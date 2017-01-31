Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/31/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
Andrew Wiggins can jump so high … the Minnesota Timberwolves guard almost touched the sky. And when Nikola Vucevic went up to block his try … Wiggins’ dunk almost ended his life.
Wiggins was good for 27 … and the Timberwolves have now won eight of 11. Minnesota beat the Orlando Magic, 111-105, in overtime … And dear friends this concludes my short rhyme.
The Moonlight soundtrack is getting the vinyl treatment.
Lead levels in Flint, Michigan, water drop, but residents still can’t drink it.
Los Angeles Police Department chief: I won’t comply with President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.
People are deleting Uber for undermining strike against Muslim ban.
The “Father of Pac-Man,” who founded the Japanese video game company behind the hit creature-gobbling game, has died at age 91.
