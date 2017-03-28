Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 3/28/17

    Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the game-winning basket during a game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 27, 2017 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Danny Bollinger/NBAE via Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    After trailing by as many as 15 points at halftime, and 13 points with four minutes left in the game, NBA MVP candidate Russell Westbrook was able to hit a pull-up jumper with seven seconds remaining to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 92-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. The loss sealed Dallas’s first losing season (31-42) since Mark Cuban took over ownership of the team during the 1999-2000 season, when Dirk Nowitzki was in his second year in the league.

    Westbrook carried OKC with 16 fourth-quarter points, en route to a 37-13-10 stat line for his 37th triple-double of the season and his third straight. The Thunder got the ball on the game-winning play as a result of a possession reversal thanks to replay with 13 seconds left, and Westbrook’s shot capped off a 14-0 OKC run — 12 of which Westbrook scored. Harrison Barnes missed the go-ahead 3-pointer as time expired.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Moonlight director Barry Jenkins to write and direct series for Amazon based on best-selling book The Underground Railroad.

    White Baltimore man accused of fatally stabbing a black New Yorker is charged with terrorism.

    Georgetown University employee discovers the school sold his enslaved ancestor.

    Ill teen who exchanged “I love you’s” with Beyoncé on FaceTime dies.

    Boston’s most prestigious exam school just named its first nonwhite headmaster ever. It’s been around 400 years.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. AHHH, SO CLOSE

    2. SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE

    3. LAVAR BALL, OUR LONG-LOST UNCLE

    ICYMI

    PICTURE PERFECT

    Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

    A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

