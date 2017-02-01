Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/1/17
Of the 33 points that Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry scored on Tuesday night, the most important ones came with 4.3 seconds remaining in overtime. Lowry, who was named an All-Star last week, hit the tiebreaking jumper, and the Raptors were able to survive the New Orleans Pelicans, 108-106.
Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis scored 30 and 18 points, respectively, with Davis pulling down 17 rebounds in New Orleans’ second consecutive loss. Davis’ 30th career double-double was a casualty of the loss. The Raptors have now won three in a row against New Orleans and nine of the teams last 11 meetings.
Flint, Michigan, area residents sue the Environmental Protection Agency for more than $700 million for its handling of the city’s water crisis.
Women of color are front and center in the resistance.
These two black students relaunched Howard University’s chapter of College Republicans.
Meet Joi McMillon, the first black female Oscar nominee for film editing.
Moovn, a black-owned ride-sharing app, aims to fill void left by Uber, Lyft.
Why we can no longer afford to overlook women’s rights in Africa.
