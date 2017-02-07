Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/7/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
Similar to when All-Star guard Kyrie Irving stepped up big for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, the 24-year-old came up with a performance reminiscent of that on Monday night against the Washington Wizards. Of Irving’s 23 points, he scored 11 in overtime, including a 3-pointer that broke the tie with 35 seconds left to play.
Cleveland rallied and walked out of the Verizon Center with a 140-135 overtime victory against the Wizards. The sellout crowd watched the game get snatched from under its feet when LeBron James, who finished with 32 points and a career-high 17 assists, hit a step-back, falling-into-the-courtside-seats bank shot with 0.3 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime. Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who scored 41 points with eight assists, shook his head in disbelief after James’ miraculous shot.
The Cavs’ win ended the Wiz Kids’ 17-game winning streak at home.
Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover linked for lunch, passing the Lando Calrissian torch.
Huffington Post Black Voices talked with Jay Ellis about his personal mission to fight HIV/AIDS in the black community.
NCAA reportedly is on the verge of blackballing North Carolina for years over “bathroom bill.”
Memphis, Tennessee, barber educates elementary school boys while giving out free haircuts. “When you feel better, you do better.”
Have a free beer at these Detroit bars Tuesday between 10-11 p.m., courtesy of Comedy Central’s Detroiters.
