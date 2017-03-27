What Had Happened Was: 3/27/17

The Oregon Ducks celebrate their win over the Maryland Terrapins in the semifinals of the Bridgeport Regional of the women’s 2017 NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Oregon defeated Maryland 77-63.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Tenth-seeded Oregon is riding its freshmen phenoms through the gauntlet of the Bridgeport Regional of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, this time defeating third-seeded Maryland. First-year players Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard dropped 21 and 16 points, respectively, as the Ducks held the nation’s top scoring team to its lowest point total all season in a 77-63 win over the Terrapins on Saturday.

Oregon needed five players to score in double figures to earn its first trip to a regional final in program history, where it will face the top team in the nation, UConn, on Monday.

Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 16 points apiece, but Maryland turned the ball over 21 times, which led to 18 Oregon points.

The Ducks held Maryland to a season-low 63 points. The Terps previous scoring low was 74 points. #Sweet16 #ncaaW — NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) March 25, 2017

BLESSINGS

SOCIAL STATUS

"You like that new Kendrick Lamar song?" pic.twitter.com/63IXt9f24D — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 25, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Yasha Asley, a 14-year-old Muslim boy known as “the human calculator,” becomes British university’s youngest employee.

Detroit entrepreneur seeks to open black-owned grocery store.

Jay Z and The Weinstein Company team up for Trayvon Martin feature film and documentary series.

Indiana woman voted for Donald Trump. Now, her husband is being deported.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser creates a task force on missing children after a public outcry.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. SHE’S FEELING HERSELF

Jhene Aiko bopping to her own song is literally the best thing ever. pic.twitter.com/pn0TPD0LFf — flu$$. (@20×99) March 25, 2017

2. WHEN YOU TALK TRASH AND LOSE

"Holdup now y'all, I meant Seth Curry". pic.twitter.com/0b35XHzDhM — Adam Howes (@Howsito) March 25, 2017

3. MY GUY SAVING LIVES IN BUTTAS

ICYMI

Etta Zuber Falconer was the first black woman in the U.S. to earn a PhD in math and spent 37 years as an educator. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Du5wLfr5nZ — The STEMulus (@TheSTEMulus) March 25, 2017

I want to take a moment to acknowledge Dr Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space, & this photo of Dr Mae Jemison in space pic.twitter.com/RoSmYEl2Ij — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 24, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Extraordinary work by Nigerian artist Arinze Stanley. These are pencil drawings. https://t.co/xo5m7wYqb0 pic.twitter.com/ubXEfWS3Ll — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) March 24, 2017