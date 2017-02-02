What Had Happened Was: 2/2/17

Thomas Bryant #31 and Josh Newkirk #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate in the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Assembly Hall on February 1, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana.

GAME. BLOUSES.

What did it take for Indiana to overcome Penn State on Wednesday night in triple overtime? Well, career-highs from sophomore big man Thomas Bryant (31 points), Josh Newkirk (27 points) and Robert Johnson (27 points).

Bryant also pulled down 11 boards in the Hoosiers’ 110-102 victory over Penn State, which stayed in the game thanks to a career-high effort from freshman guard Lamar Stevens, who poured in 16 points.

In what had been a competitive game until the final three minutes of the contest, Indiana took the lead when Newkirk hit a 3-pointer with 3:05 left. Penn State then turned the ball over, leading to an additional score, which put the game out of reach.

Left it all out there…HOOSIERS WIN! ⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/M73S9RTL1Y — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 2, 2017

BLESSINGS

BEYONCÉ WAITED UNTIL BLACK HISTORY MONTH BECAUSE SHE LOVES US SO pic.twitter.com/ikWByqsvoV — Rembert Browne (@rembert) February 1, 2017

Young Money back together & Beyonce' pregnant…. Black History Month already a classic and its February 1st. pic.twitter.com/C2yjqnkJmW — Tarrique (@TheyHateRique) February 1, 2017

You don't have to love Beyoncé's music to appreciate the joy she brings her fans. Especially Black women. This is hilarious and beautiful. — Jonathan (@jnthnwll) February 1, 2017

SHE KNEW WE NEEDED THIS! SHE KNEW WE WERE SUFFERING! SHE MAY NOT COME WHEN WE CALL BUT SHES ALWAYS ON TIME! 😭 pic.twitter.com/otyddN1cJE — k. (@Yamuva_) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people. — Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) February 1, 2017

Pregnant – Beyonce

Pregnant with twins – Beytwice — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) February 1, 2017

Beyonce's pregnancy photo breaks Selena Gomez's record for most-liked Instagram photo ever — in less than 8 hours https://t.co/CPTJOYZm81 — billboard (@billboard) February 2, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Our #WCW is @MaxineWaters, a fearless leader and one of the most epic political shade throwers of our time. #BRx28 https://t.co/3vMKwltXtX pic.twitter.com/Ke69RzVt7e — Advancement Project (@adv_project) February 1, 2017

“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.”

–Frederick Douglass pic.twitter.com/GODOhw6Wd1 — Haymarket Books (@haymarketbooks) February 1, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Fifteen reasons why brunch is a preferred turn-up for black millennials.

How Ashley C. Ford’s tweet helped pay student lunch debts across the United States.

Ann Lowe was the first black major fashion designer. She is most famous for designing Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress.

Stand Your Ground: Marissa Alexander is finally free.

Mr. Clean gets a melanin makeover.

He has been Beyoncé and Drake’s go-to guest voice. Now, Sampha’s debut may make him a household name.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WHEW, THAT’S A LOAD OFF!

2. KEEP THOSE WAVES RIGHT AND TIGHT, FELLAS

Somebody randomly left a durag in my work elevator. Black History Month is HERE pic.twitter.com/xiwnEWnA5V — Crystal Tokyo (@Crys_Tokyo) February 1, 2017

3. GREAT FORESIGHT

"If I delete my Instagram now, y'all can't come spam my mentions with "L's" since that Nicki & Drake pic dropped" pic.twitter.com/jRvR5WGdJu — BK (@bk17__) February 1, 2017

ICYMI

PICTURE PERFECT

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017