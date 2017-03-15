What Had Happened Was: 3/15/17

Up Next

    The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers celebrate defeating the New Orleans Privateers 67-66 in the First Four game during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 14, 2017 in Dayton, Ohio. Joe Robbins/Getty Images
    Mount St. Mary’s survived a late rally by New Orleans in a 67-66 win on Tuesday night in the opening game of the First Four. Point guard Junior Robinson scored the deciding points with 1:27 remaining on a go-ahead jumper to help the Mountaineers win only their second NCAA tournament game. The Privateers actually had an opportunity to complete their comeback with 2.6 seconds left, but an Erik Thomas inbound pass was stolen by Chris Wray.

    Robinson, the smallest player in Division I at 5-foot-5, scored 23 points and helped his team earn a date in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday with top overall seed and defending national champion Villanova in the East Region.

    Jordan Peele is the first black writer-director to land $100 million debut.

    Eleven-year-old Sidney Keys III starts club for young black boys to see themselves in books.

    Hidden Figures earned more in the U.S. than X-Men: Apocalypse and Star Trek Beyond.

    Chicago kindergartener gives up her birthday party to instead help feed more than 125 homeless people.

    Library named after Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting victim vandalized with racist graffiti.

