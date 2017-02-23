Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 2/23/17

    Savannah State University cheerleaders after their win at Cheersport National Championships.
    Savannah State University cheerleaders after their win at Cheersport National Championships. Courtesy Savannah State University
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    On Sunday, Savannah State University’s cheerleading team became the first HBCU (historically black college or university) to win the national cheerleading title when the one-man, 12-woman, all-black unit took first place at the CheerSport Nationals in Atlanta.

    The school received a tremendous amount of love from fellow HBCUs, as well as Bring It On star Gabrielle Union, who shouted the team out on Twitter on Monday.

