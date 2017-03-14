Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/14/17
In his return to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 30, Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo scored a season-high 20 points in the team’s 115-109 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Nikola Mirotic, who missed Sunday’s game in Boston, had five 3-pointers en route to 24 points for Chicago, while Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler each scored 23 points to help snap the Bulls’ season-high five-game losing streak.
The win also kept Chicago’s hopes of earning the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference alive for a little while longer.
Seattle public schools may make ethnic studies mandatory.
A journalist asked 158 Irish politicians if they liked Beyoncé.
Death toll rises to 65 after rubbish dump landslide in Ethiopia.
Rashida Jones to guest star on black-ish.
A glimpse into the life of a slave sold to save Georgetown University.
