What Had Happened Was: 3/1/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
All-Star guard John Wall dished out 19 assists, tying his career-high, and scored 12 points in the Washington Wizards’ 112-108 victory Tuesday night over the visiting Golden State Warriors, who played without former league MVP Kevin Durant after he hyperextended his left knee 93 seconds into the game.
Fellow guard Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 25 points, and Markieff Morris amassed 22, including hitting both of his free throws after Stephen Curry’s game-winning 3-pointer missed its mark with 10 seconds remaining.
With 17.5 seconds left in the game, Otto Porter gave Washington the lead by connecting on two free throws after he was fouled by Curry while trying to get a putback. At one point in the first quarter, Golden State faced a 19-point deficit. And both teams failed to take care of the ball in the early goings, with the Wizards turning the ball over 20 times and the Warriors giving it away on 19 occasions.
Durant was transported to an area hospital, and left the game without scoring any points, which ended his 562-game regular-season streak of scoring 10 points or more.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Henry Louis Gates unveils Africa’s hidden figures in new docuseries.
A history of Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood, before it was torn down in the 1950s to make way for a freeway.
U.S. Justice Department to “pull back” on suing police departments over violating the civil rights of minorities.
Notre Dame’s Hunter Greene eyes senior year and MLB draft, with the possibility of becoming first right-handed pitcher picked No. 1 overall out of high school.
New books by Barack and Michelle Obama have been acquired by Penguin Random House, the publisher says.
