What Had Happened Was: 1/31/17

    Minnesota Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad, center, is congratulated by Andrew Wiggins, left, and Kris Dunn after sinking a half-court shot at the buzzer ending the third quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 111-105 in overtime.
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Andrew Wiggins can jump so high … the Minnesota Timberwolves guard almost touched the sky. And when Nikola Vucevic went up to block his try … Wiggins’ dunk almost ended his life.

    Wiggins was good for 27 … and the Timberwolves have now won eight of 11. Minnesota beat the Orlando Magic, 111-105, in overtime … And dear friends this concludes my short rhyme.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    The Moonlight soundtrack is getting the vinyl treatment.

    Lead levels in Flint, Michigan, water drop, but residents still can’t drink it.

    Los Angeles Police Department chief: I won’t comply with President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

    People are deleting Uber for undermining strike against Muslim ban.

    The “Father of Pac-Man,” who founded the Japanese video game company behind the hit creature-gobbling game, has died at age 91.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. BROTHER’S KEEPER

    2. BLACK BOY JOY

    3. NOT MINCING WORDS

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

