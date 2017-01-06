What Had Happened Was: 1/6/17

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets shares a hug with Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder after the game on January 5, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook won the battle against his former teammate James Harden, amassing 48 points, eight rebounds and five assists to Harden’s 26-8-12 final stat line, but it was the Houston Rockets’ point guard who helped his team win the war, as Houston overcame a 14-point deficit at halftime and a furious comeback by the Thunder in the fourth quarter to beat Oklahoma City, 118-116.

In the final seconds of the game, Harden made a nifty bounce pass out of a double team to Nene (18 points), who went up for a layup and was fouled. He hit both free throws, and a Enes Kanter missed alley-oop sealed the deal.

Rockets: 100+ pts in 23 straight games, longest streak in the NBA this season & the longest by the Rockets since a 23-game streak in 1986 pic.twitter.com/QGGRwV8Kg1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 6, 2017

#ROCKETS WIN! Rockets fight and pull away with a victory against OKC! Harden with 26/8/12! That's 6 in a row! https://t.co/kiBWvVVzkC — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 6, 2017

BONUS!

The best game-winner that almost happened. https://t.co/exBGXGYbOP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2017

BLESSINGS

Congrats Issa & Tracee on well-deserved @goldenglobes nominations! Win-win either way! #tbt last time a black woman won this category ;) pic.twitter.com/FupdxtoyPL — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 5, 2017

Congratulations to Viola Davis for receiving her Hollywood Walk of Fame star today! pic.twitter.com/uHCIsn0Xk2 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 5, 2017

In which Meryl Streep calls Viola Davis the best actor she's ever worked with and I see no lies https://t.co/CoxCQ2cgAo pic.twitter.com/OaCU2ciHsF — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 5, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

The NBA All-Star Game preliminary voting numbers were announced Thursday, and some people are calling for the end of fan voting (which accounts for 50 percent of the vote).

NBA just released its all-star balloting results. No Hawks in top 10 at guard or forward in the East. pic.twitter.com/BSesUZBqy6 — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) January 5, 2017

We now await the Snap Chat response from Hassan Whiteside. Initial NBA All-Star fan voting results: pic.twitter.com/YMETUjmqj8 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 5, 2017

Strange But True: Zaza Pachulia has more NBA All-Star votes than Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, & Boogie Cousins in first fan vote results. pic.twitter.com/G05l1fui89 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2017

Jeremy Lin currently has more All-Star votes than….Kemba Walker. What? — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 5, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown has signed on for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. celebrated 106 years on Thursday.

A five-year study of beauty products marketed to black women.

Gospel singer Kim Burrell’s radio show canceled following homophobic rant.

The Huffington Post‘s series looking at President Barack Obama’s legacy. The first two pieces go into LGBT rights and inequality.

The myth about smart black kids and “acting white” that won’t die.

Coachella owner donates to LGBT hate groups and denies climate change.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. DON’T GO GHOST ON ME

When someone brings up my instagram pic in person but they didn't like it on the gram lmao pic.twitter.com/datvov5z17 — pb (@paigebrittany) January 4, 2017

2. PICK UP THE PHONE

the champ can't read so he probably didn't understand your text https://t.co/SWKo5oC5Xf — Juve 🙏🏾🏀 (@jawzzz4) January 5, 2017

The champ said I got this 😈👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/7FAxZuouGi — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 5, 2017

3. BICYCLE LOOKS AND TEASES

Gucci really living the suburban lifestyle and I love it 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZkPt5u66Wa — marissa elizabeth ✨ (@marissadotnet) January 5, 2017

ICYMI

Thank you, @Pharrell, for standing up for kindness and acceptance and love. pic.twitter.com/Y8aom61Akl — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 5, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

The perfect shot: Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman, NYC, 1948 (Photo: Herman Leonard) pic.twitter.com/t96CEReIMY — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) January 5, 2017