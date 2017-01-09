Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 1/9/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
The Green Bay Packers are off to Dallas to face the top-seeded team in the NFC after dismantling the fifth-seeded New York Giants, 38-13, in the wild-card round on Sunday.
Initially, the game looked like it would only drudge on, the teams playing to a 6-0 score into the second quarter, but then two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers & Co. came to life. Following a touchdown pass to receiver Davante Adams to kick-start things, Aaron Rodgers did Aaron Rodgers things and threw up a Hail Mary for a touchdown right before the conclusion of the first half.
Green Bay will have to see how receiver Jordy Nelson progresses throughout the week, as he was knocked out of the game following a hit to the ribs by Giants defensive back Leon Hall.
Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created some postgame buzz — seeing as he didn’t create much buzz during the game with a four-catch, 28-yard, three-drop effort — by allegedly punching a hole into the wall next to the interview room. This latest possible incident, along with his early-week trip to Miami — that had nothing to do with his performance on Sunday, by the way — will be discussed ad nauseam following Beckham’s first-ever playoff game.
Speaking of Migos, the hip-hop trio was sighted in an actual raindrop drop top over the weekend.
The hidden truth behind “Hidden Fences” and white privilege in Hollywood.
Tracy Ellis Ross is the first black woman to win best actress in a comedy series at the Golden Globes since Debbie Allen in 1983.
New Hampshire dad gets overwhelming support and job offers after he was fired for attending the birth of his son.
Texas city found in violation of the Voting Rights Act.
