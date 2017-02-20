What Had Happened Was: 2/20/17

DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Western Conference All-Stars shoots during the NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2017 NBA All Star Weekend on February 19, 2017 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is finally free from the Sacramento Kings organization. After six-and-a-half years of frustration from not being moved, the carousel of coaches and lack of support on the court, Cousins and fellow forward Omri Casspi are both being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, who just hosted the 2017 All-Star Game. Publicly, the Kings have consistently said they would not trade the center, but New Orleans was able to sway Sacramento with the trio of Tyreke Evans (a former Kings guard), Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and the team’s 2017 first- and second-round picks.

Had Cousins, who had one more season remaining on his current deal, stayed in California, he would’ve been eligible for a five-year, $209 million deal.

Quick note: DeMarcus Cousins has hit six more 3-pointers than Buddy Hield this season. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) February 20, 2017

When you realize the Kings had Whiteside, IT, and Cousins on the same team at 1 point — Dennis (@dennissayss) February 20, 2017

The 2017 first-rounder going from New Orleans to Sacramento in the DeMarcus Cousins trade is top-3 protected, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 20, 2017

Here's DeMarcus Cousins finding out he was traded to New Orleans. (via @manny_vieites) pic.twitter.com/IN0OevrKYe — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 20, 2017

A huge chunk of funk history has passed on to the ages. RIP to the GREAT Clyde Stubblefield. #FunkyDrummer pic.twitter.com/sghypFyVXh — Christian McBride (@mcbridesworld) February 19, 2017

Nine Americans told us what it means to belong to a nation that both embraces and rejects them.

Manchester United legend “denied entry into U.S.” under President Donald Trump’s border law.

What we owe Yasiin Bey.

James Earl Jones as Mufasa and Donald Glover as Simba will join the cast of the live-action Lion King movie.

A Gov. Rick Snyder-appointed civil rights commission claims “structural racism” played a part in the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.

For decades, they hid Thomas Jefferson’s “mistress.” Now, Monticello is making room for Sally Hemings.

When she tweets "I'm done with him" pic.twitter.com/kQT3AdB9IV — 💃🏽🐻 (@Fly_Malcolm_X) February 19, 2017

*driving in DC*

Navigation: "Your destination is 0.9 miles away. You will arrive in 32 minutes." pic.twitter.com/yQDzDNreIt — Josh So Groovy (@callmeWise) February 18, 2017

Kyrie Irving was trending on Twitter today because he believes the Earth is flat. I asked him about it. pic.twitter.com/ODe9aP9qmK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 18, 2017

Toni Morrison and Audre Lorde were both born on this day, Feb 18th. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/q4YIoObicn — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 18, 2017