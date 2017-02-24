Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 2/24/17

    In a game that featured nine ties and 15 lead changes, No. 22 Kentucky’s Makayla Epps dropped 22 points and the go-ahead bucket with 8.7 seconds left in overtime to help lift the Wildcats over No. 3 Mississippi State, 78-75. Kentucky teammate Evelyn Akhator scored 22 points in the final two frames, eight of which came in overtime, to finish with 27 on the night.

    Akhator hit the game-tying layup with 55 seconds left to knot the game up at 75, and Epps was able to follow up a missed 3-pointer with a layup of her own to put the Wildcats ahead. Maci Morris then made a free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining to give Kentucky its three-point lead. This is the eighth-consecutive season that the Wildcats have won at least 20 games.

