Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/24/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Michigan’s touching postseason run, which included a plane crash and dramatic wins over Oklahoma State and Louisville, came to a gut-wrenching end on Thursday night, as Oregon walked away with a 69-68 victory.
Tyler Dorsey, who finished the game with 20 points — his sixth consecutive game with 20 or more points — scored the go-ahead layup with 1:08 left to advance the Ducks to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row.
Dylan Ennis missed a free throw with 15 seconds left, which gave the Wolverines a chance to retake the lead, but Derrick Walton Jr., who led Michigan with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and couldn’t seem to miss as the teams traded baskets late in the game, couldn’t hit the potential game-winning 3-pointer before the buzzer.
The Ducks’ Jordan Bell recorded another double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Pac-12 Player of the Year Dillon Brooks scored 12 points.
Oregon will face the Kansas Jayhawks, who beat Purdue on Thursday, in Saturday’s regional final.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Muslims at the FBI have described a culture of suspicion and fear. Their accounts paint a stark picture of the bureau in the era of Donald Trump.
Artist Sampha performed an NPR”Tiny Desk Concert.”
An Angela Davis biopic is coming, which Forest Whitaker is set to executive produce.
Texas teen admits she made up claims that she was kidnapped and gang raped by “three black males.”
A third of black women in a study of disadvantaged neighborhoods have post-traumatic stress disorder.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. IMITATION IS THE HIGHEST FORM OF FLATTERY
2. PROTECT THIS HOUSE
3. SAME COLOR T-SHIRT