What Had Happened Was: 2/22/17
Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is now the president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, in a move that shook the California megacity and basketball community at large. After returning to the franchise in an advisory role earlier in February, the organization announced several substantial moves on Tuesday in addition to Johnson’s accession.
Lakers part-owner Jeanie Buss announced the dismissals of her brother Jim Buss as executive vice president of basketball operations and Mitch Kupchak as general manager.
Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights [late owner] Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new general manager to work with Earvin and coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new general manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new general manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.”
