What Had Happened Was: 3/17/17

Bryant McIntosh #30 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates with teammates after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

GAME. BLOUSES.

In Northwestern ‘s first-ever NCAA tournament appearance, the Wildcats squeezed out a 68-66 win over Vanderbilt after Commodores guard Matthew Fisher-Davis confusedly fouled Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh intentionally with 14.6 seconds remaining in the game. McIntosh calmly walked over to the free throw line and sank the go-ahead points to give his team the lead for good, later acknowledging that he, too, was flummoxed by the intentional foul.

“I actually thought we were down one,” Fisher-Davis told reporters after the game. “Coach … pointed at him, but he was just telling me that was my matchup. I took it as [I should] foul.”

Fisher-Davis was actually one of the main reasons Vanderbilt was still even in the game, scoring 14 of his 22 points in the second half, to help bring the SEC squad back to life after finding itself down by double digits.

This unfortunate boneheaded mistake hands Northwestern the win over Vanderbilt, 68-66. pic.twitter.com/QW2cfcvBA9 — Leading Sports Media (@LeadingSports_) March 16, 2017

Northwestern beats Vanderbilt 68-66 for its first-ever NCAA tournament win https://t.co/QwoBajVQQ5 pic.twitter.com/kN9HuEtkOM — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 16, 2017

Doug Collins watching his son make Northwestern history. pic.twitter.com/HnDbzKE89Z — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 16, 2017

And then there was one. With Northwestern's victory, Nebraska is the only current major-conference school without an NCAA tournament win. pic.twitter.com/munDTOmhTH — ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) March 16, 2017

Go crazy Northwestern. You earned it. pic.twitter.com/9xWbRJXof8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 16, 2017

BLESSINGS

Chanel Used Frank Ocean’s Lyrics For Their New Ads https://t.co/ld0Be8RS8s via @thefader — Donovan X. Ramsey (@iDXR) March 16, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Goalkeeper who killed his ex-girlfriend and fed her body to dogs returns to soccer https://t.co/NUkYs8vCZ3 pic.twitter.com/xg6fpWYoYe — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

A mother bought a billboard so her daughter would grow up loving her Afro.

Miami schools vote to protect undocumented immigrants, refugees.

Questlove will sit down with Ava DuVernay for his next installment of his Conversations on Creativity series.

A database of 200 Latino-owned businesses.

American Crime series launches new season focused on undocumented immigrants.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. THE HERO WE DESERVE

Thank God for Serena Williams pic.twitter.com/R5YwnQwI25 — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) March 15, 2017

2. YOU SNOOZE, YOU LOSE

"Whatchu mean Migos already shot the video?" pic.twitter.com/eYPmGx92Qh — #SFAUncut (@DoubleOhTevin) March 15, 2017

3. NEVER CHANGE, TWITTER

Black Twitter's evolution never ceases to amaze me pic.twitter.com/9Xkh3GL5qk — #LetMyPeopleGLO ⚡️ (@MichellCClark) March 15, 2017

ICYMI

PICTURE PERFECT

Mood for the rest of the day 👀 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/PP9DNHswBi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2017