What Had Happened Was: 2/21/17

Miami guard Bruce Brown (11) celebrates during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. Miami defeated Virginia 54-48.

GAME. BLOUSES.

With 23.8 seconds remaining in Miami’s overtime game against No. 18 Virginia, Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown found the bottom of the net on a 3-pointer that gave Miami just enough breathing room in its 54-48 win Monday night. Brown’s deep ball gave the Hurricanes a 50-48 lead and was only his second made shot on the night.

He finished with 14 points en route to Miami’s third-straight win. Teammates Kamari Murphy and Dejan Vasiljevic chipped in for 10 points apiece, while dealing the Cavaliers their fourth consecutive loss.

Virginia By Month

1st 3 Months Feb

W-L 16-4 2-5

PPG 69.1 60.9

Opp PPG 53 61.9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 21, 2017

Miami's locker room after beating Virginia 🔥 (via @CanesHoops) pic.twitter.com/VId9AgllHy — ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) February 21, 2017

BLESSINGS

we not celebrating presidents day we celebrating rihanna's birthday — Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) February 20, 2017

Happy birthday, @Rihanna. Thanks to you, we all have a day off of werk werk werk werk werk. pic.twitter.com/WlbMdnEDTl — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 20, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

How about Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/MNy9CEkf1p — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 21, 2017

I took Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy and did the only thing that felt right: Edit it to the music he was quoting. (🎥: @KennyDucey) pic.twitter.com/Tg8mxONBAj — Mark (@tole_cover) February 21, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Famous Afro-Latinos on what their identity means to them.

Big Sean, Migos and Lin-Manuel Miranda rap about reading with second graders.

For undocumented immigrants, the path between detention and deportation is sometimes long and usually twisted.

Four love poems for black women, by black women.

The first person to design computerized Navy ships was a black woman.

Gordon Parks’ never-before-seen photos of 1950s segregation.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. THE TEA IS PIPING HOT

a play in four acts pic.twitter.com/eSCplXDN6W — ㅤ (@poedamcron) February 18, 2017

2. LET GO AND LET GOD

me: Lord, if it's not your will, tell me no.

Lord: no

me: pic.twitter.com/s6ZYyTCNyV — Sarah (@sannharvey) February 19, 2017

3. THEIR HEARTS WILL GO ON

KD and Russ seem to have found closure #HurtBae pic.twitter.com/vkqaeaYWKf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2017

ICYMI

PICTURE PERFECT

Black women unbothered by the police: A Photo Series #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/n3XldzCUZ5 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 20, 2017

Add this image to the hall of fame as well pic.twitter.com/19e6w0Ff1M — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 20, 2017