What Had Happened Was: 2/13/17

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, left, comments to Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) as they walk offcourt for a timeout in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

GAME. BLOUSES.

In a 130-114 blowout win for the Golden State Warriors over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, the victory played second fiddle to the return of former Thunder forward Kevin Durant to the franchise that drafted him in 2007. After all of the hype and buildup, Durant had another stellar night, scoring 34 points in the third matchup of the season between the two teams. Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson chipped in 26 apiece.

Russell Westbrook lit up the stat sheet for 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, but all was for naught, as the Thunder were outplayed the majority of the game.

The most exciting part of the lopsided contest was in the third quarter, when Westbrook and Durant traded barbs, and then Thunder forward Andre Roberson decided to jump in moments later after fouling Durant hard on a drive. Both players were called for technical fouls for the verbal altercation.

Russell Westbrook pushed Kevin Durant the way you push your big brother when mom ain't looking. pic.twitter.com/PhDB37iWgC — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) February 12, 2017

Reminder: Russell westbrook laughed at Steph and hasn't beaten him since. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) February 12, 2017

Kevin Durant reportedly hired extra security for his return to Oklahoma City https://t.co/4HVDbrlXW4 pic.twitter.com/rNsQzRMsqO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2017

Draymond Green & Stephen Curry wearing cupcake t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/UUg4UTkEr1 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 12, 2017

Draymond Green says: "This ain't ancient times. Slave days are over," in regard to rowdy fan behind Warriors bench calling KD "p-word" & boy pic.twitter.com/7LJbtzKSgD — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 12, 2017

BLESSINGS

Can we add uno mas https://t.co/5O82rA2CCW — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 13, 2017

That multiple Grammy winning feeling. pic.twitter.com/rDWZVK58Hs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2017

Chance The Rapper is 23 years old and just won two #GRAMMYs off a mixtape that was free .99. If that isn't an inspiration, idk what is. — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today…" Rest in peace, Prince. 💜 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/hkmBrhxdmu — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 13, 2017

Here are the 2017 Grammy winners so far https://t.co/MUPGKqipiS — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 13, 2017

ultimate flex: beyonce wrote a whole album about jay cheating and then made him sit there and hold her child while she won a grammy for it — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 13, 2017

.@BustaRhymes: "I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Te7f4bZrGh — Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2017

Rest in Peace Phife Dawg forever pic.twitter.com/yQSGPyCmGG — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 13, 2017

When all of the other artists wanted to play it safe, hip-hop will always speak truth to power. Thank you Tribe! Resist!#GRAMMYs — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 13, 2017

Hip hop has been resisting for a long time. But y'all called that gangsta rap, threw parental advisory labels on them & disregarded them. — bad thang (@kiaspeaks) February 13, 2017

When you realize that Prince, Beyonce, Mariah Carey and Kanye West have never won an album of the year Grammy but Taylor Swift has 2. pic.twitter.com/pt7kgR4LTy — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 12, 2017

Hip-hop has been fighting for respect at the #Grammys for 28 years. pic.twitter.com/tCoSw9TT0D — Cycle (@bycycle) February 13, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement raids in at least six states.

Former Boston Celtics center Fab Melo dies at 26.

The New Edition Story broke records and was the highest-rated telecast on BET in the last five years.

The Department of Education misspells apology for misspelling W.E.B. Du Bois’ name.

A Tribe Called Quest delivers the most political performance at the Grammys.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. FANCY FOOTWORK

my baby cousin eating them platanos, look at the footwork coñooooooo😭💜 pic.twitter.com/imsdgV5FUe — Beyoncé Knowles (@AbreuJasmine_) February 12, 2017

2. IF THEY DON’T HAVE ANYTHING NICE TO SAY

LMAOOOO. I'm crying at these teams social media after the NBA said no more hateful back and forth conversations. pic.twitter.com/EmhAwvujed — Aaron. (@aaron_est_laced) February 11, 2017

3. THAT’S HOW YOU SCAM THE DAY

You don't need a Grammy If you are a Grammy pic.twitter.com/cFuuzmUiiF — ▲▲ike (@ThatBlackMike) February 13, 2017

ICYMI

Issa Rae at the 48th NAACP #ImageAwards. pic.twitter.com/PsGa43wBCz — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 12, 2017

"Without commitment, you'll never start. But without consistency, you'll never finish." – Denzel Washington at the #ImageAwards pic.twitter.com/bPQQeJDCT2 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 12, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

UR MANS SCHOOLBOY Q

CAME WITH HIS DAUGHTER

HAD HER IN A PINK GUCCI SUIT

AND HIS HOODIE

BEST DRESSED CONTENDER #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/vW4otiDFLm — Morris Yay &do lines (@dances) February 13, 2017