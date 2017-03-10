Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/10/17
After giving up an 11-point second-half lead, TCU managed to pull off a stunner in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals with its 85-82 victory over Kansas, the No. 1-ranked team in the country and the tournament, on Thursday.
Only a hop, skip and way down the road from Lawrence, Kansas, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the Horned Frogs’ Desmond Bane sent the Jayhawks packing when he downed three free throws with 2.5 seconds left after Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk fouled him. The Jayhawks were without star freshman Josh Jackson, who was suspended for the game by Kansas coach Bill Self.
With little more than a minute remaining, eighth-seeded TCU trailed, 80-76, before the team started setting up camp at the free throw line. A layup by Alex Robinson gave the Horned Frogs an 82-80 advantage, before Frank Mason connected on a pair of free throws. On Friday night, TCU will play against No. 23-ranked Iowa State in the semifinals.
Hamilton cast members donate salaries from performances to honor International Women’s Day.
“On Fleek” inventor Kayla Newman on her beauty line.
Wrongfully convicted man gets $175,000 for 13 years in prison.
Michael Bennett says he was inspired by Chance The Rapper to donate all his endorsement money this season.
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley will coach the USA Basketball women’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Guatemalans are mourning after a fire killed 21 teens at a shelter for abuse victims.
