Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 2/16/17

Oh, you don’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives to the basket as Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 13, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas.
    Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives to the basket as Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 13, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    With the prospect of an upset almost in hand, unranked West Virginia nearly blew a 19-point lead over Big-12 foe No. 24 Kansas State.

    Chania Ray and Lanay Montgomery both had double-doubles — Ray finishing with 14 points and 10 assists and Montgomery amassing 12 points and rebounds — to lead the Mountaineers to a 66-56 victory on Wednesday night. Teammate Katina Pardee also chipped in for 14 points, mostly scoring from deep — hitting four 3-pointers.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Actor Michael K. Williams wrestles with the question: Is he being typecast?

    For a black artist to win album of the year, the artist has to make an album of the decade.

    Parents are outraged after black second-graders in Los Angeles got a homework assignment involving slaves picking cotton.

    School officer who allegedly told another officer to slap a student because he had “too much mouth” goes on trial today.

    Lowe’s gives $500,000 in emergency funds to support students at historically black colleges and universities.

    Meet 14K, the godfather of black gay Los Angeles.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. SHE’S SO SOPHISTICATED

    2. SOMEONE GET THEIR MAN

    3. THOUGHT TWITTER WAS JUST A GAME

    ICYMI

    PICTURE PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: Kansas State Wildcats NCAAW West Virginia Mountaineers What Had Happened Was