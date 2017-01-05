What Had Happened Was: 1/5/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

The nation’s longest winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night when No. 18 Butler dealt Big East foe and top-ranked Villanova a 66-58 loss — its first since March of last year.

The Wildcats came into the matchup having won their previous 20 games — a streak dating back to last season when the team won six games in the NCAA tournament to capture its second national title. Kicking off the 2016 campaign, Villanova added another 14 victories. While the Wildcats’ streak ended at Butler, the Bulldogs also preserved their 12-game winning streak at home.

BLESSINGS

For the first time ever, a black woman will be headlining Coachella https://t.co/odQkvnL3Ph — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 4, 2017

What the Coachella lineup looks like to Beyoncé fans. pic.twitter.com/Qmg6AjsnjW — Patrick Quaife (@pquaife) January 4, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Good Morning. Bobby Bowden thinks athletes wear earrings because they are raised "by their mommas" pic.twitter.com/oxmBCbk1YI — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) January 4, 2017

of note: these coaches decry this lack of fathers while exploiting those fathers' absences in recruiting. but alas. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) January 4, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed on the need for normalized diversity: “Where you play a character whose story is not intrinsically linked to their race.”

Charleston, South Carolina, church shooter: “I would like to make it crystal clear, I do not regret what I did.”

From bittersweet childhoods to Moonlight.

New Justice Department report on Civil Rights Division police reform work.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. YOU BIG MAD OR LITTLE MAD?

So if you're gonna put someone in a song…diss 'em.. perhaps get their fricken name right next time @Wale — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 4, 2017

2. I MEAN, IT WAS A DISS … NVM

Tomi Lahren: "Hey Wale you got my name wrong" Wale: https://t.co/89JYQVUqDt — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 5, 2017

3. FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT

ICYMI

Stuart Scott's greatest legacy — these two awesome girls. Can't believe it's been 2 years without him. Please give to link below. https://t.co/azQ1eWmPmn — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 4, 2017

January 4, 2015 RIP Stuart Scott! pic.twitter.com/nfwdEvXEr5 — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) January 4, 2017

2 years ago today, the world lost a legend. We miss you, Stu. https://t.co/jbRnXltfyX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2017

It's been this way for over a year .. Stu Scott remains the pic at my entryway pic.twitter.com/pRVppXJ7RH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 5, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

On this day 11 years ago, Vince Young and Texas snapped USC's 34-game winning streak in the Rose Bowl to win the national championship. pic.twitter.com/QPmhhCSdPi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 4, 2017