What Had Happened Was: 2/28/17
Virginia freshman guard Kyle Guy was potent from behind the arc on Monday night, hitting five 3-pointers en route to 17 points in No. 23 Virginia’s 53-43 upset victory over No. 5 North Carolina. Senior guard London Perrantes put up 13 for the Cavaliers, finding the bottom of the net on three treys.
Junior guard Joel Berry II led the Tar Heels with 12 points, while forward Justin Jackson contributed a paltry seven points. Jackson, one of the best players in the ACC, came in averaging 19.9 points per game in conference play, but only connected on three of his 10 shots from the field.
Muslim members of the sports media on discrimination, faith, Twitter and more.
Jordan Peele’s Get Out scores a monster $30.5 million opening.
Minnesota police officer pleads not guilty over shooting death of Philando Castile.
Actor and Chicago native Jesse Williams will narrate a documentary on former President Barack Obama‘s defining speeches.
Failed by the justice system, his tragic story unfolds in TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, which premieres March 1.
GOP front-runner in Louisiana House race caught posing in racist Tiger Woods blackface costume.
