What Had Happened Was: 2/27/17

Jordan Horowitz, producer of “La La Land,” shows the envelope revealing “Moonlight” as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel look on from right.

GAME. BLOUSES.

The 89th Academy Awards ended the only way a ceremony celebrating Hollywood could possibly end — with a major plot twist. When the award for best picture was initially announced, the Hollywood-inspired musical La La Land came away with the win. But even before the award was announced it was apparent actor Warren Beatty was hesitant to call the crew’s name — more so than to just build anticipation. He double-checked the envelope and then proceeded to call the La La Land cast and crew up.

This subtle, but noticeable, hesitation made a ton of sense, when a minute or so into the film’s acceptance speeches, it was announced that Moonlight had actually won best picture. There was drama, suspense, climax, frustration and exasperation on the part of folks on Twitter, pointing out that the announcer said the movie exemplified diversity … which La La Land did not.

WATCH: Moment where crew/cast of 'La La Land' realizes a mistake had been made and 'Moonlight' actually won Best Picture. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WCCopwsJ66 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

Look at Warren Beatty check the envelope a second time. He knew something was wrong #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ko27lOetiB — Hawkeye KSCS DJ (@HawkeyeOnAir) February 27, 2017

La La Land blew a 3-1 lead… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IUvCDY1QHg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 27, 2017

Just a friendly reminder of Moonlight's cinematography. Good well done, James Laxton. pic.twitter.com/9rfeOm970s — RM (@MsReginaM) February 27, 2017

Let's just all wait till the electoral college comes out. #Oscars — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) February 27, 2017

Have your people call our people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

The envelope actually said Lemonade. #Oscars — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) February 27, 2017

It is never over until God says it's over. — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) February 27, 2017

BLESSINGS

this guy is living the dream right now pic.twitter.com/4tcJYnALRh — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 27, 2017

Gary from Chicago! We've got you covered if you want to come to a game! #Oscars — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 27, 2017

who wore it better pic.twitter.com/HKQthx2rv5 — andy barron (@andybarron) February 27, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel: "I feel like you're ignoring all the white celebrities" Gary from Chicago : "Yes, I am" 😭 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cIEEvCzjpT — alex medina (@mrmedina) February 27, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

"I am sorry I am not with you. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country…" Asghar Farhadi https://t.co/lD4cycRxSv #Oscars pic.twitter.com/I7Gaf7MUYu — IndieWire (@IndieWire) February 27, 2017

"My absence is out of respect for the people of my country," says #Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi in a statement pic.twitter.com/jed7adxP3Y — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

A small sign of solidarity. I chose to wear a gown by a designer from a majority Muslim country. Thanks to @AshiStudio of Lebanon. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CbEkK7rCpG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 27, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

5 yrs ago 2day #TrayvonMartin was killed. 5 yrs later our hoodies r still up bc the movement is still strong @WeAreLiberated #OurSonTrayvon pic.twitter.com/qurb3iPufH — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) February 26, 2017

#neverforget how many americans gave money to a man, only knowing he killed a black kid. that's all they knew. https://t.co/oYhUW8VqPA — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) February 26, 2017

Trayvon Martin was killed 5 years ago, today. His memory will always live in our hearts and our movement for justice. Hoodies Up! pic.twitter.com/gojYZlvtdN — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 26, 2017

On the 5th anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death, celebs donned hoodies before the #Oscars https://t.co/DI50gKEzgu pic.twitter.com/PVJte4OlQQ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 27, 2017

Trayvon. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 26, 2017

2/26 The death of Trayvon Martin and the birth of #blacklivesmatterhttps://t.co/2FbbuCL93g — Kevin B. Blackistone (@ProfBlackistone) February 26, 2017

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. YOU HEAR WHAT YOU WANT WHEN YOU POPPIN’

We all so broke we hear different https://t.co/mSOu3xno58 — level (@iamdjlevel) February 26, 2017

So it's not Rain Drop? Woooooooooooooooooooooowwww pic.twitter.com/bWEkpwne4M — Sad & Boujee (@katangilee) February 26, 2017

2. IT’S A RAP

ME THE ENTIRE TIME I WAS LISTENING TO REMY MA. pic.twitter.com/pw2adqMOWu — Mike Byrd (@HOPEdealer_Mike) February 25, 2017

3. ONLY GOD CAN HELP YOU NOW

When your grandma don't have a clue what you talking about but she's a prayer warrior 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f3fOUYo7oC — Raveena (@RaveenTheDream) February 26, 2017

ICYMI

she survived ebola but didn't survive pregnancy. there's an entire thesis to be written about that sentence. https://t.co/4NWg7JBWbO — S. (@plumandmustard) February 26, 2017

Salome Karwah, a Liberian nurse who survived Ebola, passed away from pregnancy complications this week. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/3r6PzemFjV — Ashoka Mukpo (@unkyoka) February 26, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

BLACK AND MUSLIM BLACK AND MUSLIM BLACK AND MUSLIM pic.twitter.com/NaO8Wk5Kq1 — Kima Jones (@kima_jones) February 27, 2017

"I want to thank my wife, who was in her third trimester during awards season… had our daughter 4 days ago." – Mahershala Ali #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RcLpHWvAvW — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

With his Best Supporting Actor victory for MOONLIGHT, Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar. — Vulture (@vulture) February 27, 2017