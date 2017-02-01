What Had Happened Was: 2/1/17

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrates hitting a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Air Canada Centre.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Of the 33 points that Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry scored on Tuesday night, the most important ones came with 4.3 seconds remaining in overtime. Lowry, who was named an All-Star last week, hit the tiebreaking jumper, and the Raptors were able to survive the New Orleans Pelicans, 108-106.

Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis scored 30 and 18 points, respectively, with Davis pulling down 17 rebounds in New Orleans’ second consecutive loss. Davis’ 30th career double-double was a casualty of the loss. The Raptors have now won three in a row against New Orleans and nine of the teams last 11 meetings.

BLESSINGS

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets https://t.co/PDaQfcPkvO pic.twitter.com/zzUgQurdcN — Vanity Fair's HWD (@HWD) January 31, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Announcing the Features Lineup for the 2017 #SXSW Film Festival! Explore the list of newly announced films here. https://t.co/QPO4x2F2kv pic.twitter.com/qSaEp8lEzy — SXSW (@sxsw) January 31, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Flint, Michigan, area residents sue the Environmental Protection Agency for more than $700 million for its handling of the city’s water crisis.

Women of color are front and center in the resistance.

These two black students relaunched Howard University’s chapter of College Republicans.

Meet Joi McMillon, the first black female Oscar nominee for film editing.

Moovn, a black-owned ride-sharing app, aims to fill void left by Uber, Lyft.

Why we can no longer afford to overlook women’s rights in Africa.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. KEEP UP, FOLKS

So I have updated the meme calendar for February 2017 pic.twitter.com/lLNPCMPehz — Dreams ✨✨ (@LiliestBaby) January 31, 2017

2. OUR CHILDHOOD REVIVED

Welcome to Good Burger. pic.twitter.com/pwkSIbhGlE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2017

3. WHAT’S GOOD, FAM?!

me all next month pic.twitter.com/1DtCLHQFBU — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) February 1, 2017

ICYMI

She will always be our Queen Maureen. Join us on @ABC7News at 5 & 6 as we say our goodbyes to DC News Royalty. pic.twitter.com/e1ZET7DTKy — Alison Starling (@AlisonStarling7) January 31, 2017

WATCH: ABC7 says goodbye to legendary Maureen Bunyan, a broadcast pioneer @ABC7Maureen https://t.co/sO1xhMj8UR pic.twitter.com/4lMVQEVd4w — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) January 31, 2017

Thank you, Maureen Bunyan. You were class personified for a generation of Washingtonians who were lucky enough to watch you on television. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) January 31, 2017

It may be Maureen Bunyan's last day with @ABC7News, but her legacy & impact will live forever. Gems from today's newsroom farewell: pic.twitter.com/T3vlXmlWY8 — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) January 31, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT