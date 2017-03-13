What Had Happened Was: 3/13/17

Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball to win the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 11, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris may or may not have stepped out of bounds on his game-winning jumper with 0.4 seconds remaining in the team’s 125-124 overtime win over the Portland Trailblazers on Saturday.

Blazers guard Damian Lillard immediately rushed over to the officials with hope that they would overturn the play, but the referees explained that it wasn’t reviewable. So, Lillard chucked up a hope and a prayer with 0.4 seconds remaining, which didn’t connect, sealing Washington’s road victory.

John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 65 points, which helped erase a 21-point halftime deficit.

Since January 1, we're 24-8. That's the best record in the NBA in 2017! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/4kT8WAcXBF — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 11, 2017

FINAL IN PORTLAND! Wall 39p-9a

Beal 26p-6a

Porter 18p-10r

Gortat 15p-15r

Morris 13p-11r#WizBlazers pic.twitter.com/WEgfTzMq37 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 12, 2017

KINGS: Can't believe we blew a 15 point lead vs. the Wizards. Gonna be hard to blow a bigger lead than that. BLAZERS: Hold my beer. — Line? What line? (@BulletsForever) March 12, 2017

Michelle Obama wrote Black-ish star Yara Shahidi’s college recommendations https://t.co/ODWJReGPgM — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 12, 2017

The Admissions counselor once they see who signed the letter of recommendation: pic.twitter.com/NRyDCJwVSM — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 12, 2017

When you gotta let 'em know who's the queen of the court… https://t.co/lYQf0TqieX — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) March 12, 2017

The Moonlight soundtrack was all over Paris Fashion Week.

This Instagram account captures the beauty of Afro-Latinos in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

New video adds wrinkle to Michael Brown case in Ferguson, Missouri.

Joni Sledge, member of “We Are Family” group Sister Sledge, dead at 60.

The loud silence when transgender women of color are killed.

what being unbothered looks like lol 😍 pic.twitter.com/BzWk21gngH — __YurFavorite_❤️ (@Money_AddictedX) March 12, 2017

This parody of the BBC interview > 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LnHCYwN7MQ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 11, 2017

Coming into the office on a Friday like pic.twitter.com/MCpmOvDEU2 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 10, 2017

The Obamas looking like 💰💰out in NYC today! pic.twitter.com/1KXt7yjF5H — TV One (@tvonetv) March 10, 2017