What Had Happened Was: 1/30/17

    Serena Williams waves to the crowd as she leaves the court with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women’s Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Scott Barbour/Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Serena Williams is now the greatest Grand Slam champion in the Open era. Williams shared the crown with Steffi Graf at 22 wins until this Saturday, when Williams topped her sister, Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, in the Australian Open for her 23rd title.

    Margaret Court, however, who won 24 titles during the amateur and Open eras, remains the all-time leader.

    Venus hadn’t played in final match of the Australian Open since 2003. This is Serena’s seventh Australian Open title and her second in the last three years. She has also won seven Wimbledon titles, six U.S. Open titles and three at the French Open.

    Serena won her first “Serena Slam” — four-straight Grand Slam titles — on the blue courts at the Australian Open against her sister in 2003, so it’s only fitting she’d take hold of the record in a similar situation. She won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

    “My first Grand Slam started here, and getting to 23 here, but playing Venus, it’s stuff that legends are made of,” Serena told ESPN. “I couldn’t have written a better story.”

