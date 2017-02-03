Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/3/17
Miah Spencer didn’t succeed the first time she tried to give her No. 19 North Carolina State team the winning points against No. 9 Louisville, but she tried again when the teams went into overtime — and this time, she found the bottom of the net.
The 5-foot-8 senior guard lifted a floater up at the buzzer that left Spencer, her Wolfpack teammates and the Cardinals in suspense as the basketball teetered around the rim. Ultimately, the ball dropped and N.C. State defeated Louisville, 72-70, in overtime on Thursday night.
Spencer made 11 of 17 shots and accounted for 22 points in the Wolfpack’s upset over their ACC rival.
Twenty-nine classic movies to watch in honor of Black History Month.
Super Bowl host city Houston takes in more refugees than any city in the United States. That’s why the Super Bowl will be a protest site.
Black History Month virtual potluck: 28 recipes from the web’s top black food bloggers.
Still dreaming: Hakeem Olajuwon refuses to be shaken by President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.
1. PARTY DON’T START TILL SHE WALKS IN
2. YOUR FAVE COULD NEVER
3. LOOKING CASKET SHARP