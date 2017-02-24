Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/24/17
In a game that featured nine ties and 15 lead changes, No. 22 Kentucky’s Makayla Epps dropped 22 points and the go-ahead bucket with 8.7 seconds left in overtime to help lift the Wildcats over No. 3 Mississippi State, 78-75. Kentucky teammate Evelyn Akhator scored 22 points in the final two frames, eight of which came in overtime, to finish with 27 on the night.
Akhator hit the game-tying layup with 55 seconds left to knot the game up at 75, and Epps was able to follow up a missed 3-pointer with a layup of her own to put the Wildcats ahead. Maci Morris then made a free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining to give Kentucky its three-point lead. This is the eighth-consecutive season that the Wildcats have won at least 20 games.
Netflix is coming out with an original film based on black Greek letter organizations called Burning Sands.
Hidden Figures and the diversity conversation we aren’t having.
Beyoncé will not perform at Coachella this year, after all.
Jordan Peele’s new film Get Out lets black men be scared instead of scary.
I was a Muslim in President Donald Trump’s White House, and I lasted eight days.
