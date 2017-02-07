What Had Happened Was: 2/7/17

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards during the game on February 6, 2017 at Verizon Center in Washington, DC.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Similar to when All-Star guard Kyrie Irving stepped up big for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, the 24-year-old came up with a performance reminiscent of that on Monday night against the Washington Wizards. Of Irving’s 23 points, he scored 11 in overtime, including a 3-pointer that broke the tie with 35 seconds left to play.

Cleveland rallied and walked out of the Verizon Center with a 140-135 overtime victory against the Wizards. The sellout crowd watched the game get snatched from under its feet when LeBron James, who finished with 32 points and a career-high 17 assists, hit a step-back, falling-into-the-courtside-seats bank shot with 0.3 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime. Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who scored 41 points with eight assists, shook his head in disbelief after James’ miraculous shot.

The Cavs’ win ended the Wiz Kids’ 17-game winning streak at home.

Bradley Beal's reaction to LeBron's miracle bank 3: priceless. pic.twitter.com/buv2epEZUC — AGENT OF NBA CHAOS (@World_Wide_Wob) February 7, 2017

I forget the travel ban was lifted 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/YUYvMN7LdG — Jerry Purpdrank (@purpdrank) February 7, 2017

This game rn pic.twitter.com/8Jx7jc31S1 — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) February 7, 2017

Kyrie Irving scored 11 points in OT, 2nd-most by any player in an OT period this season (Russell Westbrook – 14 on Nov. 30 also vs Wizards). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 7, 2017

BLESSINGS

The trailer for an all new season of Samurai Jack is here! pic.twitter.com/Uqr2sDeSXM — NPOC (@nerdypoc) February 6, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

FOR THE CULTURE

Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover linked for lunch, passing the Lando Calrissian torch.

Huffington Post Black Voices talked with Jay Ellis about his personal mission to fight HIV/AIDS in the black community.

NCAA reportedly is on the verge of blackballing North Carolina for years over “bathroom bill.”

Memphis, Tennessee, barber educates elementary school boys while giving out free haircuts. “When you feel better, you do better.”

Have a free beer at these Detroit bars Tuesday between 10-11 p.m., courtesy of Comedy Central’s Detroiters.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. IMITATION IS THE HIGHEST FORM OF FLATTERY

Gaga did it twice but this baby did it first pic.twitter.com/NoVgeL8uSm — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) February 6, 2017

2. ME, MYSELF AND I

me on Valentine's Day laying in bed realizing how much I love myself.. pic.twitter.com/VcUqJtxCph — oneek (@auqeno) February 6, 2017

3. HUMBLE PIE

ICYMI

Why don't more African Americans become organ donors? https://t.co/pSCAb0ZcF0 pic.twitter.com/tnTclEMb3d — BBC North America (@BBCNorthAmerica) February 6, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

We are witnessing history. Two former sports writers turned television stars are hosting Sportscenter's 6pm evening show, with favor. pic.twitter.com/grhTs5i2RV — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) February 6, 2017