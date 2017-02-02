Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/2/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
What did it take for Indiana to overcome Penn State on Wednesday night in triple overtime? Well, career-highs from sophomore big man Thomas Bryant (31 points), Josh Newkirk (27 points) and Robert Johnson (27 points).
Bryant also pulled down 11 boards in the Hoosiers’ 110-102 victory over Penn State, which stayed in the game thanks to a career-high effort from freshman guard Lamar Stevens, who poured in 16 points.
In what had been a competitive game until the final three minutes of the contest, Indiana took the lead when Newkirk hit a 3-pointer with 3:05 left. Penn State then turned the ball over, leading to an additional score, which put the game out of reach.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Fifteen reasons why brunch is a preferred turn-up for black millennials.
How Ashley C. Ford’s tweet helped pay student lunch debts across the United States.
Ann Lowe was the first black major fashion designer. She is most famous for designing Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress.
Stand Your Ground: Marissa Alexander is finally free.
Mr. Clean gets a melanin makeover.
He has been Beyoncé and Drake’s go-to guest voice. Now, Sampha’s debut may make him a household name.
TOP THREE TWEETS
