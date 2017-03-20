What Had Happened Was: 3/20/17

Nigel Hayes #10 of the Wisconsin Badgers takes a shot against Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2017 in Buffalo, New York.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Be wary of those Wisconsin Badgers. The team from the Midwest has formed a nasty reputation for slaying No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament, and for the third time in four years, they did it again. For those paying even closer attention, this is the third Wildcat pelt the Badgers have collected — Arizona (2014), Kentucky (2015) and now Villanova.

Coincidence? Clearly not. And in the middle of all those major upsets has been Nigel Hayes, who dropped 19 points to lead Wisconsin to a 65-62 win over Villanova, the defending national champion. He and Bronson Koenig, who scored 17 and battled through foul trouble during the game, teamed up to prevent Villanova from becoming the first men’s team to repeat as national champion since Florida in 2006-07.

Wildcats guard Josh Hart led the team with 19 points, but on a drive to the basket in the final moments Hart had the ball stripped by Ethan Happ and Vitto Brown, who made one of two free throws with four seconds left in the game.

This is the fourth straight year that the Badgers have made it to the Sweet 16. They will travel to New York on Friday to face Florida.

Down go the champs! No. 1 overall seed Villanova is dropped by Wisconsin in a thriller as the Badgers head to the Sweet 16 once again. pic.twitter.com/qEUDT8TImQ — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2017

2014 – beat #1 Arizona

2015 – beat #2 Arizona

beat #1 Kentucky

2016 – beat #2 Xavier

2017 – beat #1 Villanova#OnWisconsin — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 18, 2017

Three Big Ten teams — Michigan, Wisconsin and Purdue — into the Sweet 16 so far. But the Big Ten was down this year. 🤔 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 19, 2017

"Villanova is going to the Final Four"

Nigel Hayes: pic.twitter.com/uPwf8xxDUr — Nathan Ourn™🔱🇰🇭 (@Nxthann_) March 18, 2017

Nigel Hayes BIG TIME pic.twitter.com/by7eaSe3I0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 18, 2017

Hug your mom. HUG EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/elRl0UCsIq — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 18, 2017

BLESSINGS

Congratulations to my dear friend Nancy Abu-Bonsrah. She is the first black female Neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins. We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/CLajQsSST9 — Mizpeh (@Mizzpeh) March 18, 2017

Former FSU star Myron Rolle accepts neurosurgery residency at Harvard Medical School https://t.co/hhpBA5hIBO pic.twitter.com/ACrZMsBeD0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

The @nytimes obituary for Chuck Berry, to whom every rocker owes a debt. https://t.co/pEXBxWHg8b — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry photographed by Jean-Marie Périer. pic.twitter.com/a9GqCvZWHQ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 19, 2017

One of a kind. RIP to the original rock god, #ChuckBerry pic.twitter.com/IvHYYSo05R — PJ MARSHALL (@ThePJMarshall) March 18, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle won’t charge prison guards who allegedly boiled a black man to death.

“Return of the Mack” was released 21 years ago.

Twin brothers named valedictorian and salutatorian of high school class.

Colin Kaepernick helps reserve 60-ton cargo plane to bring food and water to Somalia.

There was an Africa trade meeting with no Africans because all their visas got denied.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WE HAVE A HAIRY SITUATION, SEND BACKUP

2. PATIENCE IS KEY, YOUNG GRASSHOPPA

Someone waited their whole life to write that headline. pic.twitter.com/Te3rtPjDez — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) March 16, 2017

3. MAKE IT STOP, MAKE IT STOP

DJ Khaled explaining how his 4 month old son Asahd executive produces his new album is hilarious 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B6DvEOKx0G — Quake (@QuakeGW) March 17, 2017

ICYMI

Sista Sled – U.S. women’s bobsleds win gold and silver on 2018 Winter Olympics track https://t.co/ia8sFDJa1G pic.twitter.com/v8NOzbRznv — TheColorOfHockey (@ColorOfHockey) March 18, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

When your sons inherit your jeans instead of your genes pic.twitter.com/7Z6fXvuf2D — Geofilters & Jokes (@overlaysr) March 16, 2017