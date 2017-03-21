Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 3/21/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard, right, hugs Oti Gildon following a second-round game against Duke in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament in Durham, N.C., Monday, March 20, 2017. Oregon won 74-65. AP Photo/Gerry Broome
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    For the first time in a decade, a No. 10 seed has advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. On Monday night, Oregon upset No. 2 seed Duke, 74-65, for a date with No. 3 seed Maryland in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Saturday. This is first time in school history that the Ducks have reached the Sweet 16, and this is the second time since 2014 that the Blue Devils have lost in the second round.

    Oregon freshman Ruthy Hebard amassed 20 points and 15 rebounds, Maite Cazorla contributed 17 points and Lexi Bando added 14. The Ducks, who had not played in the tournament since 2005 and failed their previous 12 attempts to escape the second round, put an end to the impending grudge match between former ACC foes Maryland and Duke with their victory.

    Lexie Brown, who transferred from Maryland, scored 25 points for the Blue Devils.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    A majority of black Americans support paying college athletes. A near majority of whites oppose it.

    Twin brothers created an app to find pickup basketball games.

    Wisconsin basketball player Nigel Hayes is suing the NCAA. Here’s why it’s a big deal, and why he just might win.

    Malia Obama turns down several modeling offers.

    Tupac Shakur’s handwritten lyrics for “Dear Mama” selling for $75,000.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. BRING OUT THE CHOPPA

    2. STARING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR

    3. WHERE’S MY GUY’S HAT?

    ICYMI

    PICTURE PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: Duke Blue Devils March Madness NCAAW Oregon Ducks What Had Happened Was