What Had Happened Was: 3/1/17

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) dunks the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) and Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) look on in the first quarter at Verizon Center.

GAME. BLOUSES.

All-Star guard John Wall dished out 19 assists, tying his career-high, and scored 12 points in the Washington Wizards’ 112-108 victory Tuesday night over the visiting Golden State Warriors, who played without former league MVP Kevin Durant after he hyperextended his left knee 93 seconds into the game.

Fellow guard Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 25 points, and Markieff Morris amassed 22, including hitting both of his free throws after Stephen Curry’s game-winning 3-pointer missed its mark with 10 seconds remaining.

With 17.5 seconds left in the game, Otto Porter gave Washington the lead by connecting on two free throws after he was fouled by Curry while trying to get a putback. At one point in the first quarter, Golden State faced a 19-point deficit. And both teams failed to take care of the ball in the early goings, with the Wizards turning the ball over 20 times and the Warriors giving it away on 19 occasions.

Durant was transported to an area hospital, and left the game without scoring any points, which ended his 562-game regular-season streak of scoring 10 points or more.

WIZARDS BEAT THE WARRIORS

WIZARDS BEAT THE WARRIORS

Thanks for bringin' it tonight, #DCFamily. Beal 25p

Morris 22p

Wall 12p-19a

Bogdanovic 16p

Gortat 12p-12r #WizWarriors pic.twitter.com/5CUYcEC8Zp — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 1, 2017

Summary of the Wizards-Warriors game so far pic.twitter.com/mA71kZRPll — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2017

John Wall and Steve Kerr had some words for each other after a foul call that Kerr didn't agree with. #WizWarriors pic.twitter.com/Ubz3UI0SP4 — CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) March 1, 2017

John Wall has tied his career high with 19 AST!@WashWizards lead @warriors 108-106 with 53.6 to play on @NBATV! — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2017

BLESSINGS

Serena played tennis in boots with these 2 guys she saw on a court while she was out on a walk last night. IMAGINE. pic.twitter.com/kWXrTE73M9 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 27, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Here's video if you had sympathy for the ppl that harassed that black child's bday party w/ confederate flags racist slurs & armed threats. pic.twitter.com/Z1s6VqzSTt — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 28, 2017

If You drive around town w/ a Confederate flag, yelling the ‘N’ word, you know how it’s going to be interpreted" https://t.co/DHiE20cBxM — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) February 27, 2017

Coming up: What Judge William McClain said about use of Confederate Flag before sentencing JoseTorres & Kayla Norton to prison. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/GnVf0YBjPy — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) February 27, 2017

Coming up @5: What Kayla Norton said to victims before she was sentenced for making terroristic threats @ a child's bday party. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Y3ol2YVA24 — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) February 27, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Henry Louis Gates unveils Africa’s hidden figures in new docuseries.

A history of Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood, before it was torn down in the 1950s to make way for a freeway.

U.S. Justice Department to “pull back” on suing police departments over violating the civil rights of minorities.

Notre Dame’s Hunter Greene eyes senior year and MLB draft, with the possibility of becoming first right-handed pitcher picked No. 1 overall out of high school.

New books by Barack and Michelle Obama have been acquired by Penguin Random House, the publisher says.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. STEVE WAS, IN FACT, NOT READY

They're never gonna let Africans come on Family Feud again 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/jyeqMeszxH — Jessie Karangu 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) February 28, 2017

2. THE DISRESPECT

Michelle Obama's momma made Barack keep the plastic on the White House couch because of people like Kelly Anne Conway. pic.twitter.com/yp0Xk83Jif — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 28, 2017

3. THE JOKE WAS GOLDEN (ARCHES)

All Sonic knows is play 😂 pic.twitter.com/AlLpOCePuh — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 27, 2017

ICYMI

Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year: Rihanna. Philanthropic efforts: Cancer center in Barbados, scholarships. pic.twitter.com/a3HY042EvW — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 28, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

A librarian with a sense of humour…#Oscars pic.twitter.com/9fGN6mWiq4 — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) February 28, 2017