Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/6/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook won the battle against his former teammate James Harden, amassing 48 points, eight rebounds and five assists to Harden’s 26-8-12 final stat line, but it was the Houston Rockets’ point guard who helped his team win the war, as Houston overcame a 14-point deficit at halftime and a furious comeback by the Thunder in the fourth quarter to beat Oklahoma City, 118-116.
In the final seconds of the game, Harden made a nifty bounce pass out of a double team to Nene (18 points), who went up for a layup and was fouled. He hit both free throws, and a Enes Kanter missed alley-oop sealed the deal.
BONUS!
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
The NBA All-Star Game preliminary voting numbers were announced Thursday, and some people are calling for the end of fan voting (which accounts for 50 percent of the vote).
FOR THE CULTURE
This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown has signed on for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. celebrated 106 years on Thursday.
A five-year study of beauty products marketed to black women.
Gospel singer Kim Burrell’s radio show canceled following homophobic rant.
The Huffington Post‘s series looking at President Barack Obama’s legacy. The first two pieces go into LGBT rights and inequality.
The myth about smart black kids and “acting white” that won’t die.
Coachella owner donates to LGBT hate groups and denies climate change.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. DON’T GO GHOST ON ME
2. PICK UP THE PHONE
3. BICYCLE LOOKS AND TEASES