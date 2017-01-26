What Had Happened Was: 1/26/17

Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) and guard Garrett Temple (17) celebrate after Afflalo hit a three-pointer in overtime to put the Kings ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The Kings won 116-112.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Just before Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins was met with a double team by the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson and Kyle Korver, Cousins sent a piping hot pass from the block to guard Arron Afflalo, who nailed the game-winning 3-pointer with a little more than 17 seconds left on the clock. The Kings marched into “The Land” and defeated the defending champs, 116-112, in overtime. To the victor belongs the spoils, as the Kings’ social media team showed.

Afflalo's 3 clinches it for @SacramentoKings! SAC defeats @cavs 116-112 in OT on Cousins' near triple-dbl (28/11/9). pic.twitter.com/F5I6EtV1zr — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2017

This one's for the Land… pic.twitter.com/GiJ2wSEoOZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

ah, yes, the annual "ARE THE CAVS IN TROUBLE?" week that everyone freaks out and forgets about by the All-Star break — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 26, 2017

Cleveland's miserable run continues. Cavs have lost 6 of last 8 games. Last time LeBron lost 6 of 8 games he played in was March 2011. pic.twitter.com/1vYLlPUXG2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2017

Are the Cavs in trouble? Meh.

Are the Cs in trouble? Naw.

Are the Raps in trouble? Maybe.

Are the Knicks in trouble? Always. — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) January 26, 2017

The Cavs have allowed 100+ points in 11 straight games. Entering the season, the longest streak of 100+ games LeBron had allowed was six. https://t.co/uI0scS1Fig — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2017

Cavs can blame 17 missed FT's and 18 turnovers for this one. Playing careless and entitled. — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) January 26, 2017

BLESSINGS

SOCIAL STATUS

Shonda Rhimes has not, is not and will never be the one to play with regarding her shows.

That man can't check me, boo! #Scandal is coming on tomorrow. https://t.co/d2rNHWvZaA — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 25, 2017

Trump just cancelled SCANDAL . WTF . pic.twitter.com/eH5GW0xXmB — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) January 25, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

In response to Milo Yiannopoulos’ $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster, Roxane Gay is pulling her own book from the publisher.

Reminder: A Latina actress has never won the Oscar for best actress.

Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry and Rick Mahorn to coach in BIG3 league.

Who didn’t go to the Women’s March on Washington matters more than who did.

From refugee to Marine, Cpl. Ali J. Mohammed takes the fight to the doorstep of those who cast out his family.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt loses one of his nine Olympic gold medals after teammate’s failed doping test.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. ALWAYS DOWN TO LEND A HAND

Black Twitter should be eating free. https://t.co/dAa9LLAjmx — XIII (@Claudio_Porter) January 25, 2017

Social media phenomenon 'Salt Bae' is opening a restaurant in London https://t.co/bkxpprCDnX pic.twitter.com/oEgruwNx1Y — Business Insider UK (@BIUK) January 25, 2017

2. JESUS BE A TUB

Her testimony about to be so lit at Church this Sunday https://t.co/NUocTD5oIw — Brandon Watts (@iambrandonwatts) January 25, 2017

She told the tornado to put her down so it did. Black grandma in her second best wig is powerful magic. https://t.co/e65UKKXr1Y — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) January 25, 2017

75-year-old Texas woman flies through tornado in bathtub, lands in woods unharmed https://t.co/T02H4TIttX pic.twitter.com/QsuJxyhE6K — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 25, 2017

3. ALL THE RICE IN THE WORLD COULDN’T HELP 2016

Cuz we had to put 2016 in rice https://t.co/6VQHbDVzhN — Rumbles Available (@DBlockDeuce_215) January 25, 2017

The world is running out of rice https://t.co/MBTTBBOPIa pic.twitter.com/Htq1E7moZT — The Independent (@Independent) May 4, 2016

ICYMI

It's an all-Williams final! For the 9th time Serena and Venus will face off in a Grand Slam final. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/t5uqEuuqBp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2017

Incredible shot of a green meteor photographed over Southern India. (Image/Prasenjeet Yadav) https://t.co/GdnjfLYd4q pic.twitter.com/awtsE50tdU — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) January 25, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Got around to finishing my oil painting of Gucci Mane today, let me know what you think 🍦🎨 pic.twitter.com/EwHuX0fkr6 — Ty (@TyRemiArt) January 24, 2017