What Had Happened Was: 1/3/17
It is being pegged as the second-best Rose Bowl game ever played — right behind the 2006 classic when Vince Young led Texas over Reggie Bush-led USC.
This time around, the contestants were slightly different, but the end result was no less dramatic.
The Trojans welcomed Penn State to their humble abode in Pasadena, California, for the mid-afternoon game. The home team jumped out to an early 27-14 lead thanks to two early interceptions by the defense. That fazed the Nittany Lions not, as they clawed their way back to what appeared to be an insurmountable 49-35 lead going into the final quarter.
The odds were stacked against USC as the team had lost its leading tackler to a targeting call and best playmaker to an injured ankle. But the Trojans would not be deterred as the team’s game-tying drive saw it travel 80 yards, in part due to two huge pass interference penalties, and three plays to the end zone when redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Darnold found sophomore Deontay Burnett in a hole in the defense.
With 1:20 remaining, it looked as though the Nittany Lions would attempt to win the game or just run enough time off the clock to go into overtime.
Fool USC safety Leon McQuay III once, shame on him — as he dropped a sure interception on an errant throw. Fool McQuay twice — as Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley tried to do — and shame on McSorley, who was intercepted the second time he made a lame duck pass.
Even before USC kicker Matt Boermeester hit a game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired to give the Trojans a 52-49 win against Penn State, the game had it all. McQuay returned the interception 32 yards and Darnold, who went 33-of-53 for 453 yards, five scores and an interception in the game, got Boermeester a few extra yards before his game-winning try.
