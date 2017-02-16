Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/16/17
With the prospect of an upset almost in hand, unranked West Virginia nearly blew a 19-point lead over Big-12 foe No. 24 Kansas State.
Chania Ray and Lanay Montgomery both had double-doubles — Ray finishing with 14 points and 10 assists and Montgomery amassing 12 points and rebounds — to lead the Mountaineers to a 66-56 victory on Wednesday night. Teammate Katina Pardee also chipped in for 14 points, mostly scoring from deep — hitting four 3-pointers.
Actor Michael K. Williams wrestles with the question: Is he being typecast?
For a black artist to win album of the year, the artist has to make an album of the decade.
Parents are outraged after black second-graders in Los Angeles got a homework assignment involving slaves picking cotton.
School officer who allegedly told another officer to slap a student because he had “too much mouth” goes on trial today.
Lowe’s gives $500,000 in emergency funds to support students at historically black colleges and universities.
Meet 14K, the godfather of black gay Los Angeles.
