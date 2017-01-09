What Had Happened Was: 1/9/17

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring a touchdown on a hail mary in the 2nd quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers are off to Dallas to face the top-seeded team in the NFC after dismantling the fifth-seeded New York Giants, 38-13, in the wild-card round on Sunday.

Initially, the game looked like it would only drudge on, the teams playing to a 6-0 score into the second quarter, but then two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers & Co. came to life. Following a touchdown pass to receiver Davante Adams to kick-start things, Aaron Rodgers did Aaron Rodgers things and threw up a Hail Mary for a touchdown right before the conclusion of the first half.

Green Bay will have to see how receiver Jordy Nelson progresses throughout the week, as he was knocked out of the game following a hit to the ribs by Giants defensive back Leon Hall.

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created some postgame buzz — seeing as he didn’t create much buzz during the game with a four-catch, 28-yard, three-drop effort — by allegedly punching a hole into the wall next to the interview room. This latest possible incident, along with his early-week trip to Miami — that had nothing to do with his performance on Sunday, by the way — will be discussed ad nauseam following Beckham’s first-ever playoff game.

oh, and aaron rodgers appears to be the best hail mary thrower ever. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) January 8, 2017

DB's weren't on the yacht. Just a lil FYI — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 8, 2017

When Aaron Rodgers throws a Hail Marypic.twitter.com/NAFF9Szj5F — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 8, 2017

Colin Kaepernick, donated a bunch of sneakers from his collection to those in need. Well done! (🎥: @yourrightscamp) pic.twitter.com/hGPzCv0O44 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 7, 2017

Colin Kaepernick donated his massive shoe collection to Bay Area homeless shelters. https://t.co/Q0hEcsee7b pic.twitter.com/YAoSy9YOHz — Mic (@mic) January 7, 2017

The 3rd month of my Million Dollar Pledge is done! $300k donated, $700k to go to help oppressed communities! Go to https://t.co/jgefYOLfRF pic.twitter.com/Mda2rJnR22 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 6, 2017

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

.@traceeellisross is the first Black woman to win best actress in a TV series for comedy since @msdebbieallen in 1983! #GoldenGlobes — ESSENCE (@Essence) January 9, 2017

1st Hispanic person on stage and we give her horrible English mispronunciation jokes. Awful. Sofia & Latinos deserve better. #GoldenGlobes — Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) January 9, 2017

Best Supporting Actress in a Film goes to Viola Davis for #Fences! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WdWzcE5AgF — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 9, 2017

Tracy Ellis Ross. Drinking FIJI water out of a straw with the cap still on. The Baddest and Most Boujee display I've ever seen. https://t.co/TTU2gMN6Ij — Nisan Joseph (@NisanJoseph) January 9, 2017

This Keith Stanfield gif >>> pic.twitter.com/dVFoFUwXt2 — Whitney (@arieswym) January 9, 2017

Donald Glover gave a shout out to Migos 😂 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aliezxSVAI — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) January 9, 2017

Speaking of Migos, the hip-hop trio was sighted in an actual raindrop drop top over the weekend.

Lewis and Clark: "Where are the ones they call the Migos??" Native American: "Dat Way" American History 101 pic.twitter.com/wnN1ywIrEA — Tronmusic (@thankutrizzy) January 8, 2017

The hidden truth behind “Hidden Fences” and white privilege in Hollywood.

Tracy Ellis Ross is the first black woman to win best actress in a comedy series at the Golden Globes since Debbie Allen in 1983.

New Hampshire dad gets overwhelming support and job offers after he was fired for attending the birth of his son.

Texas city found in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

How God gone sprinkle some blessings into 2017 pic.twitter.com/j4oSJGe6yQ — SanTan Dan (@A1_Bolz) January 7, 2017

French Montana, modeling for the new Mary J Blige collection pic.twitter.com/vJH0IL1MH9 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2017

If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.

― Zora Neale Hurston pic.twitter.com/YVvyqyveGN — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) January 7, 2017

Happy birthday to the incomparable Zora Neale Hurston. Her work pulled me out of Agoraphobia. Now, a photo of her sits on my desk at work. pic.twitter.com/B9WEDjTh2u — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) January 7, 2017

FLOTUS appears emotional in concluding remarks as First Lady, saying the role has been "the honor of my life" pic.twitter.com/UwwMejkB4A — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 6, 2017