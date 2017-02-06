What Had Happened Was: 2/6/17

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Tom Brady brought the New England Patriots back from a 25-point deficit, converted two two-point conversions at the end of regulation and helped the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in the first-ever overtime Super Bowl game. The Patriots scored 31 unanswered points and the Falcons never saw the ball in the extra period. Since 2001, Brady has helped New England play in seven Super Bowls, winning five with coach Bill Belichick.

Move over 2004 Yankees, 2016 Jordan Spieth, '93 Oilers, '03 Cubs and Red Sox, et. al. Make room for #SuperBowlLI Falcons. Good grief. — Kevin B. Blackistone (@ProfBlackistone) February 6, 2017

Atlanta has a 99.3% chance of winning, per ESPN. That's where we had Trump's chances in Pennsylvania at 1:10AM on Election Night — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 6, 2017

Alright Brady you can retire now — Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) February 6, 2017

It's a good thing the Falcons are up 21, because 20-point deficits in Houston can be overcome. We would know… pic.twitter.com/GW8c1Ju2aB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 6, 2017

BLESSINGS

I love everything about this. pic.twitter.com/PQpPEnS1Mc — KM (@KeyettaMarie) February 4, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

#BEHINDTHESCENES clip from my NEW song/video #IMBETTER🔥 my dancers didn't know the camera was going🤣😂! Check full video & cop the song💣🔥 pic.twitter.com/7IhhU6yBDc — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 4, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Shelia Fedrick, a flight attendant with Alaska Airlines, saved a young girl from human trafficking.

Margot Shetterly, the author of Hidden Figures, discusses the work environment of NASA’s black scientists in the 1950s.

From underdog to top dog, Big Sean has always been the truth.

Guinness World Records officially confirmed that Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement shattered the record for most liked image on Instagram.

Morehouse College professor’s post about Donald Trump and Tom Brady gets threats.

Black women face devastating losses if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. INGRATES

We have a winner pic.twitter.com/oM5WKh7VCI — Omar C. Jadwat (@OmarJadwat) February 4, 2017

2. BEEN SHORTCHANGING YOURSELF

hurts me to realize that I've been canceling plans with friends for free my entire life https://t.co/PB0RoSBB5D — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) February 4, 2017

Beyoncé will reportedly still make $1M from Coachella even if she cancels: https://t.co/pMutLYpxU1 pic.twitter.com/u217J8e23G — FACT (@FACTmag) February 4, 2017

3. ALL IS FAIR IN WAR

Belichick: We're not gonna cheat this time. Let's just follow the rules. *looks at scoreboard* Inner Belichick: It's time. pic.twitter.com/qwJO1woKks — Brandon / Jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) February 6, 2017

ICYMI

On February 4, 1999, Amadou Diallo was killed by four plain-clothes NYPD officers–they fired a combined 41 shots. All four were acquitted. pic.twitter.com/Vb4fDvAMT0 — Haymarket Books (@haymarketbooks) February 4, 2017

Today would have been Trayvon Martin's 22nd birthday. February 5. pic.twitter.com/MKDB4dAjI8 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT