What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 1/4/17

    Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning shot as the Jayhawks defeat the Kansas State Wildcats 90-88 to win the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 3, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas.
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk most certainly traveled on his game-winning, fast-break layup. The referees completely blew it, even though he blatantly skipped to my lou down the lane. So Kansas won by a hair, 90-88, in its game against Big 12 rival Kansas State.

    With the victory, the Jayhawks keep their 46-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse.

    Frank Ocean’s mom: “Son, can we crop Kim Burrell’s voice out of your song?”

    X Games rider Nigel Sylvester has been named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list.

    NAACP holds sit-in at Jeff Sessions‘ Alabama office to protest attorney general nomination.

    Wade County, North Carolina, school police caught on video slamming black student before arresting her.

