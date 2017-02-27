Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/27/17
The 89th Academy Awards ended the only way a ceremony celebrating Hollywood could possibly end — with a major plot twist. When the award for best picture was initially announced, the Hollywood-inspired musical La La Land came away with the win. But even before the award was announced it was apparent actor Warren Beatty was hesitant to call the crew’s name — more so than to just build anticipation. He double-checked the envelope and then proceeded to call the La La Land cast and crew up.
This subtle, but noticeable, hesitation made a ton of sense, when a minute or so into the film’s acceptance speeches, it was announced that Moonlight had actually won best picture. There was drama, suspense, climax, frustration and exasperation on the part of folks on Twitter, pointing out that the announcer said the movie exemplified diversity … which La La Land did not.
