What Had Happened Was: 3/21/17

Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard, right, hugs Oti Gildon following a second-round game against Duke in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament in Durham, N.C., Monday, March 20, 2017. Oregon won 74-65.

GAME. BLOUSES.

For the first time in a decade, a No. 10 seed has advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. On Monday night, Oregon upset No. 2 seed Duke, 74-65, for a date with No. 3 seed Maryland in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Saturday. This is first time in school history that the Ducks have reached the Sweet 16, and this is the second time since 2014 that the Blue Devils have lost in the second round.

Oregon freshman Ruthy Hebard amassed 20 points and 15 rebounds, Maite Cazorla contributed 17 points and Lexi Bando added 14. The Ducks, who had not played in the tournament since 2005 and failed their previous 12 attempts to escape the second round, put an end to the impending grudge match between former ACC foes Maryland and Duke with their victory.

Lexie Brown, who transferred from Maryland, scored 25 points for the Blue Devils.

BLESSINGS

The Godmother of Rock-and-Roll was born on this day in 1915 in Cotton Plant, Arkansas. https://t.co/GQ7esZbwgl #AmericanMastersPBS — American Masters (@PBSAmerMasters) March 20, 2017

Sister Rosetta Tharpe: The Godmother of Rock & Roll. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/afC5haDlNV — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 3, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Comedians have the greatest minds to me, and Chappelle is at the top of the class. What a gem. pic.twitter.com/ilOBxUPx70 — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) March 20, 2017

Reminder: Two brand new David Chapelle stand up comedy specials start streaming tonight at midnight on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/G7WEd44T40 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 20, 2017

Watch Dave Chapelle's in-depth interview with CBS This Morning. https://t.co/wnEm32syWj pic.twitter.com/lQX9zPeRyv — The FADER (@thefader) March 20, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

A majority of black Americans support paying college athletes. A near majority of whites oppose it.

Twin brothers created an app to find pickup basketball games.

Wisconsin basketball player Nigel Hayes is suing the NCAA. Here’s why it’s a big deal, and why he just might win.

Malia Obama turns down several modeling offers.

Tupac Shakur’s handwritten lyrics for “Dear Mama” selling for $75,000.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. BRING OUT THE CHOPPA

My new favourite gif pic.twitter.com/5bG5MZC50E — Conz (@ConorOnline) March 19, 2017

2. STARING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR

When Spanish Drake and Jamaican Drake run into London Drake and Houston Drake wants to stay out the drama. pic.twitter.com/ihC8bWr5eE — X (@XLNB) March 19, 2017

3. WHERE’S MY GUY’S HAT?

It does once you go to the Sunken Place. Sista behind him is 84. She knows. https://t.co/aSwr0SSGhb — April (@ReignOfApril) March 20, 2017

Black dont crack they said pic.twitter.com/x8zsJYofwJ — sak Pas(e)? 🇭🇹 (@TheeSouthside) March 20, 2017

ICYMI

New Drake project breaks Apple Music record w/ 89.9M streams in 24 hours, besting Spotify by 30M https://t.co/vpbHtahJnq pic.twitter.com/HWwIQ9vCZH — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) March 20, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

David Yang, Duckie Thot, Jing Wen, Youssouf Bamba, Leo Topaov, and Torraine for W Magazine April 2017 pic.twitter.com/iUUMoX4n7B — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 20, 2017