What Had Happened Was: 3/2/17

Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) celebrates after center Dererk Pardon scored a basket as Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr (10) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern won 67-65.

GAME. BLOUSES.

It appears the Northwestern men’s basketball team will be dancing in March. The Wildcats defeated Michigan, 67-65, at the buzzer on Wednesday for its 10th Big Ten win of the year and absolute pandemonium broke loose. This will be the first time the team gained an NCAA tournament berth, and the first time since the day Franklin D. Roosevelt was inaugurated in 1933 that the team has won 10 conference games.

NORTHWESTERN HAIL MARY pic.twitter.com/w86hoHaldH — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) March 2, 2017

Seven words I have been waiting TWENTY ONE YEARS to say. Northwestern.

Is.

Going.

To.

The.

NCAA.

Tournament. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 2, 2017

That's the least Northwestern thing ever. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) March 2, 2017

BEDLAM IN EVANSTON!!! NORTHWESTERN IS GOING TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT! — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 2, 2017

In that wild second half, Michigan made 14 of 28 shots, while Northwestern made 15 of 28. — Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 2, 2017

Northwestern reaches 10 Big Ten wins for the first time since March 4, 1933. That was the day of FDR's first inauguration … been a while. pic.twitter.com/UsMPnDN2KP — ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) March 2, 2017

Northwestern wins at buzzer! clinches first winning record in Big Ten since 1967-68 first 10-win season in Big Ten since 1932-33 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2017

BLESSINGS

SOCIAL STATUS

FOR THE CULTURE

Oprah says she’s rethinking if she could be president.

Detroit 1967: The chapter of civil rights history that gets left out of high school textbooks.

Jay Z’s first project from his TV/film deal, TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, aired on Wednesday night.

Disney confirms all-Asian cast for Mulan live-action remake, and female director.

Louisiana transgender woman Jaquarrius Holland is the seventh reported trans killing of 2017.

Latino baseball website launches with University of Illinois historian Adrian Burgos Jr. as editor-in-chief.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. THE BOY IS MINE

Me: *dies*

People to my boyfriend: it's okay to get back out there, she'd want you to move on

Me in heaven: pic.twitter.com/CMfAEgWVUw — asia (@asialbx) February 28, 2017

2. YOU’RE IN FOR A RUDE SURPRISE

this girl on the phone behind me said "girl lemme call u back I think we have a quiz i see scantrons" girl, it's the midterm lmao — billie. (@bill_e__) February 28, 2017

3. DON’T HATE THE PLAYER

And ladies and gents. That's how you flip a brick. https://t.co/ysC0dLFx6g — #PhillipJacobs™ (@AJVash) February 28, 2017

ICYMI

From D-I basketball to the Academy Awards: Mahershala Ali's unusual journey to becoming an Oscar winner https://t.co/dEp56KGsx9 pic.twitter.com/xuH4cGs7zK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Samuel L. Jackson for The Rake Magazine. pic.twitter.com/KhUNTiWr9L — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 1, 2017