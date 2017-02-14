What Had Happened Was: 2/14/17

Up Next

2/14/17

    A smiling head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies as his sides celebrate the teams one hundredth consecutive win”n during the UConn Huskies Vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women’s Basketball game at Gampel Pavilion, on February 13th, 2017 in Storrs, Connecticut. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker

    The University of Connecticut Huskies came, they saw, and they beat visiting sixth-ranked South Carolina at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, 66-55, to win their 100th-straight game. This season alone, UConn has defeated six teams ranked in the top eight: Baylor, Florida State, Maryland, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Texas.

    In January, the Huskies bested the second-longest streak in college basketball, which they also owned, of 90 consecutive wins. In addition to that streak, UConn had runs of 70- and 47-straight wins.

