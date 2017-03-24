What Had Happened Was: 3/24/17

D.J. Wilson #5 of the Michigan Wolverines grabs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 23, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Michigan’s touching postseason run, which included a plane crash and dramatic wins over Oklahoma State and Louisville, came to a gut-wrenching end on Thursday night, as Oregon walked away with a 69-68 victory.

Tyler Dorsey, who finished the game with 20 points — his sixth consecutive game with 20 or more points — scored the go-ahead layup with 1:08 left to advance the Ducks to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row.

Dylan Ennis missed a free throw with 15 seconds left, which gave the Wolverines a chance to retake the lead, but Derrick Walton Jr., who led Michigan with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and couldn’t seem to miss as the teams traded baskets late in the game, couldn’t hit the potential game-winning 3-pointer before the buzzer.

The Ducks’ Jordan Bell recorded another double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Pac-12 Player of the Year Dillon Brooks scored 12 points.

Oregon will face the Kansas Jayhawks, who beat Purdue on Thursday, in Saturday’s regional final.

BLESSINGS

Happy Birthday @ChakaKhan! The "Queen of Funk" was born on this date in Chicago, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/PK629mRSQx — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 23, 2017

Social media is a cold game when u have 2 tell folks your name is trending because it's your birthday & you're not dead! Thanx 4 the LOVE!😙 pic.twitter.com/NTiVe08iR4 — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) March 23, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

"Why are there no amber alerts about these girls?!" DC Police's reply: pic.twitter.com/Zdhab553gx — Doc McDabbins (@javeauriel) March 23, 2017

DC Police advises DC area (black) children to "Stay home" to avoid what they won't acknowledge as trafficking. https://t.co/ja8tgFF4Ra — Thembi Duncan (@ThembiDuncan) March 23, 2017

RT: As of Thursday, a dozen D.C. teens, ranging in age from 14 to 18, are missing. https://t.co/mmzfk1kwaL This map is updated daily — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 23, 2017

Tomorrow at 10 ET: missing black and Latina children and teens and why we don't hear more about their cases. https://t.co/VmnEoOZaan — 1A (@1a) March 23, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Muslims at the FBI have described a culture of suspicion and fear. Their accounts paint a stark picture of the bureau in the era of Donald Trump.

Artist Sampha performed an NPR”Tiny Desk Concert.”

An Angela Davis biopic is coming, which Forest Whitaker is set to executive produce.

Texas teen admits she made up claims that she was kidnapped and gang raped by “three black males.”

A third of black women in a study of disadvantaged neighborhoods have post-traumatic stress disorder.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. IMITATION IS THE HIGHEST FORM OF FLATTERY

so we gone sit here and act like these not Reebok's? https://t.co/uP3EN8JCDo — gigi🌸 (@lilmeeks_) March 22, 2017

2. PROTECT THIS HOUSE

Man who broke up fight between two teens in viral video gets emotional while being honored in Atlantic City: https://t.co/ic35HtV9Ao pic.twitter.com/rkKwe9csV6 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 23, 2017

3. SAME COLOR T-SHIRT

Have you been in an accident?

Do you need a cash settlement?

Did the Feds raid your bando? Call 1-800-DAT-WAY now! pic.twitter.com/7dPxQjNELq — Sicksteen #YN (@Sicksteen_216) March 23, 2017

ICYMI

It is absolutely wild that this has barely registered as a national story. https://t.co/NDuohuzsJ0 — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) March 23, 2017

He tweeted "I love America" the day he cast his vote in November. On Monday, a racist who crossed his path killed him. h/t @ShaunKing https://t.co/LwxM4Pw4hv — David Beard (@dabeard) March 23, 2017

So this innocent Black man was randomly killed by a white supremacist terrorist, and the NY Daily News chose to mention the VICTIM'S record pic.twitter.com/tQSAE3risb — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) March 22, 2017

Standing on line waiting to vote I love america󾓦󾓦󾓦 pic.twitter.com/jVAeLXtUAq — timothy caughman (@timrock715) November 8, 2016

PICTURE PERFECT

This is Big Daddy Kane & his barber in the 80s. ….that's STILL his barber. pic.twitter.com/KLxvEIuVJE — Craig The DJ (@DJTGIF) March 22, 2017