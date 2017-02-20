Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/20/17
All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is finally free from the Sacramento Kings organization. After six-and-a-half years of frustration from not being moved, the carousel of coaches and lack of support on the court, Cousins and fellow forward Omri Casspi are both being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, who just hosted the 2017 All-Star Game. Publicly, the Kings have consistently said they would not trade the center, but New Orleans was able to sway Sacramento with the trio of Tyreke Evans (a former Kings guard), Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and the team’s 2017 first- and second-round picks.
Had Cousins, who had one more season remaining on his current deal, stayed in California, he would’ve been eligible for a five-year, $209 million deal.
Nine Americans told us what it means to belong to a nation that both embraces and rejects them.
Manchester United legend “denied entry into U.S.” under President Donald Trump’s border law.
What we owe Yasiin Bey.
James Earl Jones as Mufasa and Donald Glover as Simba will join the cast of the live-action Lion King movie.
A Gov. Rick Snyder-appointed civil rights commission claims “structural racism” played a part in the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.
For decades, they hid Thomas Jefferson’s “mistress.” Now, Monticello is making room for Sally Hemings.
