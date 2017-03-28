Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/28/17
After trailing by as many as 15 points at halftime, and 13 points with four minutes left in the game, NBA MVP candidate Russell Westbrook was able to hit a pull-up jumper with seven seconds remaining to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 92-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. The loss sealed Dallas’s first losing season (31-42) since Mark Cuban took over ownership of the team during the 1999-2000 season, when Dirk Nowitzki was in his second year in the league.
Westbrook carried OKC with 16 fourth-quarter points, en route to a 37-13-10 stat line for his 37th triple-double of the season and his third straight. The Thunder got the ball on the game-winning play as a result of a possession reversal thanks to replay with 13 seconds left, and Westbrook’s shot capped off a 14-0 OKC run — 12 of which Westbrook scored. Harrison Barnes missed the go-ahead 3-pointer as time expired.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins to write and direct series for Amazon based on best-selling book The Underground Railroad.
White Baltimore man accused of fatally stabbing a black New Yorker is charged with terrorism.
Georgetown University employee discovers the school sold his enslaved ancestor.
Ill teen who exchanged “I love you’s” with Beyoncé on FaceTime dies.
Boston’s most prestigious exam school just named its first nonwhite headmaster ever. It’s been around 400 years.
TOP THREE TWEETS
