Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/27/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
An hour or so before the Indiana Pacers and guard Paul George took the floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, it was announced that the Pacers star was selected for his fourth All-Star Game. George celebrated the occasion by turning in a 32-point effort and leading Indiana to a 109-103 win over the Timberwolves. The 26-year-old received help from forward Myles Turner and guard Jeff Teague, who combined for 43 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.
The win helped snap a three-game skid for Indiana and impeded Minnesota from achieving its first four-game winning streak in almost five years.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Solange’s A Seat at the Table has inspired a course syllabus that young women of color can help build.
A Q&A with the Muslim woman whose face has become a symbol.
Will basketball do the right thing and lift its ban on the hijab?
A North Dakota bill would protect drivers from legal consequences if they inadvertently hit, injure or kill protesters or pedestrians who are obstructing traffic.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. STARRING AT THE EAGLE IN THE MIRROR
2. DEJA VU
3. LEGO HAD THE BEST SPACESUIT OF ALL TIME