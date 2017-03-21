Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/21/17
For the first time in a decade, a No. 10 seed has advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. On Monday night, Oregon upset No. 2 seed Duke, 74-65, for a date with No. 3 seed Maryland in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Saturday. This is first time in school history that the Ducks have reached the Sweet 16, and this is the second time since 2014 that the Blue Devils have lost in the second round.
Oregon freshman Ruthy Hebard amassed 20 points and 15 rebounds, Maite Cazorla contributed 17 points and Lexi Bando added 14. The Ducks, who had not played in the tournament since 2005 and failed their previous 12 attempts to escape the second round, put an end to the impending grudge match between former ACC foes Maryland and Duke with their victory.
Lexie Brown, who transferred from Maryland, scored 25 points for the Blue Devils.
