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
On a night in which the San Antonio Spurs played without starters Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, the team still managed to sweep its season series against the Toronto Raptors in a hard-fought 108-106 overtime effort.
Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge lit up the scoreboard for 21 points, and reserve guard Patty Mills added 18 on Tuesday night to help San Antonio win its fifth-straight game over the team from up north.
Raptors guard Kyle Lowry put up 30 points and backup Terrence Ross chipped in 21. The Raptors, the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, are on a four-game slide for the first time since March 4-10, 2015.
After eight lead changes in the fourth quarter, Spurs rookie Dejounte Murray sliced through the lane and connected on a soft floater to give his team the lead with 1:29 to play.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Michigan environmental agency: Flint’s water system no longer has levels of lead exceeding federal limit.
Director Barry Jenkins quietly makes history with Oscar nomination trifecta.
Black actors have been nominated in every acting category for the first time in Oscars history.
Solange, Rae Sremmurd, 21 Savage and more to perform at the 2017 Broccoli City Fest in Washington, D.C.
Viola Davis just became the first black actress to earn three Oscar nominations.
