Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/15/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley is no longer prohibited from entering Madison Square Garden. A short ban was imposed last week after Knicks owner James Dolan accused Oakley of using inappropriate language and stating that the former front court man had a drinking problem, which resulted in the altercation and Oakley being forcibly removed from MSG. Oakley, one of the most popular players in the franchise, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor trespassing.
Not only did Oakley dispute those claims, so did former teammates, current players and even members of the media, who have played or worked closely with the 53 year old. On Monday, the pair met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York and with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan by telephone to resolve the dispute. Both Dolan and Oakley apologized for the fallout from last Wednesday’s altercation.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Hey, Vogue: Embracing diversity does not mean styling Karlie Kloss as a geisha.
U.S. immigration authorities arrest Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered by Obama program.
Little Caesars late founder Mike Ilitch paid Rosa Parks‘ rent for over a decade.
Fourteen of the most heartfelt moments on Black television.
Big money, big stars: Jordan vs. Magic almost happened in Vegas in the summer of 1990.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. YIKES
2. ISSA A WIFE
3. IF YOU DON’T KNOW, NOW YA KNOW