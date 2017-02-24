What Had Happened Was: 2/24/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

In a game that featured nine ties and 15 lead changes, No. 22 Kentucky’s Makayla Epps dropped 22 points and the go-ahead bucket with 8.7 seconds left in overtime to help lift the Wildcats over No. 3 Mississippi State, 78-75. Kentucky teammate Evelyn Akhator scored 22 points in the final two frames, eight of which came in overtime, to finish with 27 on the night.

Akhator hit the game-tying layup with 55 seconds left to knot the game up at 75, and Epps was able to follow up a missed 3-pointer with a layup of her own to put the Wildcats ahead. Maci Morris then made a free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining to give Kentucky its three-point lead. This is the eighth-consecutive season that the Wildcats have won at least 20 games.

Here's the play by @ThatEppsKidd25 that pushed Kentucky pas No. 3 Mississippi State. #ONE pic.twitter.com/IiUoB1XEdB — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) February 24, 2017

BLESSINGS

It's so warm in New York that the summer dance and drum crews are already out on the streets in Harlem today. pic.twitter.com/TvhJTZdzWk — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 23, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

People are protesting in #Anaheim after footage of an off-duty officer shooting toward an unarmed teenager on his lawn went viral. pic.twitter.com/KffrFm5VkR — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 23, 2017

Riot cops protecting alleged LAPD officer in #Anaheim pic.twitter.com/XRfESPuwER — Gabriel San Román (@gsanroman2) February 23, 2017

Here's video of what happens leading up to the off-duty Anaheim officer grabbing the child. All bc a girl walked on the lawn. Ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/fnbfSJFUgd — Marina (@oxminaox) February 23, 2017

Man claiming to be police officer grabs young Chicano kid violently and eventually pulls gun out & shoots at kids. Anaheim, Ca 2/21/17 pic.twitter.com/UhMQMsuE1t — Marina (@oxminaox) February 22, 2017

The man was an off-duty LAPD officer, & wasn't arrested. 2 juveniles were taken into custody & charged with battery. https://t.co/fPe31irZcz — Marina (@oxminaox) February 22, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Netflix is coming out with an original film based on black Greek letter organizations called Burning Sands.

Hidden Figures and the diversity conversation we aren’t having.

Beyoncé will not perform at Coachella this year, after all.

Jordan Peele’s new film Get Out lets black men be scared instead of scary.

I was a Muslim in President Donald Trump’s White House, and I lasted eight days.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. IT’S ALL COMING TOGETHER NOW

2. IT’S FINE, NOBODY SAW THAT

I can't cope with one of Katy Perry's many houses falling off stage 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n5gaokDxIu — Gary Pounder (@GaryPounder) February 22, 2017

3. Y’ALL FOUL FOR THAT

When twitter digs up your old tweets and you're not even the same person you were 3 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/IqcVIrNgpk — Kaleidoscope (@PandoraOL) February 22, 2017

ICYMI

I don't know if you'll find a more iconic photo than this. pic.twitter.com/7M0iTOGNbv — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2017

Last night was Aflre Woodard's 8th Annual Oscars #SistahsSoiree party. pic.twitter.com/ThG0C40fnw — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 23, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

mahershala ali invented the color yellow pic.twitter.com/U6pL3JZCEN — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) February 23, 2017