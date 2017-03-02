Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/2/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
It appears the Northwestern men’s basketball team will be dancing in March. The Wildcats defeated Michigan, 67-65, at the buzzer on Wednesday for its 10th Big Ten win of the year and absolute pandemonium broke loose. This will be the first time the team gained an NCAA tournament berth, and the first time since the day Franklin D. Roosevelt was inaugurated in 1933 that the team has won 10 conference games.
Oprah says she’s rethinking if she could be president.
Detroit 1967: The chapter of civil rights history that gets left out of high school textbooks.
Jay Z’s first project from his TV/film deal, TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, aired on Wednesday night.
Disney confirms all-Asian cast for Mulan live-action remake, and female director.
Louisiana transgender woman Jaquarrius Holland is the seventh reported trans killing of 2017.
Latino baseball website launches with University of Illinois historian Adrian Burgos Jr. as editor-in-chief.
