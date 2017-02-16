What Had Happened Was: 2/16/17

Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives to the basket as Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 13, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas.

With the prospect of an upset almost in hand, unranked West Virginia nearly blew a 19-point lead over Big-12 foe No. 24 Kansas State.

Chania Ray and Lanay Montgomery both had double-doubles — Ray finishing with 14 points and 10 assists and Montgomery amassing 12 points and rebounds — to lead the Mountaineers to a 66-56 victory on Wednesday night. Teammate Katina Pardee also chipped in for 14 points, mostly scoring from deep — hitting four 3-pointers.

Chania Ray is last night's Player of the Game after registering her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 assists vs. K-State. pic.twitter.com/QrSIFjDWw6 — WVUWomen'sBasketball (@WVUWBB) February 16, 2017

This little black girl's dream. It came true! Grateful beyond words. My truest thanks to the sistren at @Essence. 🌻 https://t.co/l4puzkB6OL — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 15, 2017

The talented director, activist and Oscar nominee @Ava DuVernay graces our March 2017 cover! Pick yours up on Friday, 2/17. pic.twitter.com/EJvy9jad6S — ESSENCE (@Essence) February 15, 2017

As a publicist, I worked with her on many stories for my clients. Now, my own story. Full circle moment. Thanks then and now, @CoriMurray. pic.twitter.com/FrdiWhoNbg — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 15, 2017

For all of those wondering, I am in a happy relationship with someone who treats me so very right 💕 Thanks so much for the love! -xoxo https://t.co/SFTHv6rGat — kourt🌞 (@creolekourt) February 16, 2017

He cheated on her. Now she wants to know why. pic.twitter.com/5hdlpKisjZ — The Scene (@SCENE) February 15, 2017

You are so busy blowing out bad vibes in every direction that we are all choking on your second-hand smoke! pic.twitter.com/0hSwXyVdnG — Kiera Please (@Kieraplease) February 15, 2017

Lmao dude on Facebook said he been waiting 4 hours for the P to fall so he could sue Walmart pic.twitter.com/c6t6F91dnP — Toyin (@ToyinLies2Girls) February 15, 2017

So apparently I've been using twitter wrong. Ppl are outchea getting married and making this money. And I been laughing since 2009. pic.twitter.com/OJlCOWJ2e8 — Mophiring (@The_Womanist) February 15, 2017

BREAKING: This means the officer charged in the death of #PhilandoCastile will go to trial. https://t.co/ZWq88AWR51 — Farrah Fazal (@FarrahFazal) February 15, 2017

BREAKING Judge DENIES motion to dismiss manslaughter case in death of #PhilandoCastile pic.twitter.com/BCFMLPJhOU — Brett Hoffland (@BrettHoffland) February 15, 2017

Instead of a trash DeVos cartoon, I'm sharing this: my fave photo of President Obama, with the REAL painting and its subject, Ruby Bridges. pic.twitter.com/gOvmSOjcSf — Shelly (@ShellySometimes) February 14, 2017