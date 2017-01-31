What Had Happened Was: 1/31/17

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Shabazz Muhammad, center, is congratulated by Andrew Wiggins, left, and Kris Dunn after sinking a half-court shot at the buzzer ending the third quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 111-105 in overtime.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Andrew Wiggins can jump so high … the Minnesota Timberwolves guard almost touched the sky. And when Nikola Vucevic went up to block his try … Wiggins’ dunk almost ended his life.

Wiggins was good for 27 … and the Timberwolves have now won eight of 11. Minnesota beat the Orlando Magic, 111-105, in overtime … And dear friends this concludes my short rhyme.

Andrew Wiggins VIOLENCE pic.twitter.com/QQaP93BeCC — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 31, 2017

💥BANG💥 Andrew Wiggins game-winning buzzer-beater for the Timberwolves defeats Phoenix pic.twitter.com/majY4GGZOF — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 25, 2017

Final stats 📊⤵️ Wiggins 27pts/3reb/5ast

Towns 23pts/12reb/7ast

Rubio 22pts/8reb/8ast

LaVine 11pts/3reb

Bazz 10pts/5reb/1ast — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 31, 2017

BLESSINGS

Imelme Umana becomes first black woman to serve as president of the Harvard Law Review https://t.co/o5S9ViIjkW — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 31, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

It's messed up the US took slaves but now rejects refugees: head of the African Union https://t.co/XZlY7dc7Qx pic.twitter.com/ZsOr4TJiJJ — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 30, 2017

Five years later, parents of Trayvon Martin consider running for political office https://t.co/QMvnCKY5Jz pic.twitter.com/V2LunwD1yW — Blavity (@Blavity) January 30, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

The Moonlight soundtrack is getting the vinyl treatment.

Lead levels in Flint, Michigan, water drop, but residents still can’t drink it.

Los Angeles Police Department chief: I won’t comply with President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

People are deleting Uber for undermining strike against Muslim ban.

The “Father of Pac-Man,” who founded the Japanese video game company behind the hit creature-gobbling game, has died at age 91.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. BROTHER’S KEEPER

2. BLACK BOY JOY

WHEN YOU JUST HAPPY FOR NO REASON 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fg0rqicD9X — JAY VERSACE (@tharealversace) January 29, 2017

3. NOT MINCING WORDS

Kyle Lowry's thoughts on the #MuslimBan: "Personally I think it's bullshit." Reporter: "Wanna try that again without swearing?" "No." pic.twitter.com/waEBi6pHGJ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 30, 2017

ICYMI

Shout out to @Google with the A-1 level troll today with the Google Doodle. pic.twitter.com/qk1YMuTXnw — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 30, 2017

Fred Korematsu Day, honoring a foe of US internment camps, is getting special attention, including a Google Doodle https://t.co/3ymkvydfOY pic.twitter.com/ZUZpDR6koz — NPR (@NPR) January 31, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Please somebody give Marshawn Lynch his own show pic.twitter.com/w2RR45zjSF — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) January 30, 2017