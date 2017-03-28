What Had Happened Was: 3/28/17

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the game-winning basket during a game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 27, 2017 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

After trailing by as many as 15 points at halftime, and 13 points with four minutes left in the game, NBA MVP candidate Russell Westbrook was able to hit a pull-up jumper with seven seconds remaining to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 92-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. The loss sealed Dallas’s first losing season (31-42) since Mark Cuban took over ownership of the team during the 1999-2000 season, when Dirk Nowitzki was in his second year in the league.

Westbrook carried OKC with 16 fourth-quarter points, en route to a 37-13-10 stat line for his 37th triple-double of the season and his third straight. The Thunder got the ball on the game-winning play as a result of a possession reversal thanks to replay with 13 seconds left, and Westbrook’s shot capped off a 14-0 OKC run — 12 of which Westbrook scored. Harrison Barnes missed the go-ahead 3-pointer as time expired.

THAT's what an MVP does and @BballHist0ry knows it! pic.twitter.com/4xfyEBHJ7t — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 28, 2017

Russell Westbrook got his 37th triple-double of season on Monday; now has triple-doubles vs every Western Conference tm except Trail Blazers — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 28, 2017

25 Years Ago Today. Is This One Of The Greatest Basketball Movies?#WhiteMenCantJump pic.twitter.com/SnWJYX49hr — Finish Line (@FinishLine) March 27, 2017

Flint, State of Michigan reach agreement to replace lead water lines by 2020 https://t.co/BJw03uVYNx pic.twitter.com/wLaf9LNGj1 — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) March 28, 2017

$87 million deal reached in Flint water case. pic.twitter.com/5dRbuxZV1t — Shanica Johnson (@ShanicaJohnson) March 27, 2017

BREAKING: Court agreement reached to replace 18,000 water lines in lead-contaminated Flint by 2020. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2017

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins to write and direct series for Amazon based on best-selling book The Underground Railroad.

White Baltimore man accused of fatally stabbing a black New Yorker is charged with terrorism.

Georgetown University employee discovers the school sold his enslaved ancestor.

Ill teen who exchanged “I love you’s” with Beyoncé on FaceTime dies.

Boston’s most prestigious exam school just named its first nonwhite headmaster ever. It’s been around 400 years.

this gif never fails to brighten up my day pic.twitter.com/S8mddqcWe7 — muminah alfonso (@muminuh) March 27, 2017

quick update guys, i've just come from my kids' school and can confirm that, in 2017, kids are still doing these pic.twitter.com/CF1Ebgc3wS — mena suvari (@c_tho) March 26, 2017

When your uncle who wasn't invited to the family reunion shows up anyway pic.twitter.com/P7aTtnRH2b — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 27, 2017

He treated the very first Ebola cases 40 years ago, then watched the world forget https://t.co/99foTbrjPq pic.twitter.com/XsbDpTgTZh — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) March 27, 2017

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT