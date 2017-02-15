What Had Happened Was: 2/15/17

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley is no longer prohibited from entering Madison Square Garden. A short ban was imposed last week after Knicks owner James Dolan accused Oakley of using inappropriate language and stating that the former front court man had a drinking problem, which resulted in the altercation and Oakley being forcibly removed from MSG. Oakley, one of the most popular players in the franchise, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor trespassing.

Not only did Oakley dispute those claims, so did former teammates, current players and even members of the media, who have played or worked closely with the 53 year old. On Monday, the pair met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York and with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan by telephone to resolve the dispute. Both Dolan and Oakley apologized for the fallout from last Wednesday’s altercation.

BREAKING: (Seriously). Just got a text from a person close to @CharlesOakley34 who says the Madison Square Garden ban is OVER! #OakFreed — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) February 14, 2017

Charles Oakley is no longer banned from attending New York Knicks games at Madison Square Garden. https://t.co/XjzMDbbRe0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2017

Charles Oakley should replace Kevin Love in the All-Star game — Shandel Richardson (@ShandelRich) February 14, 2017

BLESSINGS

SOCIAL STATUS

#HappyBdayDouglass Born a slave Feb 1818, he never knew the exact date, but chose 2/14 because his mom called him "her little Valentine" pic.twitter.com/nUyhWQ4h13 — Frederick Douglass (@FredDouglassNPS) February 14, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Hey, Vogue: Embracing diversity does not mean styling Karlie Kloss as a geisha.

U.S. immigration authorities arrest Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered by Obama program.

Little Caesars late founder Mike Ilitch paid Rosa Parks‘ rent for over a decade.

Fourteen of the most heartfelt moments on Black television.

Big money, big stars: Jordan vs. Magic almost happened in Vegas in the summer of 1990.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. YIKES

2. ISSA A WIFE

3. IF YOU DON’T KNOW, NOW YA KNOW

Scrolling down IG today seeing these couples I didn't know existed This like a bae probate pic.twitter.com/xrzA245b7N — miyagi (@BornALegacy) February 14, 2017

ICYMI

Sharing a small film I made about falling in love with yourself. Wishing you that kind of love this Valentine's Day. https://t.co/uG2IAnIvwz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 13, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017