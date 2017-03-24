Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 3/24/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    D.J. Wilson #5 of the Michigan Wolverines grabs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 23, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Michigan’s touching postseason run, which included a plane crash and dramatic wins over Oklahoma State and Louisville, came to a gut-wrenching end on Thursday night, as Oregon walked away with a 69-68 victory.

    Tyler Dorsey, who finished the game with 20 points — his sixth consecutive game with 20 or more points — scored the go-ahead layup with 1:08 left to advance the Ducks to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row.

    Dylan Ennis missed a free throw with 15 seconds left, which gave the Wolverines a chance to retake the lead, but Derrick Walton Jr., who led Michigan with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and couldn’t seem to miss as the teams traded baskets late in the game, couldn’t hit the potential game-winning 3-pointer before the buzzer.

    The Ducks’ Jordan Bell recorded another double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Pac-12 Player of the Year Dillon Brooks scored 12 points.

    Oregon will face the Kansas Jayhawks, who beat Purdue on Thursday, in Saturday’s regional final.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Muslims at the FBI have described a culture of suspicion and fear. Their accounts paint a stark picture of the bureau in the era of Donald Trump.

    Artist Sampha performed an NPR”Tiny Desk Concert.”

    An Angela Davis biopic is coming, which Forest Whitaker is set to executive produce.

    Texas teen admits she made up claims that she was kidnapped and gang raped by “three black males.”

    A third of black women in a study of disadvantaged neighborhoods have post-traumatic stress disorder.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. IMITATION IS THE HIGHEST FORM OF FLATTERY

    2. PROTECT THIS HOUSE

    3. SAME COLOR T-SHIRT

    ICYMI

    PICTURE PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: March Madness Michigan Wolverines NCAAB Oregon Ducks What Had Happened Was