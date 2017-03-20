Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/20/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Be wary of those Wisconsin Badgers. The team from the Midwest has formed a nasty reputation for slaying No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament, and for the third time in four years, they did it again. For those paying even closer attention, this is the third Wildcat pelt the Badgers have collected — Arizona (2014), Kentucky (2015) and now Villanova.
Coincidence? Clearly not. And in the middle of all those major upsets has been Nigel Hayes, who dropped 19 points to lead Wisconsin to a 65-62 win over Villanova, the defending national champion. He and Bronson Koenig, who scored 17 and battled through foul trouble during the game, teamed up to prevent Villanova from becoming the first men’s team to repeat as national champion since Florida in 2006-07.
Wildcats guard Josh Hart led the team with 19 points, but on a drive to the basket in the final moments Hart had the ball stripped by Ethan Happ and Vitto Brown, who made one of two free throws with four seconds left in the game.
This is the fourth straight year that the Badgers have made it to the Sweet 16. They will travel to New York on Friday to face Florida.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle won’t charge prison guards who allegedly boiled a black man to death.
“Return of the Mack” was released 21 years ago.
Twin brothers named valedictorian and salutatorian of high school class.
Colin Kaepernick helps reserve 60-ton cargo plane to bring food and water to Somalia.
There was an Africa trade meeting with no Africans because all their visas got denied.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. WE HAVE A HAIRY SITUATION, SEND BACKUP
2. PATIENCE IS KEY, YOUNG GRASSHOPPA
3. MAKE IT STOP, MAKE IT STOP