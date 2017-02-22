What Had Happened Was: 2/22/17

Magic Johnson looks on during an college basketball game between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins on February 9, 2017, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA.

Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is now the president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, in a move that shook the California megacity and basketball community at large. After returning to the franchise in an advisory role earlier in February, the organization announced several substantial moves on Tuesday in addition to Johnson’s accession.

Lakers part-owner Jeanie Buss announced the dismissals of her brother Jim Buss as executive vice president of basketball operations and Mitch Kupchak as general manager.

Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights [late owner] Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new general manager to work with Earvin and coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new general manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new general manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.”

Magic Johnson president of Basketball Ops. Mitch Kupchak relieved of duties, Jim Buss no longer VP of Basketball ops https://t.co/EzC3NY9eKJ — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 21, 2017

Magic and Jeanie Buss = not playing. pic.twitter.com/jqmWRvHtAU — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 21, 2017

Live look at Jeanie Buss pic.twitter.com/RpqN3pmRYL — victoria (@CountOnVic) February 21, 2017

Monumental day for Lakers. Jeanie Buss fires Mitch Kupchak & her brother. Another stunner: Longtime VP of Communications John Black also out — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 21, 2017

Be interesting to see who @MagicJohnson hires as @Lakers next GM. #NBA currently has only 2 African-American GMs in Steve Mills & Dell Demps — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 21, 2017

One intriguing name to watch with Lakers front office jobs now open is sports agent Rob Pelinka, per league sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 21, 2017

