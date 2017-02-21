Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 2/21/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Miami guard Bruce Brown (11) celebrates during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. Miami defeated Virginia 54-48.
    Miami guard Bruce Brown (11) celebrates during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. Miami defeated Virginia 54-48. AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    With 23.8 seconds remaining in Miami’s overtime game against No. 18 Virginia, Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown found the bottom of the net on a 3-pointer that gave Miami just enough breathing room in its 54-48 win Monday night. Brown’s deep ball gave the Hurricanes a 50-48 lead and was only his second made shot on the night.

    He finished with 14 points en route to Miami’s third-straight win. Teammates Kamari Murphy and Dejan Vasiljevic chipped in for 10 points apiece, while dealing the Cavaliers their fourth consecutive loss.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Famous Afro-Latinos on what their identity means to them.

    Big Sean, Migos and Lin-Manuel Miranda rap about reading with second graders.

    For undocumented immigrants, the path between detention and deportation is sometimes long and usually twisted.

    Four love poems for black women, by black women.

    The first person to design computerized Navy ships was a black woman.

    Gordon Parks’ never-before-seen photos of 1950s segregation.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. THE TEA IS PIPING HOT

    2. LET GO AND LET GOD

    3. THEIR HEARTS WILL GO ON

    ICYMI

    PICTURE PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: Bruce Brown Miami Hurricanes NCAAB Virginia Cavaliers What Had Happened Was