What Had Happened Was: 1/27/17

Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 26, 2017 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

An hour or so before the Indiana Pacers and guard Paul George took the floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, it was announced that the Pacers star was selected for his fourth All-Star Game. George celebrated the occasion by turning in a 32-point effort and leading Indiana to a 109-103 win over the Timberwolves. The 26-year-old received help from forward Myles Turner and guard Jeff Teague, who combined for 43 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.

The win helped snap a three-game skid for Indiana and impeded Minnesota from achieving its first four-game winning streak in almost five years.

