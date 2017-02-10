Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 2/10/17

    Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles (1) reacts after dunking the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
    Duke forward Jayson Tatum scored all 19 of his points in the second half, and guards Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard combined for 45 points to lift the No. 18 Blue Devils over No. 8 North Carolina, 86-78. Allen made seven 3-pointers and Kennard chipped in for two to propel the previously embattled Duke team.

    An innocent man Vice President Mike Pence refused to pardon finally sees justice.

    Emmett Till’s family wants his murder case reopened.

    Big Sean pens open letter to his younger self: “One day your city will need you.”

    Aretha Franklin says she’ll “retire” after upcoming album.

    Hidden Figures has now earned more money in the United States than La La Land.

    1. WEATHER COMES AT YOU FAST

    2. WE SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE

    3. SEEMS LEGIT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

