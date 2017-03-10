What Had Happened Was: 3/10/17

Vladimir Brodziansky #10 and the TCU Horned Frogs celebrate as the they defeat the Kansas Jayhawks 85-82 to win the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at the Sprint Center on March 9, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

GAME. BLOUSES.

After giving up an 11-point second-half lead, TCU managed to pull off a stunner in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals with its 85-82 victory over Kansas, the No. 1-ranked team in the country and the tournament, on Thursday.

Only a hop, skip and way down the road from Lawrence, Kansas, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the Horned Frogs’ Desmond Bane sent the Jayhawks packing when he downed three free throws with 2.5 seconds left after Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk fouled him. The Jayhawks were without star freshman Josh Jackson, who was suspended for the game by Kansas coach Bill Self.

With little more than a minute remaining, eighth-seeded TCU trailed, 80-76, before the team started setting up camp at the free throw line. A layup by Alex Robinson gave the Horned Frogs an 82-80 advantage, before Frank Mason connected on a pair of free throws. On Friday night, TCU will play against No. 23-ranked Iowa State in the semifinals.

BLESSINGS

Very happy for Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta") landing the role of Domino in "Deadpool 2" – that's what's up!!!! pic.twitter.com/8YwThTR4nK — Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) March 9, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

The great war is here. #GoTS7 premieres 7.16. pic.twitter.com/1Jna10kNuQ — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 9, 2017

Media : Game Of Thrones season 7 premieres on July 16th me : pic.twitter.com/QRR85eu6Jq — L'amiral Alby. (@Addicted_Books) March 9, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Hamilton cast members donate salaries from performances to honor International Women’s Day.

“On Fleek” inventor Kayla Newman on her beauty line.

Wrongfully convicted man gets $175,000 for 13 years in prison.

Michael Bennett says he was inspired by Chance The Rapper to donate all his endorsement money this season.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley will coach the USA Basketball women’s team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Guatemalans are mourning after a fire killed 21 teens at a shelter for abuse victims.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. ESPECIALLY WITH ALL THAT DATA

I mean, it's one cell phone, Michael. What could it cost, thirteen thousand dollars annually with a $200 per-visit deductible? pic.twitter.com/hkpqirQ12b — von (normal) rosceau (@VonRosceau) March 7, 2017

2. LOVE GOD HERSELF

3. WE RAISE GIRLS TO SEE EACH OTHER AS COMPETITORS

To support one another does not negate the worth of your own contribution … we rise together #internationalwomansday pic.twitter.com/J4nXUsGPUa — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) March 9, 2017

ICYMI

The #1 YA Novel in America right now is a teenage look at Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/VBBkAKpwVn — Pamela Paul (@PamelaPaulNYT) March 9, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Gabourey Sidibe for People Magazine pic.twitter.com/n42nnKUmtu — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) March 8, 2017