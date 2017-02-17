What Had Happened Was: 2/17/17

Terry Rozier #12 of the Boston Celtics grabs the rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the game on February 16, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

GAME. BLOUSES.

In the NBA’s final game before the All-Star break, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Boston Celtics in a controversial thriller.

Boston led, 103-102, with more than a second remaining in the game. Bulls guard Jimmy Butler drew a foul on Celtics guard Marcus Smart, getting Smart to graze his elbow, sending the All-Star to the free throw line. Butler came through on both shots, lifting Chicago to a 104-103 victory over Boston and giving the Bulls two wins over Eastern Conference powerhouses in as many games.

Butler and fellow All-Star Isaiah Thomas each scored 29 points and dished seven assists apiece. Thomas was able to break a Boston record for consecutive games with at least 20 points, surpassing John Havlicek, with his 41st such game.

Here's a look at Marcus Smart's Flagrant 2 on Jimmy Butler with .9 left to hand the game to Chicago pic.twitter.com/bRLZZ6UL6W — Celtics Junkies (@CelticsJunkies) February 17, 2017

BLESSINGS

Kyla McMullen is the first African-American woman to earn a Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engineering from the University of Michigan. #BHM pic.twitter.com/nPcl6LWkxN — NAACP (@NAACP) February 16, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Trump just asked a black journalist if she was "friends" with the Congressional Black Caucus and wanted to set up a mtg for him w/ the CBC. pic.twitter.com/whnDJLI8MI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2017

I am a journalist not a convener! But thank you for answering my questions. https://t.co/fe9cGXG46w — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 16, 2017

.@AprilDRyan stands up. Trump says, "I know it's going to be a bad question." Jesus. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) February 16, 2017

Here's how veteran journo @AprilDRyan told me she felt when Trump asked her to set up a meeting w the @OfficialCBC https://t.co/j9eGJen2Yk — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) February 16, 2017

Apparently, the Congressional Black Caucus send a request to meet with the president and they did not get a response. https://t.co/zMYTKmjBob — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 16, 2017

Hi, @realDonaldTrump. We’re the CBC. We sent you a letter on January 19, but you never wrote us back. Sad! Letter: https://t.co/58KiuHmITF — The CBC (@OfficialCBC) February 16, 2017

.@AprilDRyan is a terrific journalist — and she is NOT a scheduler.#TrumpPressConference https://t.co/krOg5l83iN — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 16, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detains alleged domestic violence victim after alleged abuser tips off police.

These Air Jordan 1 Spike Lee customs are the truth, Ruth.

A dying Henrietta Lacks unknowingly saved thousands of lives.

Isaac White Sr., 97, has provided free barber school courses for 57 years.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Me as a parent pic.twitter.com/6qC8GUmGPM — Mr. Roundtable (@dj_rocklee) February 16, 2017

2. WHY WOULD YOU DO SUCH A THING?

me: *buys stuff*

bank account: *deducts the money I spent*

me: pic.twitter.com/06MHbJonjv — beto (@AlbertoSauce) February 15, 2017

3. WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT?

It's almost as if black people laugh and cry and tell human stories just like everyone else. https://t.co/glkaKtfCGQ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 16, 2017

Black TV Shows Are Increasingly Drawing Substantial Non-Black Viewership, According to Nielsen https://t.co/K5z1uLZPOv pic.twitter.com/0DDC4h2gK2 — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) February 16, 2017

ICYMI

In Grand Rapids MI, schools did not meet threshold to count today as an instruction day due to #DayWithoutImmigrants https://t.co/ouYtQBmN64 — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) February 16, 2017

Powerful photo from the "A Day Without Immigrants" boycott in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/GLm2465P2o — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 16, 2017

What would a #DayWithoutImmigrants be like? Americans will find out on Thursday.https://t.co/psHwn3nCh9 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 16, 2017

I was asked to leave the meeting with #ICE by @SpeakerRyan staff. Never before in 20 plus years has this happened. pic.twitter.com/Vbe0BnsZNK — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) February 16, 2017

