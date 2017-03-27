Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/27/17
Tenth-seeded Oregon is riding its freshmen phenoms through the gauntlet of the Bridgeport Regional of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, this time defeating third-seeded Maryland. First-year players Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard dropped 21 and 16 points, respectively, as the Ducks held the nation’s top scoring team to its lowest point total all season in a 77-63 win over the Terrapins on Saturday.
Oregon needed five players to score in double figures to earn its first trip to a regional final in program history, where it will face the top team in the nation, UConn, on Monday.
Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 16 points apiece, but Maryland turned the ball over 21 times, which led to 18 Oregon points.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Yasha Asley, a 14-year-old Muslim boy known as “the human calculator,” becomes British university’s youngest employee.
Detroit entrepreneur seeks to open black-owned grocery store.
Jay Z and The Weinstein Company team up for Trayvon Martin feature film and documentary series.
Indiana woman voted for Donald Trump. Now, her husband is being deported.
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser creates a task force on missing children after a public outcry.
