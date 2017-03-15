What Had Happened Was: 3/15/17

The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers celebrate defeating the New Orleans Privateers 67-66 in the First Four game during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 14, 2017 in Dayton, Ohio.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Mount St. Mary’s survived a late rally by New Orleans in a 67-66 win on Tuesday night in the opening game of the First Four. Point guard Junior Robinson scored the deciding points with 1:27 remaining on a go-ahead jumper to help the Mountaineers win only their second NCAA tournament game. The Privateers actually had an opportunity to complete their comeback with 2.6 seconds left, but an Erik Thomas inbound pass was stolen by Chris Wray.

Robinson, the smallest player in Division I at 5-foot-5, scored 23 points and helped his team earn a date in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday with top overall seed and defending national champion Villanova in the East Region.

New Orleans had a shot at a buzzer, but @MountAthletics prevailed. pic.twitter.com/36QlIcIgDu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 15, 2017

Each year @PrisonPolicy provides a comprehensive breakdown of mass incarceration. 2.3 million ppl are behind bars, this graphic explains how pic.twitter.com/OkOWocDzG3 — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) March 14, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Jordan Peele is the first black writer-director to land $100 million debut.

Eleven-year-old Sidney Keys III starts club for young black boys to see themselves in books.

Hidden Figures earned more in the U.S. than X-Men: Apocalypse and Star Trek Beyond.

Chicago kindergartener gives up her birthday party to instead help feed more than 125 homeless people.

Library named after Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting victim vandalized with racist graffiti.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. I WANNA WALK LIKE YOU, TALK LIKE YOU

Did a baby just teach another baby how to walk?! I can't handle this pic.twitter.com/TRAGySU9cj — femalenomads (@femalenomads) March 12, 2017

2. IT’S ALL STARTING TO MAKE SENSE

What if…Kanye wilds out on Paparazzi cuz they take pics with the flash on and the real self tries to escape from a sunken place pic.twitter.com/b54kzlb2iW — Marquez (@NewYorkMinute__) March 13, 2017

3. GOOD LOOKING OUT, FAM

Big Sean took his niece to the Kids Choice Awards so she could finally meet her idol Zendaya pic.twitter.com/jJXdAbPGxH — val (@wdymsariana) March 12, 2017

I interviewed the entire cast and crew of #lovejones about black love and the film's importance 20 yrs later. https://t.co/YDofpRWFhG pic.twitter.com/BLCfzdEt9g — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) March 14, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

We remember Fannie Lou Hamer #otd, civil rights activist and founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/N70Q9u6qyp — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) March 14, 2017

"If I fall, I will fall five-feet four-inches forward in the fight for freedom." Civil Rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer died on this day in 1977 pic.twitter.com/8lAvbY8orQ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 14, 2017