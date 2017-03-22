What Had Happened Was: 3/22/17

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors high fives Cory Joseph #6 during the second half of an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at Air Canada Centre on March 21, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

GAME. BLOUSES.

After 11 games, the Toronto Raptors have finally ended their losing streak to the Chicago Bulls, and it came in a rock-em, sock-em, bop-em affair on Tuesday night. Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, who came into the game averaging just 20.9 points in his last 10 games, led all scorers with 42 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds in Toronto’s come-from-behind 122-120 overtime win.

DeRozan received backup from guard Cory Joseph, who had 19 points, and forward Serge Ibaka had 16 before he was ejected for trading punches with Bulls forward Robin Lopez in the third quarter.

Bulls guard Jimmy Butler dropped 37 points and guard Rajon Rondo finished with 24 in Chicago’s first loss to Toronto since December 31, 2013.

Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez just traded blows. Punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/mte8weOIi8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 22, 2017

Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka got ejected for throwing punches at each other. Brook Lopez says he's pulling for Ibaka in the grudge match. pic.twitter.com/IojTobIF8k — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 22, 2017

Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka were ejected after they both threw punches late in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/JxSsPjeIW3 — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2017

What Jimmy Breslin taught us, or didn’t, about diversity.

Wyclef Jean posts video of him in handcuffs after being allegedly mistaken for robber.

Big Sean and his mother talk Mogul Prep initiative and giving back to Detroit.

Latinos are reporting fewer crimes in Los Angeles because they fear deportations.

Adler Planetarium and DuSable Museum partner to bring Hidden Figures to life.

