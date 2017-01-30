What Had Happened Was: 1/30/17

Serena Williams waves to the crowd as she leaves the court with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women’s Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Serena Williams is now the greatest Grand Slam champion in the Open era. Williams shared the crown with Steffi Graf at 22 wins until this Saturday, when Williams topped her sister, Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, in the Australian Open for her 23rd title.

Margaret Court, however, who won 24 titles during the amateur and Open eras, remains the all-time leader.

Venus hadn’t played in final match of the Australian Open since 2003. This is Serena’s seventh Australian Open title and her second in the last three years. She has also won seven Wimbledon titles, six U.S. Open titles and three at the French Open.

Serena won her first “Serena Slam” — four-straight Grand Slam titles — on the blue courts at the Australian Open against her sister in 2003, so it’s only fitting she’d take hold of the record in a similar situation. She won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

“My first Grand Slam started here, and getting to 23 here, but playing Venus, it’s stuff that legends are made of,” Serena told ESPN. “I couldn’t have written a better story.”

"Serena Williams. That's my little sister, guys," Venus said. "Your win has always been my win." https://t.co/TETjv1GYuy — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 28, 2017

23rd Grand Slam title! Serena puts on an impressive performance in the #AusOpen final and defeats sister Venus in straight sets. pic.twitter.com/84L0J0NTzB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2017

Great Serena Williams tribute by Nike. They didn't forget Venus. Nicely done. pic.twitter.com/WvlJY1IlNI — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) January 28, 2017

Serena Williams wins her 10th Grand Slam title after turning 30. In the Open Era, no other woman has won more than 3. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 28, 2017

BLESSINGS

Wow. Powerful speech from Mahershala Ali at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/5KvqHw5fbG — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 30, 2017

Viola Davis thanks August Wilson: “he honored the average man, who happened to be a man of color” #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/tjcVsPtGTd — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017

What are the odds?! 48-million to one, actually. Mom, dad, newborn girl all share the same birthday #ABC13 https://t.co/L6JwvQvbDv pic.twitter.com/Qa682Jmdok — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 29, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

A Clemson professor got deported. I'm just at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/tLyUa7UgEq — Nick Kulmala (@NNNICKKK) January 28, 2017

#breaking the 1st woman who was held has been let through. Crowds chant USA as she's reunited with her family. pic.twitter.com/A7s3SIRK11 — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) January 28, 2017

These two girls have been waiting for their mother at JFK for 11 hours. Word is that she will be sent to Iraq. This video is hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/0B0Gumh9uy — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 29, 2017

The scene from above as thousands chant and scream, draping banners from above at JFK international arrivals shouting "LET THEM IN!" pic.twitter.com/ugU8zbKYiv — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 28, 2017

Immigration lawyers start hand-making signs so that the families of detainees can identify them at the terminal. pic.twitter.com/8HO8NLyjVk — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 28, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. GOTTA SHOW THESE YOUNG BOYS HOW IT’S DONE

A biopic where the real artists are alive and well enough to train the actors playing them. That's rare! #NewEditionBET #CanUStandTheTea pic.twitter.com/cPwUU0NAsO — Krystal (@blerdocracy) January 27, 2017

2. MAKE KIRK WANNA STOMP

Kirk Franklin just threatened a man in the Jesus. pic.twitter.com/XVMJucCfsN — Olamilekan Ogedenla (@Nigerianscamsss) January 29, 2017

3. MATCH MY FIT SO I KNOW IT’S REAL

When i say "match my fly" we gotta step out like juelz santana and cam'ron pic.twitter.com/UgPs5RPjpP — $am 💖 (@hoodcuIture) January 27, 2017

ICYMI

Since the case of Emmett Till is finally being brought to close, I want you guys to hear how his mother found him pic.twitter.com/PGSXrvUA1L — I sleep a lot (@_lunardreams) January 27, 2017

Here’s a Mississippi newspaper, 5 days after Emmett Till’s mutilated body was found, arguing the real problem was black violence in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/0bUd0MhIR4 — Matthew Dessem (@MatthewDessem) January 27, 2017

Jackson Clarion-Ledger, Sep. 4, 1955. Their playbook hasn’t changed much, is what I’m saying. (And why would it? This one’s still working.) pic.twitter.com/ujXdUer7J1 — Matthew Dessem (@MatthewDessem) January 27, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Three goals on the day. Game-winner. Most Valuable Player. New truck. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/j74qmXfh9M — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2017