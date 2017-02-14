What Had Happened Was: 2/14/17

Up Next
The University of Connecticut Huskies came, they saw, and they beat visiting sixth-ranked South Carolina at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, 66-55, to win their 100th-straight game. This season alone, UConn has defeated six teams ranked in the top eight: Baylor, Florida State, Maryland, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Texas.
In January, the Huskies bested the second-longest streak in college basketball, which they also owned, of 90 consecutive wins. In addition to that streak, UConn had runs of 70- and 47-straight wins.
Moonlight star, 12-year-old Alex R. Hibbert, plans to spend his acting money on cancer research.
The side-eye that changed the culture: Gloria Richardson.
ABC finally casts first black Bachelorette.
Will we lose the doctor who would stop the next Flint?
One in four cowboys was black. So why aren’t they more present in popular culture?
