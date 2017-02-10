What Had Happened Was: 2/10/17

Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles (1) reacts after dunking the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Duke forward Jayson Tatum scored all 19 of his points in the second half, and guards Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard combined for 45 points to lift the No. 18 Blue Devils over No. 8 North Carolina, 86-78. Allen made seven 3-pointers and Kennard chipped in for two to propel the previously embattled Duke team.

All Y'all Duke Fans: Cash Me Outside How Bou Dat — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) February 10, 2017

Duke's win snaps a streak of 4 straight losses against Top-10 opponents. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2017

Last 96 games between North Carolina and Duke UNC: 48 wins, 7,437 pts

Duke: 48 wins, 7,437 pts 8 ET, ESPN pic.twitter.com/Yxj23sb8oX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2017

There have been eight ties and 16 lead changes so far tonight. Jackson has 17 for UNC, Berry has 12. — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 10, 2017

Breaking: Federal appeals court maintains suspension of Trump’s immigration order https://t.co/1qabYtmxOt — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 9, 2017

An innocent man Vice President Mike Pence refused to pardon finally sees justice.

Emmett Till’s family wants his murder case reopened.

Big Sean pens open letter to his younger self: “One day your city will need you.”

Aretha Franklin says she’ll “retire” after upcoming album.

Hidden Figures has now earned more money in the United States than La La Land.

Amal Clooney and actor husband are expecting twins https://t.co/kiVwGUXEDu pic.twitter.com/mjOq4BCwxw — PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) February 9, 2017

If you don't run a red light, then you can't get a ticket. pic.twitter.com/IJ8QgMmhDk — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 9, 2017

The #Undefeated44 is officially here. Who'd we forget to put on our list of the most influential black folks ever?https://t.co/z4IIlOgIbp — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 9, 2017

WOW I can't even put into words how this makes me feels #BlackBoyJoy ❤🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6rrwV72nap — Woody McClain (@WOODY_THEGREAT) February 8, 2017