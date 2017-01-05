Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/5/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
The nation’s longest winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night when No. 18 Butler dealt Big East foe and top-ranked Villanova a 66-58 loss — its first since March of last year.
The Wildcats came into the matchup having won their previous 20 games — a streak dating back to last season when the team won six games in the NCAA tournament to capture its second national title. Kicking off the 2016 campaign, Villanova added another 14 victories. While the Wildcats’ streak ended at Butler, the Bulldogs also preserved their 12-game winning streak at home.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed on the need for normalized diversity: “Where you play a character whose story is not intrinsically linked to their race.”
Charleston, South Carolina, church shooter: “I would like to make it crystal clear, I do not regret what I did.”
From bittersweet childhoods to Moonlight.
New Justice Department report on Civil Rights Division police reform work.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. YOU BIG MAD OR LITTLE MAD?
2. I MEAN, IT WAS A DISS … NVM
3. FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT