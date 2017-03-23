What Had Happened Was: 3/23/17

Team USA poses for a photo on mound after winning Game 3 of the Championship Round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Team USA defeated Team Puerto Rico 8-0 in the final game to win the 2017 World Baseball Classic Championship.

GAME. BLOUSES.

After falling down by as many as 12 points on a night when John Wall was 6-of-21 from the floor, the Washington Wizards were able to execute their second-half adjustments and win a 104-100 nail-biter against the Atlanta Hawks.

Wednesday’s game concluded the regular-season series between both teams, with the Wiz Kids winning three of the four contests. Even though Wall had zero first-half points, he came alive in the second frame, dropping 22 points along with his 10 assists. Guard Bradley Beal, who finished with 28 points on Wednesday night, described how the team has a different attitude and swag in these close games, and it’s making for better end results.

During a 14-2 run, two of Wall’s assists came on plays to Beal, which helped close out the game and end a two-game losing streak the team was on. This was on the second time since the All-Star break that the Wizards held an opponent to 100 points or less, and part of overcoming the 12-point deficit was because the team had 13 turnovers.

Ian Mahinmi came off of Washington’s bench and had 10 of the Wizards’ 55 rebounds.

BLESSINGS

Ebony Banks is a teenager fighting cancer. Her dream is to meet Beyoncé. Beyoncé just facetimed her today. #EbobMeetsBeyonce pic.twitter.com/TwTvNrwcS0 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 22, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

this makes me wanna root for puerto rico 🤔 https://t.co/EkXfDTejCz pic.twitter.com/qjg6umUjHM — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 22, 2017

Me watching the WBC before the Ian Kinsler comments and after the Kinsler comments pic.twitter.com/FJGOibB3JM — Eric Lauzin (@Lauzin) March 22, 2017

Ian Kinsler's "Right Way" to play baseball pic.twitter.com/nTfD3PBGtg — Tyler (@RunningFlannel) March 22, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

The bigotry behind Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment.

“I was scared for my life.” Singer Wyclef Jean tells his story, saying he was wrongfully detained by police.

Bingo Love is the black queer romance story the comic world needs.

A man arrested in a fatal stabbing came to New York specifically to kill black men.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Chad Thomas produced the track “Apple of My Eye” on Rick Ross’ new album.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. *ENTER BANE MONOLOGUE*

me in 2016: "oh my god I can't believe this is happening"

me in 2017: pic.twitter.com/19Wly2d6NC — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 22, 2017

2. NO HONOR AMONG THIEVES

When Dory steals a tweet from CommonWhiteGirl who steals a tweet from WorldstarFunny who steals a tweet pic.twitter.com/cecadpdHb6 — Chris (Hot Beverage) (@chrisc0ffee) March 21, 2017

3. I’M JUMPING OUT THE WINDOW WITH THIS ONE

YOOO I swear I'm not posting this girl no more after this 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l0neOkgfjA — . (@darick2x) March 22, 2017

We got a full video jdisksjssb pic.twitter.com/0XYWTaRksy — TERRELL (@iamterrell) March 21, 2017

ICYMI

Today marks one year since we lost the legendary Phife Dawg. Here are 12 of his lyrics hip-hop will never forget https://t.co/O3u5pOkrzd — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 22, 2017

1 year ago today, #RIP Phife Dawg (November 20, 1970 – March 22, 2016) pic.twitter.com/Um7v7decdj — Daily Rap Pics (@DailyRapPics) March 22, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

.@GQMagazine We caught up with the greatest tennis player of all time. https://t.co/Lq1Hz0LSC5 pic.twitter.com/WGmbowRDOn — The FADER (@thefader) March 22, 2017

This looks nothing like Serena Williams. https://t.co/63cUsmfxZ5 — Baevo (@ItzBreeZyBaby) March 21, 2017

This is a horrible picture of Serena Williams. https://t.co/eQFqxR8PML — Reggie Cunningham (@kidnoble) March 21, 2017

We caught up with the greatest tennis player of all time https://t.co/I5oSpnmxeX pic.twitter.com/Qwj4wk1Kkh — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) March 21, 2017