What Had Happened Was: 2/28/17

Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers rebounds the ball over Nate Britt #0 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on February 27, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Virginia freshman guard Kyle Guy was potent from behind the arc on Monday night, hitting five 3-pointers en route to 17 points in No. 23 Virginia’s 53-43 upset victory over No. 5 North Carolina. Senior guard London Perrantes put up 13 for the Cavaliers, finding the bottom of the net on three treys.

Junior guard Joel Berry II led the Tar Heels with 12 points, while forward Justin Jackson contributed a paltry seven points. Jackson, one of the best players in the ACC, came in averaging 19.9 points per game in conference play, but only connected on three of his 10 shots from the field.

Another 20-win season for Virginia pic.twitter.com/41MOER7e9V — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 28, 2017

Great win tonight over UNC! Here's the stats breakdown! pic.twitter.com/FWNpxEXyto — Virginia Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) February 28, 2017

UNC'S 43 points tonight against Virginia were the fewest North Carolina has scored in a basketball game since 1979. — Marty Hudtloff (@mhudtloff) February 28, 2017

BLESSINGS

#Moonlight becomes the first LGBT film in history to win Best Picture at the #Oscarshttps://t.co/kHVuRUnGwd pic.twitter.com/eSLm2efdyx — Attitude (@AttitudeMag) February 27, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

5-year-old recreates photo of an iconic Black woman every day of #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/Eh7H1OKyqP pic.twitter.com/iYMiHuU62x — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 27, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Muslim members of the sports media on discrimination, faith, Twitter and more.

Jordan Peele’s Get Out scores a monster $30.5 million opening.

Minnesota police officer pleads not guilty over shooting death of Philando Castile.

Actor and Chicago native Jesse Williams will narrate a documentary on former President Barack Obama‘s defining speeches.

Failed by the justice system, his tragic story unfolds in TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, which premieres March 1.

GOP front-runner in Louisiana House race caught posing in racist Tiger Woods blackface costume.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. CHECK BACK IN NEXT EPISODE

YOOOOO THE SEASON FINALE OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH IS SO LIT — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) February 27, 2017

2. I SIA WHAT YOU DID THERE

she prolly can only Sia lil bit https://t.co/qAwtWDrg78 — Maryland Manson (@mattmcGhee) February 27, 2017

I love Sia, but how on Earth is she seeing through that wig? 😂 pic.twitter.com/okLVrEljRQ — Phola Ayanda (@LoveslavePhola) February 27, 2017

3. #BLACKGIRLMAGIC

A permanent mood. "Tell me what you love about being a Black woman?"@violadavis: "Everything" pic.twitter.com/afhY08jwOF — Lauren Chanel Allen (@MichelleHux) February 27, 2017

ICYMI

PICTURE PERFECT

Expect the unexpected – but expect the best. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OOvHMN4Tsk — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 27, 2017

Alex Hibbert (‘Moonlight’), Jaden Piner (‘Moonlight’), Saniyya Sidney (‘Fences’, ‘Hidden Figures’) & Sunny Pawar (’Lion’). SHINE, CHILDREN! pic.twitter.com/tUznIypeEr — TWENTY THREE (@iAmNELLEZ_) February 25, 2017