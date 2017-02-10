Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/10/17
Duke forward Jayson Tatum scored all 19 of his points in the second half, and guards Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard combined for 45 points to lift the No. 18 Blue Devils over No. 8 North Carolina, 86-78. Allen made seven 3-pointers and Kennard chipped in for two to propel the previously embattled Duke team.
An innocent man Vice President Mike Pence refused to pardon finally sees justice.
Emmett Till’s family wants his murder case reopened.
Big Sean pens open letter to his younger self: “One day your city will need you.”
Aretha Franklin says she’ll “retire” after upcoming album.
Hidden Figures has now earned more money in the United States than La La Land.
