What Had Happened Was: 2/23/17

Savannah State University cheerleaders after their win at Cheersport National Championships.

GAME. BLOUSES.

On Sunday, Savannah State University’s cheerleading team became the first HBCU (historically black college or university) to win the national cheerleading title when the one-man, 12-woman, all-black unit took first place at the CheerSport Nationals in Atlanta.

The school received a tremendous amount of love from fellow HBCUs, as well as Bring It On star Gabrielle Union, who shouted the team out on Twitter on Monday.

Savannah State cheer squad wins first place at CheerSport Nationals, marking the 1st time an HBCU squad has ever won https://t.co/xijj0SOU40 — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) February 22, 2017

CHEER: Congratulations to the Savannah State cheerleaders on winning a national championship at the @CHEERSPORTCorp Sunday. #HailSSU pic.twitter.com/HvkkIkJlq3 — SSU Athletics (@SavStateTigers) February 20, 2017

Savannah State University becomes the first HBCU to win the National Cheerleading Award! https://t.co/8Eh2PYRmms #BlackHistory pic.twitter.com/ZwHcoFQq2k — ESSENCE (@Essence) February 22, 2017

Congratulations to Savannah State for being the 1st HBCU to win the National Championship at CheerSport. 🥇pic.twitter.com/zG6QwHrZqT — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 20, 2017

Savannah State becomes first HBCU to win national cheerleading award https://t.co/kGyhvMH4cP pic.twitter.com/Eh2BOWx2BV — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) February 22, 2017

BLESSINGS

The Harvard Foundation has named @rihanna the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year https://t.co/yEB8Ov4xhK — Harvard University (@Harvard) February 22, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Standing Rock is on fire. Coming into camp, structures are ceremonially burned by the water protectors, who anticipate a police raid today. pic.twitter.com/wu3laOfpxc — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) February 22, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Sheriff cuts ties with Immigration and Customs Enforcement program over immigrant detention.

Dakota Access Pipeline protesters arrested as deadline passes to depart camp.

After Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting, Dylann Roof went toward second black church, newly unsealed docs show.

The racist signs South Africans had to look at every day for 40 years.

Mo’ne Davis is the first girl to pitch a Little League shutout, and now the only girl on her basketball team.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. SO, SO CLOSE

When you got a girl who doesn't play that 😂 pic.twitter.com/XnbbZubwAU — Chosen (@MikeChosen1) February 22, 2017

2. I WASN’T GOING TO SAY ANYTHING, BUT …

I'm formally offering my services as a black hair consultant to the producers of The Walking Dead pic.twitter.com/wWhVjFltwu — Reni Eddo-Lodge (@renireni) February 22, 2017

3. LIKE THE MATRIX

Me: *Gets check in the mail* Bills: pic.twitter.com/rwBdGWdOMs — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 22, 2017

*Me when the direct deposit hits and I'm on my way to make a purchase* Sallie Mae: pic.twitter.com/rwBdGWdOMs — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 22, 2017

ICYMI

New record! We’ve found 7 Earth-sized planets around a single star outside our solar system; 3 in habitable zone: https://t.co/GgBy5QOTpK pic.twitter.com/NEavRSXDU2 — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2017

The TRAPPIST-1 star & 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting it, are relatively close to us; located ~40 light-years away: https://t.co/QS80AnZ2Jg pic.twitter.com/GiKAFXyNvo — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

US history condensed into a single photo from #StandingRock pic.twitter.com/gUH0xbJItX — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) February 13, 2017