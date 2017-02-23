Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/23/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
On Sunday, Savannah State University’s cheerleading team became the first HBCU (historically black college or university) to win the national cheerleading title when the one-man, 12-woman, all-black unit took first place at the CheerSport Nationals in Atlanta.
The school received a tremendous amount of love from fellow HBCUs, as well as Bring It On star Gabrielle Union, who shouted the team out on Twitter on Monday.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Sheriff cuts ties with Immigration and Customs Enforcement program over immigrant detention.
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters arrested as deadline passes to depart camp.
After Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting, Dylann Roof went toward second black church, newly unsealed docs show.
The racist signs South Africans had to look at every day for 40 years.
Mo’ne Davis is the first girl to pitch a Little League shutout, and now the only girl on her basketball team.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. SO, SO CLOSE
2. I WASN’T GOING TO SAY ANYTHING, BUT …
3. LIKE THE MATRIX