What Had Happened Was: 3/15/17
Mount St. Mary’s survived a late rally by New Orleans in a 67-66 win on Tuesday night in the opening game of the First Four. Point guard Junior Robinson scored the deciding points with 1:27 remaining on a go-ahead jumper to help the Mountaineers win only their second NCAA tournament game. The Privateers actually had an opportunity to complete their comeback with 2.6 seconds left, but an Erik Thomas inbound pass was stolen by Chris Wray.
Robinson, the smallest player in Division I at 5-foot-5, scored 23 points and helped his team earn a date in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday with top overall seed and defending national champion Villanova in the East Region.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Jordan Peele is the first black writer-director to land $100 million debut.
Eleven-year-old Sidney Keys III starts club for young black boys to see themselves in books.
Hidden Figures earned more in the U.S. than X-Men: Apocalypse and Star Trek Beyond.
Chicago kindergartener gives up her birthday party to instead help feed more than 125 homeless people.
Library named after Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting victim vandalized with racist graffiti.
