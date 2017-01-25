What Had Happened Was: 1/25/17

Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph (6) battles for a loose ball with San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) in the second half at Air Canada Centre. The Spurs won 108-106.

On a night in which the San Antonio Spurs played without starters Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, the team still managed to sweep its season series against the Toronto Raptors in a hard-fought 108-106 overtime effort.

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge lit up the scoreboard for 21 points, and reserve guard Patty Mills added 18 on Tuesday night to help San Antonio win its fifth-straight game over the team from up north.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry put up 30 points and backup Terrence Ross chipped in 21. The Raptors, the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, are on a four-game slide for the first time since March 4-10, 2015.

After eight lead changes in the fourth quarter, Spurs rookie Dejounte Murray sliced through the lane and connected on a soft floater to give his team the lead with 1:29 to play.

