Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 2/27/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Culture

    Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," shows the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel look on from right.
    Jordan Horowitz, producer of “La La Land,” shows the envelope revealing “Moonlight” as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel look on from right. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    The 89th Academy Awards ended the only way a ceremony celebrating Hollywood could possibly end — with a major plot twist. When the award for best picture was initially announced, the Hollywood-inspired musical La La Land came away with the win. But even before the award was announced it was apparent actor Warren Beatty was hesitant to call the crew’s name — more so than to just build anticipation. He double-checked the envelope and then proceeded to call the La La Land cast and crew up.

    This subtle, but noticeable, hesitation made a ton of sense, when a minute or so into the film’s acceptance speeches, it was announced that Moonlight had actually won best picture. There was drama, suspense, climax, frustration and exasperation on the part of folks on Twitter, pointing out that the announcer said the movie exemplified diversity … which La La Land did not.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. YOU HEAR WHAT YOU WANT WHEN YOU POPPIN’

    2. IT’S A RAP

    3. ONLY GOD CAN HELP YOU NOW

    ICYMI

    PICTURE PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: La La Land Moonlight The Oscars What Had Happened Was