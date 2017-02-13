Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/13/17
In a 130-114 blowout win for the Golden State Warriors over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, the victory played second fiddle to the return of former Thunder forward Kevin Durant to the franchise that drafted him in 2007. After all of the hype and buildup, Durant had another stellar night, scoring 34 points in the third matchup of the season between the two teams. Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson chipped in 26 apiece.
Russell Westbrook lit up the stat sheet for 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, but all was for naught, as the Thunder were outplayed the majority of the game.
The most exciting part of the lopsided contest was in the third quarter, when Westbrook and Durant traded barbs, and then Thunder forward Andre Roberson decided to jump in moments later after fouling Durant hard on a drive. Both players were called for technical fouls for the verbal altercation.
Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement raids in at least six states.
Former Boston Celtics center Fab Melo dies at 26.
The New Edition Story broke records and was the highest-rated telecast on BET in the last five years.
The Department of Education misspells apology for misspelling W.E.B. Du Bois’ name.
A Tribe Called Quest delivers the most political performance at the Grammys.
