What Had Happened Was: 2/14/17

A smiling head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies as his sides celebrate the teams one hundredth consecutive win”n during the UConn Huskies Vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women’s Basketball game at Gampel Pavilion, on February 13th, 2017 in Storrs, Connecticut.

The University of Connecticut Huskies came, they saw, and they beat visiting sixth-ranked South Carolina at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, 66-55, to win their 100th-straight game. This season alone, UConn has defeated six teams ranked in the top eight: Baylor, Florida State, Maryland, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Texas.

In January, the Huskies bested the second-longest streak in college basketball, which they also owned, of 90 consecutive wins. In addition to that streak, UConn had runs of 70- and 47-straight wins.

100!! A career-high 26 points from Gabby Williams helps No. 1 UConn to its 100th-straight win on Monday against No. 6 South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/00ITk0LHYD — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) February 14, 2017

Congrats to the UConn women on securing their 100th straight win. That is an absurd achievement. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 14, 2017

The UConn women make it look easy. pic.twitter.com/kYMlymM3kA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2017

DYNASTY. @UConnWBB wins its 💯th straight, the most ever in college basketball. Second longest streak? Also UConn WBB. pic.twitter.com/mMsocDotRX — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 14, 2017

Production Designer Hannah Beachler Picks Up 2017 Art Directors Guild Award for 'Lemonade' https://t.co/tD6YzXLvlJ pic.twitter.com/iGxmBO6EXZ — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) February 13, 2017

#FlintWaterCrisis Update – As of Mar. 1, state to no longer offer credits to residents affected by water crisis: https://t.co/bcesVBpAGR pic.twitter.com/QN2TivYwYT — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) February 13, 2017

Moonlight star, 12-year-old Alex R. Hibbert, plans to spend his acting money on cancer research.

The side-eye that changed the culture: Gloria Richardson.

ABC finally casts first black Bachelorette.

Will we lose the doctor who would stop the next Flint?

One in four cowboys was black. So why aren’t they more present in popular culture?

If we can be equals in sport, we can be equals everywhere. #EQUALITY pic.twitter.com/ki5NaJN12d — Nike (@Nike) February 12, 2017

"Before you find the answer to 'jigga what' and 'jigga who' you must discover the jigga inside you" pic.twitter.com/WxHZ9oYnqU — 🏅Bluey Newton 🇳🇬 (@israelizreal) February 12, 2017

Happy 40th birthday to the player who made “getting Moss’d” a thing! pic.twitter.com/kYauUcBvYo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2017