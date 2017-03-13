What Had Happened Was: 3/13/17

Up Next

    Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball to win the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 11, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris may or may not have stepped out of bounds on his game-winning jumper with 0.4 seconds remaining in the team’s 125-124 overtime win over the Portland Trailblazers on Saturday.

    Blazers guard Damian Lillard immediately rushed over to the officials with hope that they would overturn the play, but the referees explained that it wasn’t reviewable. So, Lillard chucked up a hope and a prayer with 0.4 seconds remaining, which didn’t connect, sealing Washington’s road victory.

    John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 65 points, which helped erase a 21-point halftime deficit.

    The Moonlight soundtrack was all over Paris Fashion Week.

    This Instagram account captures the beauty of Afro-Latinos in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

    New video adds wrinkle to Michael Brown case in Ferguson, Missouri.

    Joni Sledge, member of “We Are Family” group Sister Sledge, dead at 60.

    The loud silence when transgender women of color are killed.

    1. A MOOD IF EVER THERE WAS ONE

    2. WHEN SOMEONE STEALS YOUR SHINE

    3. TGIF

