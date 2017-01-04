What Had Happened Was: 1/4/17

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning shot as the Jayhawks defeat the Kansas State Wildcats 90-88 to win the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 3, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk most certainly traveled on his game-winning, fast-break layup. The referees completely blew it, even though he blatantly skipped to my lou down the lane. So Kansas won by a hair, 90-88, in its game against Big 12 rival Kansas State.

With the victory, the Jayhawks keep their 46-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse.

Big XII refs. 50 fouls called then swallow the whistle on the obvious walk. @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/xMRneMttcO — Kyle Cofer (@KCohFer) January 4, 2017

Just saw the final play of the Kansas game. That dude ran farther with the ball in his hands than any Kansas running back all season. — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) January 4, 2017

BLESSINGS

Michigan's youngest State Representative ever, @CouncilmanJJ, arrived at his new office for the first time today. pic.twitter.com/tYQ18IJeL2 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 3, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Black teen files $5 million lawsuit against white cop who assaulted her at 2015 Texas pool party https://t.co/yczddm0Bc6 pic.twitter.com/YcCUvgni62 — Raw Story (@RawStory) January 4, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Frank Ocean’s mom: “Son, can we crop Kim Burrell’s voice out of your song?”

X Games rider Nigel Sylvester has been named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list.

NAACP holds sit-in at Jeff Sessions‘ Alabama office to protest attorney general nomination.

Wade County, North Carolina, school police caught on video slamming black student before arresting her.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. TO WHISPER IN YOUR EAR

now what exactly did applecare tell you, lil mama pic.twitter.com/NkMUM0I3b3 — THE OAZAY™✨ (@broazay) January 3, 2017

2. MOMMA DIDN’T RAISE HIM LIKE THIS

They grow up so fast. pic.twitter.com/iVkMv0rSJN — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 4, 2017

3. YOU AIN’T ABOUT THAT LIFE

Okay I know nothing about gangs. Both Soulja boy and chris brown are bloods but neither are from California or the hood in general? pic.twitter.com/0bPKM6CS9U — Petty Princess (@Mynx999) January 4, 2017

ICYMI

The first woman to headline Coachella in ten years. The first black woman to headline in the festival's history. pic.twitter.com/6gFWoZdjGQ — ️️ (@stopshootingus) January 3, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Oath of Office. Ilhan Omar officially becomes first Somali American woman elected to Minnesota House. pic.twitter.com/vOFym1YBtN — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) January 4, 2017