What Had Happened Was: 3/14/17

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) shoots the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. The Bulls won 115-109.

GAME. BLOUSES.

In his return to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 30, Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo scored a season-high 20 points in the team’s 115-109 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Nikola Mirotic, who missed Sunday’s game in Boston, had five 3-pointers en route to 24 points for Chicago, while Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler each scored 23 points to help snap the Bulls’ season-high five-game losing streak.

The win also kept Chicago’s hopes of earning the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference alive for a little while longer.

Bulls had 4 20-pt scorers for 1st time since Jan. 16, 2008 when Joe Smith, Andres Nocioni, Ben Gordon & Luol Deng did it (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/M66twBN0ah — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2017

…andddddd a double-double from JB 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/93ScK34pA0 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 14, 2017

BLESSINGS

limited edition Hennessy in honor of President Obama pic.twitter.com/Lp5BrifV2B — lexi 🥀 (@alexivenegas_) March 11, 2017

This Hennessey can found at https://t.co/oUwWllzEZh, $699.99 a bottle plus tax pic.twitter.com/vrmfVU90BL — lexi 🥀 (@alexivenegas_) March 12, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

They got Wee-Bey to reenact when he found out Kima was a cop lmao pic.twitter.com/5J1rXmRpTr — Jerome Randle (@Kontra402) March 13, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Seattle public schools may make ethnic studies mandatory.

A journalist asked 158 Irish politicians if they liked Beyoncé.

Death toll rises to 65 after rubbish dump landslide in Ethiopia.

Rashida Jones to guest star on black-ish.

A glimpse into the life of a slave sold to save Georgetown University.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. YOU PLAYED YOURSELF TWICE OVER

Foolish mortal. She'll have 2 grey hoodies https://t.co/4MwYTaNHFq — Aneka Kafi Rosa 🇦🇬 (@Niki_London) March 12, 2017

The way to keep your hoodie is to buy your girl the Exact. Same. One. pic.twitter.com/9j54Ihf8ok — Hi, I'm Keith (@kgoos2) March 12, 2017

2. YOU ALREADY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS

When you wake up on a Saturday morning to loud gospel music, and you already know what to do 😂 pic.twitter.com/dBP341GceW — Val. (@thelovely_val) March 10, 2017

3. TIME REALLY RAN UP ON ME

ICYMI

OMG my HS friend teaches middle school in atl now and rapped about civil war over migos beat. bad and bougee = mad and losing.😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/XhNqKS16Fc — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) March 13, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Taraji P. Henson for Essence pic.twitter.com/9q4AC9OTLQ — NANA JIBRIL 🌙 (@girlswithtoys) March 12, 2017