What Had Happened Was: 2/21/17
With 23.8 seconds remaining in Miami’s overtime game against No. 18 Virginia, Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown found the bottom of the net on a 3-pointer that gave Miami just enough breathing room in its 54-48 win Monday night. Brown’s deep ball gave the Hurricanes a 50-48 lead and was only his second made shot on the night.
He finished with 14 points en route to Miami’s third-straight win. Teammates Kamari Murphy and Dejan Vasiljevic chipped in for 10 points apiece, while dealing the Cavaliers their fourth consecutive loss.
Famous Afro-Latinos on what their identity means to them.
Big Sean, Migos and Lin-Manuel Miranda rap about reading with second graders.
For undocumented immigrants, the path between detention and deportation is sometimes long and usually twisted.
Four love poems for black women, by black women.
The first person to design computerized Navy ships was a black woman.
Gordon Parks’ never-before-seen photos of 1950s segregation.
