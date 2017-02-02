Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 2/2/17

    Thomas Bryant #31 and Josh Newkirk #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate in the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Assembly Hall on February 1, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana.
    Thomas Bryant #31 and Josh Newkirk #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate in the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Assembly Hall on February 1, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. Andy Lyons/Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    What did it take for Indiana to overcome Penn State on Wednesday night in triple overtime? Well, career-highs from sophomore big man Thomas Bryant (31 points), Josh Newkirk (27 points) and Robert Johnson (27 points).

    Bryant also pulled down 11 boards in the Hoosiers’ 110-102 victory over Penn State, which stayed in the game thanks to a career-high effort from freshman guard Lamar Stevens, who poured in 16 points.

    In what had been a competitive game until the final three minutes of the contest, Indiana took the lead when Newkirk hit a 3-pointer with 3:05 left. Penn State then turned the ball over, leading to an additional score, which put the game out of reach.

