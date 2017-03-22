Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/22/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
After 11 games, the Toronto Raptors have finally ended their losing streak to the Chicago Bulls, and it came in a rock-em, sock-em, bop-em affair on Tuesday night. Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, who came into the game averaging just 20.9 points in his last 10 games, led all scorers with 42 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds in Toronto’s come-from-behind 122-120 overtime win.
DeRozan received backup from guard Cory Joseph, who had 19 points, and forward Serge Ibaka had 16 before he was ejected for trading punches with Bulls forward Robin Lopez in the third quarter.
Bulls guard Jimmy Butler dropped 37 points and guard Rajon Rondo finished with 24 in Chicago’s first loss to Toronto since December 31, 2013.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
What Jimmy Breslin taught us, or didn’t, about diversity.
Wyclef Jean posts video of him in handcuffs after being allegedly mistaken for robber.
Big Sean and his mother talk Mogul Prep initiative and giving back to Detroit.
Latinos are reporting fewer crimes in Los Angeles because they fear deportations.
Adler Planetarium and DuSable Museum partner to bring Hidden Figures to life.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. SETTLE DOWN NOW
2. WELP
3. OH, WHAT YOU DOING?