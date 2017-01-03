What Had Happened Was: 1/3/17

Wide receiver Deontay Burnett #80 of the USC Trojans scores a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

GAME. BLOUSES.

It is being pegged as the second-best Rose Bowl game ever played — right behind the 2006 classic when Vince Young led Texas over Reggie Bush-led USC.

This time around, the contestants were slightly different, but the end result was no less dramatic.

The Trojans welcomed Penn State to their humble abode in Pasadena, California, for the mid-afternoon game. The home team jumped out to an early 27-14 lead thanks to two early interceptions by the defense. That fazed the Nittany Lions not, as they clawed their way back to what appeared to be an insurmountable 49-35 lead going into the final quarter.

The odds were stacked against USC as the team had lost its leading tackler to a targeting call and best playmaker to an injured ankle. But the Trojans would not be deterred as the team’s game-tying drive saw it travel 80 yards, in part due to two huge pass interference penalties, and three plays to the end zone when redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Darnold found sophomore Deontay Burnett in a hole in the defense.

With 1:20 remaining, it looked as though the Nittany Lions would attempt to win the game or just run enough time off the clock to go into overtime.

Fool USC safety Leon McQuay III once, shame on him — as he dropped a sure interception on an errant throw. Fool McQuay twice — as Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley tried to do — and shame on McSorley, who was intercepted the second time he made a lame duck pass.

Even before USC kicker Matt Boermeester hit a game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired to give the Trojans a 52-49 win against Penn State, the game had it all. McQuay returned the interception 32 yards and Darnold, who went 33-of-53 for 453 yards, five scores and an interception in the game, got Boermeester a few extra yards before his game-winning try.

Down 14 in the 4th, USC fought on. The Trojans STUN Penn State with a late INT and field goal to win an absolutely classic Rose Bowl 52-49. pic.twitter.com/MbvXHy9OBh — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2017

Matt Boermeester brings the dab into 2017. pic.twitter.com/0UcqdqssIQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2017

There have been more points scored in the Rose Bowl so far (91) than the Rams scored in Los Angeles in their first season back (89). — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 3, 2017

USC will always be LAs NFL Team 🙊 — Hayes Pullard lll (@HayesPullard) January 3, 2017

"Gather 'round, everyone, and witness the debonair devastation of such exquisite sophistication…" pic.twitter.com/0znuhOzxG0 — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) January 3, 2017

Michigan lost to FSU in Florida

Nebraska lost to Tennessee in Tennessee

Iowa lost to Florida in Florida

Penn State lost to USC in Cali — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 3, 2017

Sam Darnold finishes 33-of-53 for 453 yards, five TDs and an INT. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 3, 2017

Mannnnn what a blessing, u made it to the game fam ! Happy we got to meet and sign ur jersey lil homie! https://t.co/YLDbd2poaW — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 2, 2017

Remember the kid who was hyped about getting an @OBJ_3 jersey for Christmas? He got to meet the Giants star yesterday (via 8eyejb/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UAjZXkD1ue — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2017

Nevada rancher sued for asking chef to make “black people food.”

“I don’t think we’re free in America” – an interview with civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson.

Rebecca Ferguson asked to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony — will accept if she can sing Strange Fruit.

Me and anything that isn't beneficial to my life in 2017…. pic.twitter.com/J6FWhiaV1q — Dj Stephens (@DdotJAY30) January 2, 2017

2017 is off to quite a start. pic.twitter.com/V9XWY7J4gp — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 3, 2017

That time Beyoncé gave the smoothest rap verse, and annihilated every rap girl in the game. pic.twitter.com/kRcyszKRNE — αитнoиу.🕴🏽 (@MyLifeAsAD) January 2, 2017

Bruh LOOK at our president. LOOK how icy this man is. pic.twitter.com/yPL7Cnh5aK — The Unorthodox Duck (@GeauxGabby) January 1, 2017

.@POTUS will travel home to Chicago next week to give his final #FarewellAddress. Get the details here: https://t.co/jX3X85Xl1u pic.twitter.com/XnY4xb6IO0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 2, 2017