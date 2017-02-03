Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 2/3/17

    Rhiannon Walker

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Miah Spencer didn’t succeed the first time she tried to give her No. 19 North Carolina State team the winning points against No. 9 Louisville, but she tried again when the teams went into overtime — and this time, she found the bottom of the net.

    The 5-foot-8 senior guard lifted a floater up at the buzzer that left Spencer, her Wolfpack teammates and the Cardinals in suspense as the basketball teetered around the rim. Ultimately, the ball dropped and N.C. State defeated Louisville, 72-70, in overtime on Thursday night.

    Spencer made 11 of 17 shots and accounted for 22 points in the Wolfpack’s upset over their ACC rival.

     

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

