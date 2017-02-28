Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 2/28/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers rebounds the ball over Nate Britt #0 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on February 27, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers rebounds the ball over Nate Britt #0 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on February 27, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Chet Strange/Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Virginia freshman guard Kyle Guy was potent from behind the arc on Monday night, hitting five 3-pointers en route to 17 points in No. 23 Virginia’s 53-43 upset victory over No. 5 North Carolina. Senior guard London Perrantes put up 13 for the Cavaliers, finding the bottom of the net on three treys.

    Junior guard Joel Berry II led the Tar Heels with 12 points, while forward Justin Jackson contributed a paltry seven points. Jackson, one of the best players in the ACC, came in averaging 19.9 points per game in conference play, but only connected on three of his 10 shots from the field.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Muslim members of the sports media on discrimination, faith, Twitter and more.

    Jordan Peele’s Get Out scores a monster $30.5 million opening.

    Minnesota police officer pleads not guilty over shooting death of Philando Castile.

    Actor and Chicago native Jesse Williams will narrate a documentary on former President Barack Obama‘s defining speeches.

    Failed by the justice system, his tragic story unfolds in TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, which premieres March 1.

    GOP front-runner in Louisiana House race caught posing in racist Tiger Woods blackface costume.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. CHECK BACK IN NEXT EPISODE

    2. I SIA WHAT YOU DID THERE

    3. #BLACKGIRLMAGIC

    ICYMI

    PICTURE PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: NCAAB North Carolina Virgina What Had Happened Was