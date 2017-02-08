Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/8/17
Oh, you don’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Alabama basketball, not known for its ventures on the hardwood, walked into Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday and left its four-overtime game against No. 19 South Carolina with a 90-86 victory.
The hero for the Crimson Tide was sophomore guard Riley Norris, who scored six of his 11 points in the final overtime, including the go-ahead free throws with 56 seconds left.
This win was even more impressive because South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell had a career night in points (44), rebounds (21) and a conference-record 25 free throws, passing “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s SEC record of 21.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Shonda Rhimes will develop Luvvie Ajayi’s book I’m Judging You as a cable series.
Starbucks will offer employees free legal advice regarding the travel ban.
New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty says he won’t visit the White House: “I don’t feel accepted.”
Army reportedly green-lights completion of Dakota Access Pipeline.
Atlanta actor has no time for anyone who disrespects black women.
TOP THREE TWEETS
