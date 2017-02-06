What Had Happened Was: 2/6/17

Up Next

    Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.
    Tom Brady brought the New England Patriots back from a 25-point deficit, converted two two-point conversions at the end of regulation and helped the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in the first-ever overtime Super Bowl game. The Patriots scored 31 unanswered points and the Falcons never saw the ball in the extra period. Since 2001, Brady has helped New England play in seven Super Bowls, winning five with coach Bill Belichick.

    Shelia Fedrick, a flight attendant with Alaska Airlines, saved a young girl from human trafficking.

    Margot Shetterly, the author of Hidden Figures, discusses the work environment of NASA’s black scientists in the 1950s.

    From underdog to top dog, Big Sean has always been the truth.

    Guinness World Records officially confirmed that Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement shattered the record for most liked image on Instagram.

    Morehouse College professor’s post about Donald Trump and Tom Brady gets threats.

    Black women face devastating losses if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

