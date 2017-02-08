Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 2/8/17

    South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) takes a shot guarded by Alabama Crimson Tide forward Braxton Key (25) during the first half on February 7, 2017 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.
    Rhiannon Walker

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Alabama basketball, not known for its ventures on the hardwood, walked into Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday and left its four-overtime game against No. 19 South Carolina with a 90-86 victory.

    The hero for the Crimson Tide was sophomore guard Riley Norris, who scored six of his 11 points in the final overtime, including the go-ahead free throws with 56 seconds left.

    This win was even more impressive because South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell had a career night in points (44), rebounds (21) and a conference-record 25 free throws, passing “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s SEC record of 21.

    Shonda Rhimes will develop Luvvie Ajayi’s book I’m Judging You as a cable series.

    Starbucks will offer employees free legal advice regarding the travel ban.

    New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty says he won’t visit the White House: “I don’t feel accepted.”

    Army reportedly green-lights completion of Dakota Access Pipeline.

    Atlanta actor has no time for anyone who disrespects black women.

