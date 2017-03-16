What Had Happened Was: 3/16/17

Head coach LeVelle Moton of the North Carolina Central Eagles reacts in the second half against the UC Davis Aggies during the First Four game in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 15, 2017 in Dayton, Ohio.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Despite 18 turnovers by UC Davis in its Wednesday night play-in game against North Carolina Central, the Aggies still squeaked out a 67-63 victory over the poor-shooting Eagles. This is first NCAA tournament victory for UC Davis, which now has the honor of advancing to the first round to face off with No. 1 seed Kansas on Friday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

China Moneke carried the load for the Aggies, amassing 18 points and 12 rebounds. UC Davis entered the second half trailing by three points but took control of the game thanks to an 11-2 run to jump-start the final frame of action. Thanks to the plethora of turnovers the Aggies committed, North Carolina Central was able to claw its way back into the game, pulling within one point with 1:49 remaining after a deep ball by Dajuan Graf.

The Eagles had an opportunity to take the lead with 37 seconds, but another Graf 3-pointer was off target. He led the Eagles with 15 points, while teammates Kyle Benton and Patrick Cole both finished with 13.

