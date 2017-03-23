Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/23/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
After falling down by as many as 12 points on a night when John Wall was 6-of-21 from the floor, the Washington Wizards were able to execute their second-half adjustments and win a 104-100 nail-biter against the Atlanta Hawks.
Wednesday’s game concluded the regular-season series between both teams, with the Wiz Kids winning three of the four contests. Even though Wall had zero first-half points, he came alive in the second frame, dropping 22 points along with his 10 assists. Guard Bradley Beal, who finished with 28 points on Wednesday night, described how the team has a different attitude and swag in these close games, and it’s making for better end results.
During a 14-2 run, two of Wall’s assists came on plays to Beal, which helped close out the game and end a two-game losing streak the team was on. This was on the second time since the All-Star break that the Wizards held an opponent to 100 points or less, and part of overcoming the 12-point deficit was because the team had 13 turnovers.
Ian Mahinmi came off of Washington’s bench and had 10 of the Wizards’ 55 rebounds.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
The bigotry behind Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment.
“I was scared for my life.” Singer Wyclef Jean tells his story, saying he was wrongfully detained by police.
Bingo Love is the black queer romance story the comic world needs.
A man arrested in a fatal stabbing came to New York specifically to kill black men.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Chad Thomas produced the track “Apple of My Eye” on Rick Ross’ new album.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. *ENTER BANE MONOLOGUE*
2. NO HONOR AMONG THIEVES
3. I’M JUMPING OUT THE WINDOW WITH THIS ONE