What Had Happened Was: 2/3/17

Ethinic Yemenis and supporters protest against President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen on February 2, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. At least 1,000 Yemeni-owned bodegas and grocery-stores across the city shut down from noon to 8 p.m. today to protest the order.

Miah Spencer didn’t succeed the first time she tried to give her No. 19 North Carolina State team the winning points against No. 9 Louisville, but she tried again when the teams went into overtime — and this time, she found the bottom of the net.

The 5-foot-8 senior guard lifted a floater up at the buzzer that left Spencer, her Wolfpack teammates and the Cardinals in suspense as the basketball teetered around the rim. Ultimately, the ball dropped and N.C. State defeated Louisville, 72-70, in overtime on Thursday night.

Spencer made 11 of 17 shots and accounted for 22 points in the Wolfpack’s upset over their ACC rival.

I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

Hundreds of Yemeni bodega owners and workers praying outside Borough Hall pic.twitter.com/uzY5Wm1pz3 — Lauren Gill (@laurenk_gill) February 2, 2017

We are high over Brooklyn watching a crowd of Yemenis pray during the NY #BodegaStrike. Watch live on Facebook: https://t.co/R7cL9JbiKb pic.twitter.com/z2n3Gy1jHd — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2017

One of the most powerful demonstrations I've ever seen #bodegastrike pic.twitter.com/NM95aN3irG — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) February 2, 2017

In tears at the amazing turn out for #BodegaStrike by Yemenis and it's only 3pm. pic.twitter.com/JbFbPHwZLJ — Dr.Debbie Almontaser (@DebbiAlmontaser) February 2, 2017

Thousands of New Yorkers are standing w/ grocery store owners for the #BodegaStrike. Many will be affected by the immigration ban. pic.twitter.com/e2nLRx38dt — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 2, 2017

Twenty-nine classic movies to watch in honor of Black History Month.

Super Bowl host city Houston takes in more refugees than any city in the United States. That’s why the Super Bowl will be a protest site.

Black History Month virtual potluck: 28 recipes from the web’s top black food bloggers.

Still dreaming: Hakeem Olajuwon refuses to be shaken by President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

"Yo you going to that Lauryn Hill concert tonight?" Lauryn Hill: "nah you?" — pj (@pjhoody) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé had a maternity photoshoot underwater. I'm totally convinced that she can breathe underwater. pic.twitter.com/2l77HQNpQX — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 2, 2017

bill nye the science guy walking the catwalk at new york men's fashion week (2017). look at his rocket ship suit. kendall jenner is over. pic.twitter.com/p5mUW5b5Y1 — dead boyfriend (@unsmokabIe) February 2, 2017

A witness to Joe McKnight's death gave @OTLonESPN more information about the time immediately prior to the shooting. https://t.co/boBpnKdnny — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2017

OFFICIAL: @MagicJohnson returns to the Lakers to advise ownership on basketball and business. https://t.co/yAmxIXvVaE — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 2, 2017

Taken in 1961, the iconic jazz musician Louis Armstrong performs for his wife at the Sphinx. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ibob9LhRag — zellie (@zellieimani) February 2, 2017