Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/17/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
In Northwestern ‘s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance, the Wildcats squeezed out a 68-66 win over Vanderbilt after Commodores guard Matthew Fisher-Davis confusedly fouled Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh intentionally with 14.6 seconds remaining in the game. McIntosh calmly walked over to the free throw line and sank the go-ahead points to give his team the lead for good, later acknowledging that he, too, was flummoxed by the intentional foul.
“I actually thought we were down one,” Fisher-Davis told reporters after the game. “Coach … pointed at him, but he was just telling me that was my matchup. I took it as [I should] foul.”
Fisher-Davis was actually one of the main reasons Vanderbilt was still even in the game, scoring 14 of his 22 points in the second half, to help bring the SEC squad back to life after finding itself down by double digits.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
A mother bought a billboard so her daughter would grow up loving her Afro.
Miami schools vote to protect undocumented immigrants, refugees.
Questlove will sit down with Ava DuVernay for his next installment of his Conversations on Creativity series.
A database of 200 Latino-owned businesses.
American Crime series launches new season focused on undocumented immigrants.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. THE HERO WE DESERVE
2. YOU SNOOZE, YOU LOSE
3. NEVER CHANGE, TWITTER