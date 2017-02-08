What Had Happened Was: 2/8/17

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) takes a shot guarded by Alabama Crimson Tide forward Braxton Key (25) during the first half on February 7, 2017 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Alabama basketball, not known for its ventures on the hardwood, walked into Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday and left its four-overtime game against No. 19 South Carolina with a 90-86 victory.

The hero for the Crimson Tide was sophomore guard Riley Norris, who scored six of his 11 points in the final overtime, including the go-ahead free throws with 56 seconds left.

This win was even more impressive because South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell had a career night in points (44), rebounds (21) and a conference-record 25 free throws, passing “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s SEC record of 21.

BLESSINGS

Hold up: We now have a lullaby for Beyoncé (by Beyoncé) from the folks behind Rockabye Baby! (@rockabyebaby). https://t.co/iuW3UDuqZe pic.twitter.com/xv9Wge3XD3 — nprmusic (@nprmusic) February 7, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Oh here's more of my feelings I wrote this last summer. Enjoy! https://t.co/MzaeAOn8cf — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Shonda Rhimes will develop Luvvie Ajayi’s book I’m Judging You as a cable series.

Starbucks will offer employees free legal advice regarding the travel ban.

New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty says he won’t visit the White House: “I don’t feel accepted.”

Army reportedly green-lights completion of Dakota Access Pipeline.

Atlanta actor has no time for anyone who disrespects black women.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Happy Birthday Sandra Bland. She would have turned 30 years old today. pic.twitter.com/wc1ePpKq0d — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 7, 2017

2. ALL WORK AND NO PLAY

Former president Barack Obama kite-surfs and horses around with billionaire buddy Richard Branson https://t.co/p3dOuYdRST pic.twitter.com/rlYJLHBBZ1 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 7, 2017

3. STICK TO THE PLAN

Main problem for the Falcons was that T.I. had his hat squarely on his head. Atlanta wasn't at full power last night. pic.twitter.com/H3KCcemD4V — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) February 6, 2017

ICYMI

23 years ago today, MJ brought that clutch gene to baseball. pic.twitter.com/0zu5UzT80q — MLB (@MLB) February 7, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT