What Had Happened Was: 1/26/17

    Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) and guard Garrett Temple (17) celebrate after Afflalo hit a three-pointer in overtime to put the Kings ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The Kings won 116-112.
    Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) and guard Garrett Temple (17) celebrate after Afflalo hit a three-pointer in overtime to put the Kings ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The Kings won 116-112. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Just before Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins was met with a double team by the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson and Kyle Korver, Cousins sent a piping hot pass from the block to guard Arron Afflalo, who nailed the game-winning 3-pointer with a little more than 17 seconds left on the clock. The Kings marched into “The Land” and defeated the defending champs, 116-112, in overtime. To the victor belongs the spoils, as the Kings’ social media team showed.

    Shonda Rhimes has not, is not and will never be the one to play with regarding her shows.

    In response to Milo Yiannopoulos’ $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster, Roxane Gay is pulling her own book from the publisher.

    Reminder: A Latina actress has never won the Oscar for best actress.

    Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry and Rick Mahorn to coach in BIG3 league.

    Who didn’t go to the Women’s March on Washington matters more than who did.

    From refugee to Marine, Cpl. Ali J. Mohammed takes the fight to the doorstep of those who cast out his family.

    Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt loses one of his nine Olympic gold medals after teammate’s failed doping test.

    1. ALWAYS DOWN TO LEND A HAND

    2. JESUS BE A TUB

    3. ALL THE RICE IN THE WORLD COULDN’T HELP 2016

